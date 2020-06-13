(OPTIMIZED VIDEO SPECIFIC DESCRIPTION)
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Chris Hayes Podcast With Josie Duffy Rice | Why Is This Happening? – Ep 109 | MSNBC
Have Andrew Yang on.
Defund the X-State of Washington . Taxpayer dollars should not not go to a State that allows this. Simple
Capitalism is the cause of world poverty… and all crimes! And anyone who thinks there’d still be crime if there was EQUAL WEALTH WORLDWIDE is totally insane! We were all forced to need money over the centuries (When Corporations Rule The World p252) so it’s unnatural! And now most money is just numbers in computers so we can eliminate it, and the pandemic is destroying capitalism because no one can work for 3 months or years, and billions are starving to death, so we should delete money!!
USA is BROKE, that’s the Purpose for the Pandemic. It’s called a Cover-Up. They Needed an Excuse as to why USA doesn’t have Money. Next Stop!!! Digital Money.
Capitalism made our current living standards possible. Sure , capitalism never ever should have been allowed to take over education, medicine, pharmaceutics and prisons. It starts out OK then becomes instantly corrupt.
@Janet Burrus There is no gold standard so we are never out of money. It’s entirely based on peoples faith in its value. You can be assured the Fed’s printing presses are working full time
The comfort of the rich depends upon an abundant supply of the poor.
That’s an excellent statement. Mind if I reuse it?
That was a great conversation Chris! Very insightful
This podcast could have taken far less time if the the two speakers didn’t repeatedly use the words “like” and “I mean” and “um” and “well” and “really” and “you know” and “exactly.” This comment could also have much shorter if I had used commas instead of repeatedly using the word “and.” Of course, I did that to emphasize the problems that a professional journalist of Chris Haye’s long history should have learned long ago to avoid. Josie Rice is not a professional journalist with as long a history as a journalist so I can’t blame her to the same extent as Chris deserves.
That being said, I do agree that the criminal justice system is seriously flawed and needs to be reexamined and changed to reduce the systemic racism and unreasonable sentencing that is all to common in the USA.
you’re really looking for something to bich about aren’t you? Just go back to bed please!!!
You are aware, it’s about content not form? I don’t disagree with you but you seem so irrelevant.
69 year old Michael A Thompson is dying in prison for selling pot in 1994. His life matters. He’s a good man that never hurt anyone. Please help him! Gov Whitmer can free him today. He has already served over 25 years for a victimless crime. FREEMICHAELTHOMPSON.COM
WTF 25 years for selling dope…….that’s just wrong…..You have my support and letter sent
The law seems to forget or ignore their actions after jailing people .
Always enjoy you two!!!
I was watching news when this popped on my feed, ironically I thought Why IS this happening?
Interesting. When I stayed the night at a jail, they even took my underwear.
Is there an Ideal time in prison? That is, people should be released when they are desperately unhappy, just before they start to be used to it.
What does any of that mean? More word salad than coherent opinion.
Another way of looking at who gets out of prison could be based on drug offenses which were insanely over prosecuted years ago. I’m really not afraid of someone trying to sell me crack cocaine. No danger – let them out.
Indeed, the drug laws then are like the police are now.
At the onset of the pandemic, a prisoner here in Arizona went on the news stating they were being treated less than human in treatment for the virus. Another prisoner said that when symptoms surfaced that they(6 at the time) were isolated outside the general population without treatment. They were in essence discarded and left floundering.
like, like, it’s like, like, like … like? like, yeah, like you said.
Awesome content. But, I had to stop listening because of how often you say the word “like.”
he said – she said… “right” … “right” … “right” … “right” … “right” … “right” … “right” … “right” … “right” … “right” … “right” … “right” … “right” … “right” …
… absurd interview.
Mother film that you should take a look at or listen to
47:46
10:36
08:23