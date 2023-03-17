Recent Post
- Scotland serenades Snoop Dogg with bagpipe rendition of iconic song
- Haberman on how Trump team is preparing for potential indictment
- Secret Russian document outlines plan for destabilizing Ukraine neighbor
- Chinese study: North Korean missile could reach US in 33 minutes
- Irvo Otieno’s family reacts to seeing tape of fatal incident: He was treated worse than a dog
60 comments
As a viewer, I want to express my sincere appreciation for your unwavering dedication to creating visually stunning works. Your exceptional talent in grasping the essence of a story and representing it through your artistic direction is truly remarkable. You possess a natural skill in bringing to light the emotions, atmosphere, and importance of a project in a way that surpasses words.
@Ferhat Bulut gold prices are too high right now, invest in doge coins
Well received!
Received, thank you
It was great to work with you.
The outcome was a tale that not only provided amusement but also evoked recollections of uncomplicated days and lighthearted instants. The audience admired how the story adeptly blended humor and horror, and how Marco portrayed the characters’ sentiments and apprehensions with profound insight. It was a narrative that fostered a sense of belonging and unity, reminiscent of how that old photograph had brought Marco together with others.
Well received!
Received, thank you
Yes,I have received it.
It was great to work with you.
There’s a problem with that. Kimme is to short to reach the launch button. 🤣
Let’s hope he doesn’t find a phone book. 🤣
Received, thank you
Yes,I have received it.
Yes,I have received it.
It was great to work with you.
Would be their last move ever
Well received!
Received, thank you
@JSpidey yeah no kidding. I’m shocked it hasn’t happened yet. Considering how many mishaps have happened militarily through the decades.
It was great to work with you.
Great just freaking great.
yes it was magnificent
Just as a reminder: we invaded Iraq on the pretense they had nuclear weapons. But we refuse to invade North Korea because they have nuclear weapons. Just remember that when the government promises you anything, regardless of party affiliation.
Well received!
Received, thank you
Yes,I have received it.
It was great to work with you.
We’d probably let anything they shot fly for 12 of those minutes to make them feel better. Shortly after, Korea would have an interesting new glass industry to their north, possibly bringing more uranium glass into popularity again.
You overestimate your forces.
China got the baloon up US air and it went pass half the country before people realised.
@Temistogenyea right they knew , the only reason the US said they didn’t is so when a real threat comes they can catch the enemy by surprise
Received, thank you
It was great to work with you.
And how long would it take to wipe nk of the map? 5 minutes or less
15 years
@Boss Zonke no actually it would be 5 minutes lmao 😅
It was great to work with you.
Wow I read the title more literally and thought world war 3 was starting in 33 mins. I was looking for other news of which city it was heading towards😅
Well received!
Received, thank you
Yes,I have received it.
It was great to work with you.
Excellent quiz what about Russian or Chinese ICBM
1:20 well, maybe, maybe not, the surface area of a missile warhead is still the same size even if its 6000ft above in the sky it does not become a bullet otherwise the Israeli iron dome wouldn’t work, maybe in the case of a hypersonic missile then thats different, so the logic of shooting a bullet with a bullet just depends on the speed of the projectile.
North Korea: in 33 minutes God Bless America 🎉💥👼
The funny part is because of US Ohio subs in the pacific region and numerous nuclear bombers. Kim Jong und and North Korea will disappear within 5 minutes after they launched a Missile to the US. So they won’t even see the impact of their own.
It was great to work with you.
i agree
I think, there’s only few options the US Defense can do in response to this ICBM questions:
1. Install a major defensive line of Anti-ICBM systems along the critical US coasts.
2. Appropriate a huge defense budget for Counter-ICBM Strikes Units, it’s the “eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth.”
3.Harness quantum technologies
Well received!
Received, thank you
Yes,I have received it.
It was great to work with you.
OK Capt Ding Dong
How about redirecting the nukes through one hack back to sender?
Wow, I must say, your piece is truly exceptional. It’s not every day that someone can pull off such a stunning story with flawless video, audio, and makeup. CNN must possess some extraordinary journalistic skill.
The people were fooled about the Missile Defense System……………
Well received!
Received, thank you
It was great to work with you.
SO WHAT I’M HEARING IS IT’LL TAKE THE US 33 MINUTES A WELL TO LAUNCH ONE RIGHT BACK AT THEM GOT IT 👍
These people love to point what’s about to happen right in our face lol