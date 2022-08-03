Skip to content
Tagged with at this hour
, China
, China military
, China Military Exercises
, cnn
, CNN Newsroom
, Happening Now
, jim sciutto
, kate bolduan
, Kylie Atwood
, latest News
, manu raju
, Pelosi Asia Trip
, pelosi taiwan
, Pelosi Taiwan Visit
, Rep. Nancy Pelosi
, Selina Wang
, speaker of the house
, Speaker Pelosi
, susan glasser
, Taipei
, Taiwan
, Taiwan Military
, us china relations
, will ripley
59 comments
“Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.” – John F. Kennedy
@william gray It’s very difficult to have a discussion with someone who doesn’t have the basic literary comprehension. Did I not say that the Nazis were defeated due to the efforts of the allied nations? 1. British intelligence 2. American Industry and the Lend Lease Act that supplied the allied bations with equipment 3. Societ Manpower. Those were key factors.
All contributions helped lead to a victory but to claim that the US beat the Nazis when their first battle against the Nazis was D-Day on June 6, 1944 in Normandy France is simply wrong! The Soviets had already began pushing the Nazis back.
So again, all of the allies played crucial roles, but the US didn’t cause the victory of WW2 nor did it sacrifice anywhere near what the Soviets did. Look at the how the US celebrates Victory Day (it doesn’t) incomparsion to Russia and other ex-Soviet Nations. There’s no comparison.
1. Pelosi will visit Taiwan, but her plane will not be shot down, and she will return safely to the United States
2. Pelosi and related responsible person and family business will be subject to the full range of sanctions from mainland China, and she will be in Taiwan during the interference of Chinese warplanes, but not to let her plane crash and death. To scare at best:
3. During her visit to Taiwan. Taiwan itself is vulnerable to cyber attacks from China. Network in Taiwan. The power grid and traffic will be intermittently abnormal. There will be regional outages and individual disturbances. Mainland warplanes have a 30 percent chance of flying over the island of Taiwan;
4. The Chinese side will dispatch two aircraft carrier battle groups to conduct live-fire exercises in the waters of the Taiwan Strait surrounding Taiwan. And this distance will break the previous warning line of the taiwan military. It will narrow the circle even further, especially once Pelosi is gone. The military encirclement will continue to shrink. The degree to which the encirclement can be reduced may be within three to five days. It is also possible that in the next three to five years, the pace of progress will depend entirely on the reaction of the opponents and the changes in the international telecommunication center. In short, they will continue to use force to suppress them until they force the Taiwan army to surrender or start the first round.
5, during Pelosi’s landline flight from the island of Taiwan. Mainland fighters have a 60% chance of flying over Taiwan’s airspace;
6.After Pelosi left Taiwan entirely. There is a 90 percent probability that China will send warplanes over Taiwan’s airspace, if Taiwan troops dare to open fire. Dare to play the first round. Then the mainland will directly carry out the military action of wu tong. If the Taiwanese had not opened fire… In the future, the mainland’s fighter planes will fly over the island of Taiwan as a normal training, and the frequency will be higher and higher. The altitude will get lower and lower. There will be more fighters. Until the Taiwanese troops surrender or force them to open the first round;
7. the main purpose of the mainland’s military action and force suppression is to stir up confusion among public opinion and people on the island. The best way to force demonstrations and struggles within the island is to trigger a coup and mutiny. And then surrender without a fight and peaceful reunification. The middle strategy is to arouse the dissatisfaction of the TW government in the island. Promote united front work on the mainland. Rally people’s hearts and minds for peaceful reunification through political means. The last resort is military suppression, which causes the gun to go off. Let the taiwan army start the first round. Then we carry out Operation Wutong Lightning, a wave of precision-guided missiles to destroy Taiwan’s radar, airfields, and other shore-based fortifications, and then the J-20 to seize air control, cover the landing of the Marines and airborne parachute drop. Finally, the army sweeps.
Paper Dragon keeps on Giving so called “Last Warning” .Long Live Taiwan 🇹🇼
So you are the Keyboard Dragon?
@David Hynes Yes especially since North Korea didn’t have nuclear bombs in 1968. But the US remembered the Korean War when the Soviet Union and China came to the North Koreans aid.
Interesting interview with Newt Gingrich (former House leader). He visited Taiwan in ’97. He said the same threats were made by China, and nothing happened then, and nothing will happen now. I think he is right.
@ixsicness your not American
@Mohamed Trevino troll
@ixsicness Military spending was cut under Obama. Our fleet is not as extensive as China. China has been preparing for this day ever since Newt Gingrich last came to Taiwan.
I’m conservative and I support Taiwan’s sovereignty and independence. May God bless you all.
@Kaaaakkal228 no. They’re trying to side with Russia
The Dead Pres. Profiles….sheesh. go away
Just curious, are you still aligned with the Republicans after witnessing the trump/Republican Insurrection Against America?
