43 comments
If you don’t know what a lie is, you’ll never know what the truth is.
A lot of anti-Americans again in the comics section, I See.
*I was born in Arizona!!*
*Unlike CNN we don’t talk No Bolona!*
You cant spell either
“I’ll do an interview on cnn+” – Kari Lake 😁👍👏🙌
It’s weird how a news organization that has questioned the 2016 election EVERYDAY since it’s occurrence calls other people “election deniers”.😂😂😂😂😂
@dave h but only one group is correct.
@Fernando Hernandez
Thats always the case. Your group is always the right one.
Everyone has heard the quote, those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Well this is what that looks like.
@Flying Savage Your take on the economy is bizarre, to say the least. TFG screwed up the economy by his ignorance of how tariffs worked, cutting $1.5 trillion in taxes from the wealthy, and spending like a drunken sailor. Massively increased the deficit and wealth disparity, while decreasing U.S. buying power abroad.
Name one thing Biden (not the race car driver, that makes you sound like a quisling) has done to harm the economy?
Keep in mind the current inflation is global, affecting markets that have little or nothing to do with the U.S., and is nearly 10X (89%) as severe in some other countries.
1:22 mark, Finchem looks like he grabbed his kids old Halloween cowboy hat out of the closet at the last minute to, you know, look like a cowboy – just because. I feel so bad for real cowboys everywhere. You have suffered enough.
@Andrea Madden Hi troll bot. How much are you getting paid?
2:01 CNN implements glass tables as part of Jeffrey Tobin contract negotiations & 10 min “Zoom call” breaks
Hahahahaha… Very true but 10 min zoom breaks. Jeffrey and his toobin only need about 30 seconds to get things done
@Gangster 404 lol
🤣🤣🤣
No way the potato got 81 million votes! Democrats don’t stand a chance after this guy.
Right. No way.
I guess the 2022 voter registration party switches will have to be examined carefully. In florida democrats were reregistered as Republicans to limit their ability to select a democratic primary candidate.
@Ryan Elliott they can’t be as embarrassed as the people who supported the last administration.
@ron james It isn’t that different than the last. I mean we are engaged in proxy wars again, and team america world police is back in Senator Omar’s home country. There is a strong curb away from being energy independent. Of course despite criticizing it Joe did take Trump’s Iran/China/’Middle eastern policies.
World’s most embarrassed atm is probably Germany. Since they laughed at Trump 4 years ago when he told them they were too dependent on Russian energy, and needed an army. Now they are building that army, and begging Canada to give Russia equipment back, so they can buy more natural gas/oil.
I voted in Arizona today, I had to show two forms of identification, each of which was scanned twice in order to get my ballot, no problem, and when I asked about mail in ballots I was told no proof of who you were was necessary. I was also told that people could bring their mail in ballots and drop them off in person…… think about it
To get a mail in ballot in my state requires registration and it gets mailed to my address. I have to show my ID with the election committee before certification for it to count. Arizona may have something similar and the rules are probably online.
Some people are stationed overseas in the military. Some people are old. Some people are traveling for work and can’t be there. Even Mr. Trump has voted by mail before. Think about it.
Is it legal for me to return multiple mail-in ballots as long as I do not sign the “under penalty of perjury” envelopes? Is it right or is it wrong? To any and all precincts I like? As many as I like?
As a non-American, I cannot get over the fact that elections are in the news 24/7, 365 days a year. How exhausting.
@Sven Valtik When are you going to start doing so?
@Mark Sprague Did ages ago. Put the cup down, Karen.
@Sven Valtik Do you lie just for fun, or is yours a pathological condition?
@Mark Sprague You’re the one living a lie, mate. Time to wake up.
CNN go find a mirror and stare at it for a while
WOW! We really are living in the days we’re good is bad and bad is good. Babylon has fallen 😳
Since the beginning of time, all that is asked of politicians is to keep their campaign promises, Trump did.
When Trump was challenged to accept the results of the 2016 election, it ended up that those who made the challenge couldn’t.
Yes, President Trump did keep his promises.
😂😂😂
Take as long as you want to turn in your selection, just don’t start counting until all selections are in and day declared closed.
What is most efficient? Socialism – Other people spending other people’s money on others? You spending other people’s money on others? You spending other people’s money on you? Capitalism – You spending your money on you and others as you determine?
Is it legal for me to return multiple mail-in ballots as long as I do not sign the “under penalty of perjury” envelopes? Is it right or is it wrong? To any and all precincts I like? As many as I like?
By Election deniers…are they referring to Hillary? Asking for a friend 🤣😂🤣
I’m just happy Kansas upheld abortion rights and the majority of people spoke!!!