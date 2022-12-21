Recent Post
- China reports few Covid deaths since easing restrictions. What CNN sees tells a different story
- Zelensky heads to US in first trip outside Ukraine since beginning of war
- CNN finds GOP congressman-elect possibly fabricated his resume
- Hear GOP senator’s response to McCarthy’s threat over spending bill
- Their dog traveled with them to the US border. Then they had to leave her behind
62 comments
I always thought that it was a crime(felony) to give false information on a government application?🤔
@Jay Jordan politician …the one job where lying is a prerequisite. Why should this guy be any different than the rest.
@John Christman If true, why didn’t Trump’s department of justice prosecute him when they had the chance?
@John Christman What government application did Hunter fill out?
It is.
@Leo The Nomad The one in John’s head.
Being a horrible person is a job requirement in the republican party
Also; racist, sexist, uneducated, bigot, homophobic are all requirements of the republican party as well. And there’s a good chance someone in your immediate family is sleeping with a cousin.
@bone kollektor Then investigate and indict if the facts support it. Until then, open your eyes and see Trump for what he is.
@bngr bngr She may be. But she does not lead us. And we sure as hell don’t worship her.
@Marissa North ya’ll are a bunch of brainwashed Nazis. Planting “evidence” & persecuting political opponents. It’s good vs evil & good will win.
@bone kollektor Sure racist, like we are the insurrectionists. 1/6 showed everyone who the criminals are. You fascists can’t come back from that. Republicans are scum.
A Fraudulent Republican? Who would have Thunk it?
my little girl- that’s who!
😂
He sounds like Biden. Irish, black and Puerto Rican.
@Jimmy Young okay racist.
No one who lies to this extent should hold a position of public trust.
@24james what the hell has that got to do with Biden? .. or an impeachment? .. just wondering. I’m not American.
@Upper 90 The RepubliCON Party. All lying scums.
@DAN 😂🤣 emotional outburst then delete 😂🤣 can’t stop laughing at you
@Upper 90 If the fat orange clown master sells his faeces for $99, his lapdogs will buy it at the drop of the hat and then applaud him for being an amazing businessman 🤣🤣🤣🤣
@DAN 😂🤣 the mindset of a middle schooler
“Not supported by evidence”.
Trump made that “normal”.
I doubt the GOP actually cares; just look at some of their other members of Congress. If George Santos is just like them, he won’t step down unless he’s forced to
@Hans Bjorkman Hmmmm what about all of the lies Biden has told? I won the 2020 election. It’s Putin’s gas price hike. My economic policies are not causing inflation.
Does any liberal out there have the integrity to talk about those lies?
@Kirk Thomas 30,000 lies of 5? Comparing trump and Biden? Is that to excuse your mental condition to yourselves? Welcome to reality some day. You will be extremely embarrass by your past delusions. 🤦♂️🤯 Bye the way I don’t have a fog in this fight but I can separate facts from fiction, you can’t. But but but…. That all you people got to protect trump the rapist.!
@Hans Bjorkman YES or NO. Has Biden EVER lied to the “american” people?
@Hans Bjorkman So while he was (and still is) POTUs, Trump “lied” and still made America prosperous and was getting us out of the pandemic while “president” Biden lied and the pandemic got worse.
But that doesn’t matter…cuz Trump “lied”?
Whatever
The guy certainly wouldn’t qualify for a security clearance.
I used to be a lifelong Republican because I valued fiscal responsibility, freedom and safety. Donald Trump made me vote for Joe Biden and I have done a 180 and now I’m proud Democrat.
@bngr bngr you’ll always be hopeless.
No he didn’t. No one but the weakminded would change their worldview because of 1 bad politician. #fraud
Ditto
@John Christman The national debt went up under Trump and has gone down dramatically under Biden. What freedom have you lost? How has your safety been compromised?
@bngr bngr You will always be a connedservative.
40 year Republican here until Trump came into office and I gotta say Joe Biden is doing a pretty good job cleaning up Donald’s messy mess.
Isn’t that the damn truth.
Trump was just…..just awful..it’s the *”Concubines à la Maga”* that are worse than their Ascorbic screamin carrot demon
Obviously you are a Demrat.
Idiot! 😂😂
Thank you!!
Unfortunately there’s a pattern.. Clinton had to clean up Bush snr’s mess, Obama with Bush jnr and now Biden.
I heard in another story that this guy claims to have like 13 properties that his family owns and collects rent on and has had trouble with people not paying….nobody has any records of these properties. It becomes problematic because he claims to have funded his own campaign by loaning $750K from his own money….money that there is zero evidence of him having or reason to believe that he earned it somehow. Allegedly he was actually evicted twice from apartments in NY in the last 5 years or so.
Wow. And, people voted for him. Like Hershel Walker.
These gays can’t be trusted.
If you apply for an low level government job, they check your background to the point of absurdity. Here, nothing?
If he can’t be honest about himself, how do you trust him when he takes the oath of office.
I mean wow !! This sounds so much like Joe Biden ..
He has a stellar GOP resume! To polish it off, all he needs is a criminal indictment.
I thought being a pathological liar without a moral compass was a requirement for every right wing politician??? What am I missing?
I’m sure if he was applying for a regular government job like a trash man, cop, teacher or mailman he would have been fired already but for some reason public office doesn’t hold these standards.
Lying is part of the GOP thing these days
A Republican wholly incapable of uttering the truth? Such a shocker…
Nice video from starting to ending, nevertheless as the economy crisis keep rising, one needs to have different streams of income, a well detailed diversified investment portfolio in the financial markets is needed to survive, as well as secure a profitable investment future!
@kianadanial
this is her telegram username below👆💯
Nice, i just Googled her information and everything about her is quite courage and impressive.
My uncle from Louisiana made over $3.7million USD directly to his portfolio and same as my other family members who started trading with Mrs Kiana Danial services few months back..
Kiana Danial? has been really helpful for real, trading with her, has been going smoothly for me as I’ve been able to raise over almost 4 btc when I started at 10k in usd about months ago. I would advise y’all to trade your asset now rather than hold for a future you aren’t sure about.
Simple way for him to prove his innocence: show the diploma and pay stubs.
That would depend on how long ago he supposedly worked for then. W-2 would be the better way to go. Pay stubs get trashed quickly, a W-2 you have to keep with your tax return.
Crash Overide?!?! Classic….