Trump Supreme Court rulings don’t mean transparency on his finances | USA TODAY

The Supreme Court's rulings on President Trump's financial documents will not produce public information, or his tax returns, before the elections.
RELATED:
The 7-2 decision was written by Chief Justice John Roberts and joined by Trump's two nominees, Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. It sends the separation of powers dispute back to lower courts for further determination.
"Courts must perform a careful analysis that takes adequate account of the separation of powers principles at stake, including both the significant legislative interests of Congress and the 'unique position' of the president," Roberts wrote.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
It does for state prosecutors.
No it doesn’t!!!!! This will be back in the Supreme Court in another year or so.
Right. We all knew when he got elected that stall tactics are one of his MOs. This is a perfect example
both sides are dipping into the PPP. The PPP was meant for small business owners, yet Kushner has drawn millions from the fund. https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/here-are-some-billionaires-who-got-ppp-loans-while-small-n1233041
Kushner? He’s the only one? Di nero. Pelosi. Biden. The list goes on and on
What do you expect they’re all Crooks running America don’t forget how so called America (Native Indian Land) was capture. I don’t expect anything better from people with no morals, no empathy, no respect.
The real question – Do you think they designed it this way?
Really difficult to tell if they just ‘jumped at the chance’ due to a terrible system being in place, or they designed that terrible system so they would have this opportunity. When you are dealing with politicians it really is impossible to tell, the body has that corrupt reputation for a very good reason. Regardless – We need a lot more transparency within our political leaders.
Still…. I won’t hold my breath for a ‘financial transpire within political leaders’ type bill passing congress.
@ShutUpLige My point exactly. Both sides are stealing from the little man but blaming Black Lives Matter.
funny how these same media outlets were reporting the exact opposite 24 hours ago. claiming Trump is not above the law and he lost his case.
@OAK CLIFF You suffer from acute cognitive dissonance, and have NO CLUE.
@plucas1 I have a vaccine injured child with autism, caused by MMR. You are terribly uninformed and enjoy your ignorance.
@plucas1 Check out how many children have been killed in Africa due to Bill Gates and his poison vaccines. MANY have died in USA as well, but our CIA Mockingbird press will not let it be known. Don’t suppose you have ever cared to search Project Mockingbird or Project Paperclip?? I did not think so. Fools are never curious.
toomanyaccounts who are the journalist at Fox? Smith left. Wallace and a few others have moments but overall as a news network they’re just the other side of CNN. I don’t know much about OANN. They seem overtly right leaning bent. But I’ll take a look and see if they are indeed balanced and are critical of the things trump has mishandled.
@Hyacinth Bucket 100% bullshit. If true that would be so unusual it would be reported, if not by the US media than by other countries’. So show me thr reports. NOT conserv-o-sphere propaganda bullshit from Fox or OAN or Brietbart or the like, but actual real news organizations reporting on it.
I guess we’re done with Russian bounties and the surge. Mayor of nyc gives his wife a billion dollars and she can’t show where it went. No one bats an eye.
Ilhan Omar donates nearly $900,000 to her husband’s organization, but nobody cares about that. Democrats are above the law.
Dinesh D’Souza spent a lot of time in jail for doing the same thing Ilhan Omar did. Why does she get a get out of jail card?
@OAK CLIFF Political message. You can read right? Maybe not. Ive got things to do right now that dont include arguing with you, so best of luck with that, keep that head buried.
OAK CLIFF but but but I voted for Obama twice and posted a black square on social media. I’m a good person, Im helping. Isn’t that how it works? I hope biden wins. Nothing will change but people like you won’t have anyone to blame and be blind to political corruption again. No one will scrutinize his cabinet appointments, his foreign relations, or any decision. None of this would be necessary if the democrats picked sanders. He could stand on his own.
