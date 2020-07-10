Chris Hayes: GOP Is Becoming A Pro-Virus Party Before Our Eyes | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Chris Hayes: GOP Is Becoming A Pro-Virus Party Before Our Eyes | All In | MSNBC

July 10, 2020

 

Chris Hayes on GOP: “This party is intellectually bankrupt, and entirely unable to meet the moment. It is so corroded … that it will revolt against one of its own members when they do something right to fight the plague to save lives. It’s becoming a pro-COVID party before our eyes.” Aired on 7/10/2020.
Chris Hayes: GOP Is Becoming A Pro-Virus Party Before Our Eyes | All In | MSNBC

53 Comments on "Chris Hayes: GOP Is Becoming A Pro-Virus Party Before Our Eyes | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Cidalia Borges | July 10, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    Sad night for America and what we stand for…. TRAITORS in the white house

  2. Cidalia Borges | July 10, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    Good Hayes call them all out…there don’t care about Americans

  3. A R | July 10, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    Funny how the same people claim to be “pro-life”.

    • Kathy Sexton | July 10, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      They just want to control Women……like they did 2000 years ago.

    • randomdoodification | July 10, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      They are only pro-life until AFTER birth, then they don’t much care

    • Leigh Counry | July 10, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      Maybe everyone infected with the coronavirus should declare themselves an “embryo” and get protection from republicans.

    • Hekat the Evil B-tch | July 10, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      A R It’s more like controlling the female body than pro-life… Are these pro-lifers’ anti- death penalty? I don’t think that is their stance. Letting people already born die, apparently isn’t that big of a deal. Maybe this major contradiction makes the GOP party crazy…

    • Robyn Davis | July 10, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @Richard Owens Z

  4. Richard Owens | July 10, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    Trump and the GOP are engaging in genocide against the American people under cover of the COVID-19 crisis. What we are witnessing is criminal, not just negligence.

    • American Pie | July 10, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      Blm threatening a mother going into a church with 3 small children. Blm filthy mouthed lowlifes attacking the pastor and men of the church then bursting in the church an attacking church members and youll see even several of the blm men told the worst of the radicals beating up church goers this is wrong and nothing to do with black lives but violence.
      https://youtu.be/dF95aDgd7Qw

    • Shellie Wolske | July 10, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      GENOCIDE
      Now he wants to send our kids into his genocidal corona ovens, oops, I mean classrooms.

    • MrArchangel73521 | July 10, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @Michael Timely That’s because they believe in a book of fairy tales…time ends…when you die !!!

    • MrArchangel73521 | July 10, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @Shellie Wolske Thank you…a woman with vision !!!

    • Five Nights at Purple Kids | July 10, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      OMG
      U r so right!

  5. zenobiaookpik | July 10, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    Trump failed to contain the “China Virus” – so now it’s the “Trump Virus”

  6. Sean Bradock | July 10, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    Trump and the GOP are literally not figuratively the inept / corrupt government in Stephen King’s The Stand. #45isProCovid

    • sharon olsen | July 10, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      Stephen King’s “The Stand” has come to mind SO many times during this nightmare of a “presidency” ..

  7. Richard Owens | July 10, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    The same people who would claim to be Pro Life are also Pro Gun, Pro Death Penalty, and Pro War. Go figure that they would also be Pro Genocide against the American people under cover of the COVID-19 crisis. They have literally sabotaged ALL of our efforts to contain the virus, at a cost of over 130,000 lives and trillions of dollars.

  8. metalheadtribe | July 10, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    I am up her in Canada watching the Hunger Games meets Handmaid’s Tale unfold next to me. I hope you all can get it together and save your nation. Definitely getting some dystopian science fiction vibes from you these days.

  9. Andrew | July 10, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    lol the GOP’s moral compass is spinning counter-clockwise and clockwise at the same time. They can’t even agree on what type of evil they want to be.

  10. Matt Hainley | July 10, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    Never forgive. Never forget. Never vote Republican. Not. Ever.

  11. lo ko | July 10, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    The Conservative Party of Canada is more left of the Democrats. They believe in Universal Health Care, government funded schools and multiculturalism.

    • Da Squirrel | July 10, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      I vote NDP and I would agree that, as much as I disagree with most conservative policy, they are definitely not as far right as that little graph they show here. Well maybe Alberta’s UCP are that far right, but federally our Tories are quite centrist-right

    • Melissa H | July 10, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      Where is our least popular former Prime Minister? He’s at the White House hanging with Stephen Miller. Centre Right? Not anymore.

  12. Dennis Dowd | July 10, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    Republicans need to face the law after all this and they should be prosecuted for their lack of response.

  13. Obligame Contuhermana | July 10, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    It is so frustrating all this f**king mess,to this people life doesn’t matter, this will be remembered through history as the dark ages of America

  14. True Grit | July 10, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    Really – why do Republicans hate America??

    • carbon copy | July 10, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      they have thrown America under the bus. I still would like to know why graham and turtle man got millions from russia at the begining of bunker boy.’s job. I can’t call it presidentry. To buy them off. All of a sudden graham turned & now is buddies with bunker boy , and graham the same. I think when we find out what puttin has on dough boy, we will cring. But not be surprised..He’s dangerous

    • Michael Timely | July 10, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      They don’t hate America. They hate humanity at large.

  15. j welsh | July 10, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    GOP = GOVERNMENT OF PUTIN.🇷🇺

  16. Barry hayes | July 10, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    100,000s American deaths and Putin doesn’t have to pay a cent in bounties.

  17. Kathy Sexton | July 10, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    Those GOP governors all look like they are several cards short of a full deck…there is a blank but sinister look in their eyes…and we know Ted looks like he should be playing the lead in a horror flick.

  18. apauls | July 10, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    *Let’s end this nightmare on Nov 3rd. Get rid of the Re-Trumplicans. VOTE HIM OUT*

  19. Lolita Cooks | July 10, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    Vote on Nov 3,2020! If you want this to END Vote them Out! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊! Let’s your Vote be heard.

  20. Hika Reti | July 10, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    Reagan would be seen as dangerously liberal in today’s Republican Party if he wasn’t safely dead.

