23 Comments on "BALL NOW IN GECOM’S COURT"

  1. Juliet Sattaur | July 10, 2020 at 1:08 PM | Reply

    Guyanese and the world is waiting and watching for gecom to make the declaration today to install Dr. Irfaan Ali as our next and 9th President of Guyana….CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU SIR, TO THE PPP/C AND TO ALL GUYANESE FOR STANDING CALM AND FIRM IN THESE TRYING TIMES….THANK YOU EVERYONE

    • freepomeroon | July 10, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      Waiting till Regents street start burning, licks on Indians will start soon, 40000 will flee to canada/usa and the PNC will get the country, what Burnham started Granger will finish, all the while the PPP is denying that its an Indian party.

    • Delite | July 10, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      Dave Singh
      You have already made a complete arse of yourself. When the truth hits you fools, you resort to the usual idle talk. I asked three questions regarding Irfan Ali and you didn’t answer anyone of them.

    • Delite | July 10, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      Jamie Dav
      Bro, the last 23 years of PPP rule was a complete failure. No other time in our history have we witnessed so much violence in our country. The truth is there for everyone to see. You clowns, however, prefer to bury your head in the sand with truths. It’s easy for you to talk about your neighbors crime, but not yours. That is a definition of a HYPOCRITE which all of you PPP supporters wear proudly.

    • Jamie Dav | July 10, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      @freepomeroon Well bro IF YOU THINK IT’S LANG TIME when those buildings on Regent St were own by indians…..get ANOTHER THOUGHT COMING!!!
      Do your research and FIND OUT.
      You WILL BE SHOCKED to know who are the OWNERS OF THE MAJORITY OF BUILDINGS on Regent St.
      You TRY YUH LUCK

    • Jamie Dav | July 10, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @Delite Shout out to DEDARK
      I AINT GOT YOU TIME NOW

  2. Anan Hardeo | July 10, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

    we are waiting patiently for the declaration and swear in of dr.irfaan ali as the president hope these cabal do not play games

  3. PREACHER BOSS | July 10, 2020 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    More games coming at 3 p.m. Guess what ! “More Votes means more valid Votes”. I am legal minded and The Apnu cabal is still
    holding on to that nonsensical ruling by the Appeal Court although the CCJ has thrown out same. Never in my 60 years have I seen
    such a ruling that does not make any sense.Those two Judges and Willie boy have to go back to Law School.

  4. bruno Gouveia | July 10, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    Granger stop Miss leading your people

  5. Devi Bhagwandat | July 10, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    Will this ever end

  6. Yassin Etheridge | July 10, 2020 at 3:46 PM | Reply

    The drama continues.
    Episode 1 Mingo’s spreadsheet.
    Episode 2.The recount
    Episode 3 Lowenfield, 115000 fraudulent votes.
    Episode 4 The racist judges and APNU supporters at the Guyana court of appeal
    These were not coincidence but well orchestrated set up by Granger.
    Episode 5 Now its Claudette Singh game, APNU’s last hope, she has something special cooking up?? Take note claudette, you should be legally aware of the laws and constitution of the land.
    It will be a damm shame on the judicial system of Guyana if the CCJ has to tell them what to do agaaainnn!

  7. Juliet Sattaur | July 10, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    Delite…..THE TRUTH ALWAYS HURT !!!!!!!

  8. Omar Yusaf | July 10, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    Ccj gave a decision the dictator Granger illegal regime said they are not recognizing the highest court decision this clung joker must be arrested and extradited to the United states for trial

  9. Bibi T ᗩli,Toronto,CA | July 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    Never mind, what party is leading as long as they run the Country OK. Either PPP/C or PNC and treat all people well without prejudice.

  10. Juliet Sattaur | July 10, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

    Bibi T.Ali, Toronto……it is painfully obvious you don’t know the history of Guyana under pnc rule I suggest you acquaint yourself on this topic before making such an outlandish remark…also a question for you….why are you living in Canada?