@Mike F Did you vote for Obama ? Anyways son, I’m just an aware observer, and the only parties I’m involved with are Xmas, New Year’s Eve, and sometimes birthdays. And when I vote I tend to not listen to the political b.s. that corrupts and suckers you party members in. And I pay close attention to what type of person they are. Trump was a pompous spoiled rich brat and shady swindler who likes to force himself on women and grab their junk. His words. Hillary had her ills, but I’ll guarantee there wouldn’t have been a s$#÷ storm that you see going on now. And you would only be griping because Trump would’ve lost, but your life wouldn’t be any more different had she won. And your life hasn’t changed before Trump and neither will it after he’s gone.
Because you’re a born loser…. and that’s the only sure thing.
Mike F j
Finally! A major media outlet produces a news story that doesn’t distort facts of the ruling!
We should be more concerned about the money that was supposed to go to small businesses but ended up in government relatives, recording stars, designers, pretty much everyone who already made millions somewhere else
Thank the house
@Keith Miller Right, the Senate had nothing to do with this. LMAO
“doesn’t” mean. Lol
Lets go threw all CONGRESS TAX records. I bet there won’t be anybody let in congress Dem or Rep.
look whats happening now deal
OAK CLIFF you just can’t see it still. Trump has played the system by their own rules knowing he’ll be president. This wasn’t a thing to do out of boredom. He’s playing them with the scotus to start the exposing of them by making himself look vulnerable. This has been happening Since day one. Catch up
@Casey Cowley Look Casey….. you were a loser before Trump and you will remain one after he’s gone away. Just accept your reality Trumpsniffer
@Keith Miller He isn’t playing the system……he’s just abusing the system and has been allowed to wiggle his way thru legal action because of his corrupt forefathers before him who set it up that way. It’s a corrupt place period. If anything he didn’t expose nothing but himself….everyone with sense knows that all governments lie. Catch up.
Why would that be a bad thing?
Putting politicians into positions where they can manipulate the economy into their own pockets, without some sort of oversight, seems really stupid to me! Almost like it would guarantee we get representatives who are looking out for their own bank accounts, as opposed to the well-being of the people who elected them. I would like to remind people: Insider trading was not only *legal* for a politician up till 2012 but that same law was silently guttered in 2013 to make it near impossible to enforce.
Take the stock sell-off scandal of 2020 as a prime example.
Absolute lie, you must have not been to or watched the press briefing…
Huh? 1)Congress lost and can’t see ’em and 2) President Trump’s legal team can now challenge the NY court on Constitutional grounds.
What we really need is for them to pass a NEW LAW asap ; this SHOULD NEVER happen again .
PASS A NEW LAW
so that it won’t get sent down to the lower courts … this is still a TRAVESTY , WHAT HAPPENED and what HAS BEEN HAPPENING .
WE THE PEOPLE have the right to see the TAXES of a man who has been PRESIDENT for the BETTER PART OF A WHOLE TERM , to see what in the world it is he’s been TRYING TO HIDE .
If the Supreme Court is THAT POWERLESS over something concerning OUR OWN ELECTED PRESIDENT , well then let’s GET THE LAWS CHANGED … this issue of looking at the PRESIDENT’S TAXES SHOULD HAVE BEEN DECIDED LONG AGO LICKETY-SPLIT !
@gardensofthegods ,
Considering those same politicians voting on a transparency bill will come under scrutiny by said bill….
Not holding my breath that such a bill will ever pass congress, for alas we are dealing with ‘career politicians.’
You have the linx decide for yourself. The rest of United States that we have been at war in the middle east taking oil. We know our leaders do not tell the truth.
🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020-24🇺🇸🇺🇸
I want to see how public servants made hundreds of millions of dollars.
That’s why Nancy Pelosi Net worth went from 35 mil , to 120mil in less then 10 years. . Trump on the other hand… his Net worth was sitting at 3.6 Billion when he took office. 4 years later. He sits at 2.1 billion. Open your eyes people this is but 1 small example .
@Jeremy Christian is there any reliable source for people’s net worth though?
@Bladed Ninja The problem is the fact that so many of them HIDE THEIR MONEY in offshore accounts where a lot of it can be hidden in SHELL COMPANIES .
If you want to see a FASCINATING ,TRUE story , please look for the interview of SWISS BANK ACCOUNT WHISTLEBLOWER American BRADLEY BIRKENFELD .
