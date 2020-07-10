Chris Hayes on GOP: “This party is intellectually bankrupt, and entirely unable to meet the moment. It is so corroded … that it will revolt against one of its own members when they do something right to fight the plague to save lives. It’s becoming a pro-COVID party before our eyes.” Aired on 7/10/2020.
Chris Hayes: GOP Is Becoming A Pro-Virus Party Before Our Eyes | All In | MSNBC
Sad night for America and what we stand for…. TRAITORS in the white house
What about 60% of us stand for. The deplorable traitors stand for their own, despicable confederacy.
And will you vote for Trump…again???
Good Hayes call them all out…there don’t care about Americans
Funny how the same people claim to be “pro-life”.
They just want to control Women……like they did 2000 years ago.
They are only pro-life until AFTER birth, then they don’t much care
Maybe everyone infected with the coronavirus should declare themselves an “embryo” and get protection from republicans.
A R It’s more like controlling the female body than pro-life… Are these pro-lifers’ anti- death penalty? I don’t think that is their stance. Letting people already born die, apparently isn’t that big of a deal. Maybe this major contradiction makes the GOP party crazy…
@Richard Owens Z
Trump and the GOP are engaging in genocide against the American people under cover of the COVID-19 crisis. What we are witnessing is criminal, not just negligence.
Blm threatening a mother going into a church with 3 small children. Blm filthy mouthed lowlifes attacking the pastor and men of the church then bursting in the church an attacking church members and youll see even several of the blm men told the worst of the radicals beating up church goers this is wrong and nothing to do with black lives but violence.
https://youtu.be/dF95aDgd7Qw
GENOCIDE
Now he wants to send our kids into his genocidal corona ovens, oops, I mean classrooms.
@Michael Timely That’s because they believe in a book of fairy tales…time ends…when you die !!!
@Shellie Wolske Thank you…a woman with vision !!!
OMG
U r so right!
Trump failed to contain the “China Virus” – so now it’s the “Trump Virus”
China created it. Trump perfected it.
@Barry hayes the most true statement that ever been said
Well say.
COVID-45.
And don’t forget he turned the pandemic into genocide and schools into genocidal gas chambers
Trump and the GOP are literally not figuratively the inept / corrupt government in Stephen King’s The Stand. #45isProCovid
Stephen King’s “The Stand” has come to mind SO many times during this nightmare of a “presidency” ..
The same people who would claim to be Pro Life are also Pro Gun, Pro Death Penalty, and Pro War. Go figure that they would also be Pro Genocide against the American people under cover of the COVID-19 crisis. They have literally sabotaged ALL of our efforts to contain the virus, at a cost of over 130,000 lives and trillions of dollars.
I am up her in Canada watching the Hunger Games meets Handmaid’s Tale unfold next to me. I hope you all can get it together and save your nation. Definitely getting some dystopian science fiction vibes from you these days.
Yes the US is like the bad 3rd movie in a young adult sci-fi trilogy.
So sorry dear – don’t hold your breath… We’re a mess!
It’s a thought out plan to destroy the US , then the rest of the world . But evil never wins . Are we wouldn’t be talking about it .
Don’t you guys have some Northern territories where we could cold-storage some evangelicals?
lol the GOP’s moral compass is spinning counter-clockwise and clockwise at the same time. They can’t even agree on what type of evil they want to be.
Never forgive. Never forget. Never vote Republican. Not. Ever.
The Conservative Party of Canada is more left of the Democrats. They believe in Universal Health Care, government funded schools and multiculturalism.
I vote NDP and I would agree that, as much as I disagree with most conservative policy, they are definitely not as far right as that little graph they show here. Well maybe Alberta’s UCP are that far right, but federally our Tories are quite centrist-right
Where is our least popular former Prime Minister? He’s at the White House hanging with Stephen Miller. Centre Right? Not anymore.
Republicans need to face the law after all this and they should be prosecuted for their lack of response.
Dam right.
Sadly, most politician have immunity of prosecution against their decision making.
It is suppose to be so they can take the “tough” decisions without worrying for themselves for taking it.. :/
It is so frustrating all this f**king mess,to this people life doesn’t matter, this will be remembered through history as the dark ages of America
2020 will be remember for sure.
Really – why do Republicans hate America??
they have thrown America under the bus. I still would like to know why graham and turtle man got millions from russia at the begining of bunker boy.’s job. I can’t call it presidentry. To buy them off. All of a sudden graham turned & now is buddies with bunker boy , and graham the same. I think when we find out what puttin has on dough boy, we will cring. But not be surprised..He’s dangerous
They don’t hate America. They hate humanity at large.
GOP = GOVERNMENT OF PUTIN.🇷🇺
100,000s American deaths and Putin doesn’t have to pay a cent in bounties.
Those GOP governors all look like they are several cards short of a full deck…there is a blank but sinister look in their eyes…and we know Ted looks like he should be playing the lead in a horror flick.
*Let’s end this nightmare on Nov 3rd. Get rid of the Re-Trumplicans. VOTE HIM OUT*
That only works if we vote out McConl, Miss Lindsey and enough other GOP trash to turn the senate blue.
White house, Senate and Congress all the republicans let’s vote them out.
Vote on Nov 3,2020! If you want this to END Vote them Out! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊! Let’s your Vote be heard.
yup, my vote’s ready. Just waiting for Nov.
A big Blue wave is coming.
Reagan would be seen as dangerously liberal in today’s Republican Party if he wasn’t safely dead.