@Mike Stephens better than what we got in exchange I guess. Besides, those idiots couldn’t overthrow the government
“China’s final warning” would be a great catch phrase of all time 😂
@JIt’s interesting to hear from you, as a Korean, did not mention Japan, which literally started brutal war on history. I believe you remmeber this and I believe you love your country. North Korea, actually is a part of Korea, you are brothers in blood, just with different ideologies, I wish one day you could united again and get rid of American military bases. After japan, American as a second one came to your country and joined your civil war, also threated bombed China. I really comfused the world will be more peaceful without WHO? That is my perspective.
@J I can understand you don’t like China, Yes, we joined your civil war, it sound make sense. But I did not believe you will ignore A&J. Finally, I wish one day we can see Korean United again without foreign influence. That is what we are fighting for, it’s pain, trully, but worthful. Trust me, friend from Korea. 한국은 기개가 있는 민족이다 (I dont know if I spell right, but as Asian, You know it). Best Wishes.
1. Pelosi will visit Taiwan, but her plane will not be shot down, and she will return safely to the United States
2. Pelosi and related responsible person and family business will be subject to the full range of sanctions from mainland China, and she will be in Taiwan during the interference of Chinese warplanes, but not to let her plane crash and death. To scare at best:
3. During her visit to Taiwan. Taiwan itself is vulnerable to cyber attacks from China. Network in Taiwan. The power grid and traffic will be intermittently abnormal. There will be regional outages and individual disturbances. Mainland warplanes have a 30 percent chance of flying over the island of Taiwan;
4. The Chinese side will dispatch two aircraft carrier battle groups to conduct live-fire exercises in the waters of the Taiwan Strait surrounding Taiwan. And this distance will break the previous warning line of the taiwan military. It will narrow the circle even further, especially once Pelosi is gone. The military encirclement will continue to shrink. The degree to which the encirclement can be reduced may be within three to five days. It is also possible that in the next three to five years, the pace of progress will depend entirely on the reaction of the opponents and the changes in the international telecommunication center. In short, they will continue to use force to suppress them until they force the Taiwan army to surrender or start the first round.
5, during Pelosi’s landline flight from the island of Taiwan. Mainland fighters have a 60% chance of flying over Taiwan’s airspace;
6.After Pelosi left Taiwan entirely. There is a 90 percent probability that China will send warplanes over Taiwan’s airspace, if Taiwan troops dare to open fire. Dare to play the first round. Then the mainland will directly carry out the military action of wu tong. If the Taiwanese had not opened fire… In the future, the mainland’s fighter planes will fly over the island of Taiwan as a normal training, and the frequency will be higher and higher. The altitude will get lower and lower. There will be more fighters. Until the Taiwanese troops surrender or force them to open the first round;
7. the main purpose of the mainland’s military action and force suppression is to stir up confusion among public opinion and people on the island. The best way to force demonstrations and struggles within the island is to trigger a coup and mutiny. And then surrender without a fight and peaceful reunification. The middle strategy is to arouse the dissatisfaction of the TW government in the island. Promote united front work on the mainland. Rally people’s hearts and minds for peaceful reunification through political means. The last resort is military suppression, which causes the gun to go off. Let the taiwan army start the first round. Then we carry out Operation Wutong Lightning, a wave of precision-guided missiles to destroy Taiwan’s radar, airfields, and other shore-based fortifications, and then the J-20 to seize air control, cover the landing of the Marines and airborne parachute drop. Finally, the army sweeps.
@J
🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼 go taiwan
Love her or loathe her, you gotta give the lady credit for taking on those steep deplaning steps in stilettos! and being 82. Tiny toughie!
Props for bravery 👏Believe in diplomacy and democratic values 🕊
Nancy is amazing!
Hilarious 🤡☝️
Literally what would this planet do without American democracy😳
Even from South Africa 🇿🇦 I can see how important America is to hold dictators at bay 😳
@mafuletrekkie and so if we’re democracy so why can’t you tell me why California is not totally in control of the United States?
@Mike w Maine exists, there I have explained Maine. California has 39.35 million people, and the United States has 332.4 million people. If you notice 39.35 million is much less than 332.4 million people.
I ask again, what school failed you?
@mafuletrekkie now you’re going to insult because explain a certain voting law
@Mike w Ok, that sentence wasn’t even formated in a coherent manner. I think my job here is done.
I don’t remember hearing all of this whining when Senators John Cornyn, Mike Crapo, Mike Lee and Tommy Tuberville visited Taiwan last year.
Uraaaaaa
@The Beautiful Man Club its misinformation. nothing will happen. you’ve been duped.
They were they on behalf of China 🤣🤣🤣
I’m a ‘foreigner’ who has been living in Taiwan since 2008 and I was there when the U.S. Delegation landed in Taipei this evening and I saw the convoy first hand up close as the police escorted the Speaker of the House and the delegates from Songshan Airport down the picturesque palm-tree lined Dunhua and Renai Roads all the way to the Grand Hyatt Hotel, where I enjoyed a short vacation two weeks ago, and where the delegation will be staying.