They did a story on him several years ago , I think it was in the summer on the American TV show on CBS called 60 MINUTES .
Bradley blew the whistle on a list of about 2000 Americans who had money hidden with his bank in Switzerland … these people HADN’T BEEN PAYING THE TAXES ON THEIR MONEY and he submitted the list to the STATE DEPARTMENT of about roughly 2,000 names .
How’s this for CORRUPTION : the list was turned over to HILLARY CLINTON , came back reduced to roughly 500 names or less to be prosecuted .
Makes you wonder who were all the people whose names were originally on the list but were NEVER BROUGHT TO JUSTICE .
No doubt many of them work in the government in HIGH PLACES … or perhaps other governments inimical to the American government … or should I say the American people .
I could have sworn in one of his interviews Larry explained , even just prosecuting under 500 people netted 5 BILLION DOLLARS IN BACK TAXES .
If one can extrapolate and realize that THAT WAS ONLY ONE BANK in Switzerland of the many banks in that country , not to mention other OFFSHORE ACCOUNTS AROUND THE WORLD including places like Vanuatu , that are shielding wealthy Americans from being exposed for the CREEPS ( AND HYPOCRITES ) they really are .
Yes , thanks to Birkenfeld , Switzerland supposedly changed its banking laws and must now report what Americans have in their accounts . ( who knows if they actually follow through and do this …. I don’t have a Swiss bank account … not sure if I would trust them . )
@Bladed Ninja usually Forbes Magazine reports on this yearly … who knows how accurate it actually is given that so many wealthy people hide their money in offshore accounts and shell companies .
“don’t mean” it should be “doesn’t mean”
No, because it is after a plural not a single. “Rulings” deserves Don’t but if they had written “Ruling”, as they should have, it would have been “doesn’t”.
@some body Yes, that’s right. The headline is grammatically correct, but still poorly worded.
@sean newman I sometimes wonder about the education of the people who actually write these stories and headlines. My two dogs seem to have a better command of the English language than they do.
Will the details in Trumps tax returns cause our world to end?
This is the big doomsday event Democrats made us fear?
Let’s go through every single government workers taxes it’s that simple if you have even a little power you should be audited yearly
Thos the best thing I have heard in years
Yes and how about the higher up the office they are running for or are already in , then they become a priority to have their taxes vetted , lower level government employees can be vetted blessed we’ve got to change this system … I’m so sick of it .
In the meantime pray for Gods Kingdom to Come and His will be done in Earth like it is in Heaven. No sin No death in Heaven. So the wonderful prayer of His Son Jesus; Jesus standing on this Earth, praying to his Father in Heaven. About that future time when sin and death will be no more here on this Earth. “On Earth, like it is in Heaven”- Matthew 6:10
Let’s go through Joe Biden’s (Literally Sealed) Senate records.
Joseph Dale ….Biden’s not under criminal investigation like your Lawd and slavior.
Sure, why not?
From my observation point, the whole ‘national security’ excuse is too often used to conceal political crimes so lets unseal everything!
I am less concerned about a billionaire that became a public servant than I am public servants who have never made more than $200k a year but are somehow worth 20 million dollars. Let’s look at the records of congress and the senate to see where the real corruption is.
Anybody that works for the people. If their pay comes from our taxes, they should have to produce taxes and financial records. Police included.
Nancy Pelosi makes $174,000 a year and she’s worth $120 million. She would have had to save every penny she made for 689 years to do that. I AGREE with you whole heartedly!
@Jay G A two tiered legal system only guarentees inequality, not transparency. In other words, it’s a REALLY bad idea.
David Priest DT is no billionaire..he’s a wanna be though. That’s why he ran. Monarchy and sadly there’s a lot of idiots who would choose a Caligula character like DT instead of a Democratic Republic because they’re stupid and mind controlled.
You have to look at their family members and non-profits also. They funnel their money through others and over seas.
I could care less about his money,he put money in my bank account that’s all that matters to me. Trump 2020🇺🇸
Trump is the best !
I quit my job thanks to, *e a s y l a p t o p l i f e .c o m*