BALL NOW IN GECOM’S COURT TOPICS:artistsBibiBibi Khanoom AstarabadiEntertainment CultureIN GECOMS COURTSouth AsiasportsVisual artswww.youtube.com/watch?v=0g9dXzrFoPU July 10, 2020 Bibi Khatoon reports
Guyanese and the world is waiting and watching for gecom to make the declaration today to install Dr. Irfaan Ali as our next and 9th President of Guyana….CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU SIR, TO THE PPP/C AND TO ALL GUYANESE FOR STANDING CALM AND FIRM IN THESE TRYING TIMES….THANK YOU EVERYONE
Waiting till Regents street start burning, licks on Indians will start soon, 40000 will flee to canada/usa and the PNC will get the country, what Burnham started Granger will finish, all the while the PPP is denying that its an Indian party.
Dave Singh
You have already made a complete arse of yourself. When the truth hits you fools, you resort to the usual idle talk. I asked three questions regarding Irfan Ali and you didn’t answer anyone of them.
Jamie Dav
Bro, the last 23 years of PPP rule was a complete failure. No other time in our history have we witnessed so much violence in our country. The truth is there for everyone to see. You clowns, however, prefer to bury your head in the sand with truths. It’s easy for you to talk about your neighbors crime, but not yours. That is a definition of a HYPOCRITE which all of you PPP supporters wear proudly.
@freepomeroon Well bro IF YOU THINK IT’S LANG TIME when those buildings on Regent St were own by indians…..get ANOTHER THOUGHT COMING!!!
Do your research and FIND OUT.
You WILL BE SHOCKED to know who are the OWNERS OF THE MAJORITY OF BUILDINGS on Regent St.
You TRY YUH LUCK
@Delite Shout out to DEDARK
I AINT GOT YOU TIME NOW
we are waiting patiently for the declaration and swear in of dr.irfaan ali as the president hope these cabal do not play games
More games coming at 3 p.m. Guess what ! “More Votes means more valid Votes”. I am legal minded and The Apnu cabal is still
holding on to that nonsensical ruling by the Appeal Court although the CCJ has thrown out same. Never in my 60 years have I seen
such a ruling that does not make any sense.Those two Judges and Willie boy have to go back to Law School.
100% for you.
Said a mouthful
You should ask Nandalall that question, because he is on video saying that “you can’t elect a president on more votes it has to be more valid votes”.
Go ask Anil Nandalall that question.
Granger stop Miss leading your people
Them ppl r a set of mad he a put them up to do thing n he ah have one time with them
A set of thieves
They do not know to thief they want to bully
Will this ever end
The drama continues.
Episode 1 Mingo’s spreadsheet.
Episode 2.The recount
Episode 3 Lowenfield, 115000 fraudulent votes.
Episode 4 The racist judges and APNU supporters at the Guyana court of appeal
These were not coincidence but well orchestrated set up by Granger.
Episode 5 Now its Claudette Singh game, APNU’s last hope, she has something special cooking up?? Take note claudette, you should be legally aware of the laws and constitution of the land.
It will be a damm shame on the judicial system of Guyana if the CCJ has to tell them what to do agaaainnn!
Episode 6….Sanctioñs for Apnu leaders
Delite…..THE TRUTH ALWAYS HURT !!!!!!!
Ccj gave a decision the dictator Granger illegal regime said they are not recognizing the highest court decision this clung joker must be arrested and extradited to the United states for trial
Never mind, what party is leading as long as they run the Country OK. Either PPP/C or PNC and treat all people well without prejudice.
Every
Bibi T.Ali, Toronto……it is painfully obvious you don’t know the history of Guyana under pnc rule I suggest you acquaint yourself on this topic before making such an outlandish remark…also a question for you….why are you living in Canada?