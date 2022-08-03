Chinese ambassador: Pelosi’s Taiwan visit will escalate tensions

53 comments
Chinese ambassador: Pelosi's Taiwan visit will escalate tensions 1

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

53 comments

    1. @Poindexter’s Heel Turn yes, we’d win, easily…. They probably won’t even get a launch off before they’re flattened.

      Reply

    3. @Pureality It’s not about the mocking, it’s a symbol. Saying integrity maybe is a difficult characteristic for the speaker to grasp

      Reply

    4. @Charles Zhang Brother I don’t think he was actually mocking, I think it’s a metaphor. Saying maybe there is hypocrisy when it comes to integrity the speaker or CCP displays.

      Reply

  4. 0:16 I like how CNN, who rarely ever posts subtitles, did for this video…but happened to leave out the quote here that it’s been 25 years since an official has made such a visit. I normally don’t even click on this garbage, just reading it in the scroll screen, so I wouldn’t have read that “tiny” fact.

    This is a counterfact to what Mr. Kirby said, saying “these visits happen all the time.”

    Reply

  5. well, the rhetoric has gone from ‘we’re going to activate our military’ to ‘escalation of tension’. that’s the problem with making idle threats. when you don’t follow through with the threats, you look foolish and anemic.

    Reply

  6. “People should do whatever we want or we will throw a fit and whatever we do will be your fault”
    -Actual adults with power

    Reply

  7. At this point most of the world’s adult population is separated into two “groups” of people. First one observing in disbelief how the world is about to go into full blown berserk mode and second who is stoically prepared to watch the world burn if that means their own way of life will be preserved .

    Reply

  8. This guy made it seem as if Taiwan is a “threat” at their doorstep. China has more people in McDonald’s on 1 corner block than the Taiwan population.

    Reply

    1. @Craving Tuna I suggest you study recent Chinese and Russian history a little more to learn why Russia and China are so touchy about Taiwan and Ukraine.

      Reply

    2. Taiwan Province is no trouble. It is a shame for China that Taiwan Province is not unified. Taiwan Province always reminds the Chinese people of the century-old national humiliation from 1840 to 1945.

      Reply

  10. I can’t see how this will do anything to improve U.S./China relations. What is the actual purpose for the trip? I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t see how this will end well for anyone with the world already, seemingly, a tinderbox.

    Reply

  11. I love how the ambassador talks in circles and refuses to respond to any of the points that are being made

    Reply

    1. That’s not that important. The Chinese would start the process of reunification of Taiwan in right earnest now.

      Reply

  12. love the part where his teleprompter goes off and he looks briefly to his far left then starts reading off a paper on his desk instead.

    Reply

  13. When you get to a point where the Republicans say “Touch Nancy and we ridin”, you gotta take a moment of pause.

    Reply

    3. I don’t know the women neither do you guys. But we’re tryna save a small country from a fat asss war. We are the only ones that’ll jump head first for innocent people.

      Reply

  16. Tension between China and U.S. will not escalate anymore at this time because it has escalated already a long time ago.

    Reply

  17. In one message in a telegram to Ukrainians, Zelensky urges them all to fight, though in another he points out that “it is impossible to defend effectively for long without a reliable, echeloned air defense system that shoots down enemy and ballistic missiles at a distance. His first message is addressed to residents of Ukrainian towns and villages, and the second is a report of his speech to the British think tank Chatham House. Thus, Zelensky understands that the resistance of the AFU will be broken, but urges the residents of villages and towns to resist and therefore to die. In order for Ukraine to live it is necessary not to follow the anti-people orders of Zelensky, that corrupt puppet of Biden, and to lay down arms.

    Reply

  18. Let’s be positive, maybe USA just opening new market for the weapon customer 😂😂… For US more war more money 😂😂😂

    Reply

  20. Despite the disagreement, John King actually was polite in this interview. I can’t imagine if it was Don Lemon.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.