The atmosphere was surprisingly upbeat with many people waving American flags, even Taiwan independence flags and the policemen were in pretty good mood joking around enjoying the moment. I’m sure Speaker Nancy Pelosi will enjoy seeing giant message: “Thank You Nancy” when she looks out of her room window in Grand Hyatt towards Taipei 101 Skyscraper which is just across the street. She’s been given a great welcome and let’s hope that this special visit serves a really good purpose, not only ideological and economical but also to help citizens of both countries. The normal every day people who live here in Taipei or in the States. So that it’s not just about big business and politics, but also about the people who live in Taiwan, including the long-term non-citizens, who should be able to have the right to citizenship, house ownership or the right to vote just like when Taiwanese citizens move to The United States.
It’s remarkably calm in the capital of Taiwan tonight, eerily calm to be honest, let’s hope it’s not the calm before the storm, but the calm of the peace. I’d like to say: enjoy your time on this great island and make it count, really count, for everyone as there may not be another opportunity. And if the tropical summer 100F heat proves a bit too much to handle, just take a dip in one of the best outdoor pools in Taipei, right there on the 5th Floor at Grand Hyatt overlooking Taipei 101, the symbol of a wonderful home I found here in Taiwan. 😊
@Steven The abc and sometimes d I came from the Philippines a country of 7000 islands( 3 Main groups of Islands ) and 86 Dialects I speak only Tagalog , the predominant one,I visited the South- Visayas in 2017, stayed with strangers, if they did not speak Tagalog- the Official National language, i d be lost
@Aurelio-Rey milaor cabal yes it can be an adventure. If I had a chance to visit the Philippines I would drag along one of my nephew’s family. The are from there and speak fluent Tagalog. They would take me to have my favorite, lumpia. Just a thought until I retire and feel safe from this pandemic to get on a plane and fly again. I love to travel, especially to see how the real people live.
@Jack X did you meet the real Taiwanese or just another Han Chinese who claimed to be a Taiwanese?
Non citizens should stay out of this fight for now. Go home for now and let Taiwanese people secure their future before trying to pick a fight.
Great move by USA. <3
Nancy is so brave and courageous and is truly a amazing woman and a good ambassador for the United States.
And just look @ the all hatred & vitriol on the comments section towards her….Big salute to her !!! we are proud of her!!!! JAN 6 rioters wanted to finish her off but she’s still around, just saying
@Simply Manipuri not long
I hope I can be this active when I am 82, fly to 4 different place in 3 days across the pacific …… and wearing heels, a nice suit, and still looks grate …. omg
Nancy is amazing.
I have a feeling you will be this amazing when you are 82 also!
a few face lifts, lipo, laser treatments and plenty of vodka…it’s all within reach for those who can afford it
She seems to be flying in her very own US government airplane. If you have a plane like that it’d be more comfortable than your own home.
When you have such an informed articulate guest as Susan Glassner……Please DO NOT INTERRUPT! Be respectful of both your guest and audience. Please!
She has earned my respect. The whole Asia Pacific is under the shadow of Beijing intimidation but she fearlessly visit despite all threats from communist China!
Nancy:“hey dear Taiwanese friend, here is my gift: the war.”
1 don sanji Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZoC16seQAc
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
“This is America, the greatest power on Earth! Even after repeated Chinese warnings and military drills , she went there , showing them that they are nothing but hound dogs .”
1 LOVE U.S.A. Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZoC16seQAc
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@Andrea Madden “HI Chinese Bot , nice try hound dogs !”
I worked in Taiwan, in Taichung, in the 80s. It’s a lovely country. I loved the people, the weather, and the beautiful land.
1 doggiesarus Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZoC16seQAc
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@Andrea Madden Please said the good word thank you I work at Taiwan either I work at Hsinchu
I go visit all the time. Love Taiwan. The food, vibe, and places to visit, night markets are perfect
Good to see there are still brave people in the west!
One of my favorite childhood stories was that of King Solomon and the two mothers:
“There were two women in Jerusalem who went to see the King with a big problem. Each woman had a baby but during the night one of the babies died. The mother of the dead baby, very quietly, changed her dead child for the other woman’s baby.
The woman whose child was stolen told the King that when she wanted to feed her baby she found that it was dead.Then she saw that the dead baby was not her child. Each woman said the baby was hers. King Solomon had to find out who the real mother of the living baby was. Wise King Solomon did a very strange thing. He told a soldier to cut the living baby in half so each woman could have part of the baby. The real mother pleaded for the King not to hurt the baby but rather give it to the other woman.
But the other woman agreed to have the baby cut in half. Now who do you think was the real mother? With Godly wisdom the answer is easy. Solomon gave the baby to the woman who was prepared to give it away to save its life.”