Chris Hayes: GOP Is Becoming A Pro-Virus Party Before Our Eyes | All In | MSNBC

Chris Hayes on GOP: “This party is intellectually bankrupt, and entirely unable to meet the moment. It is so corroded … that it will revolt against one of its own members when they do something right to fight the plague to save lives. It’s becoming a pro-COVID party before our eyes.” Aired on 7/10/2020.

