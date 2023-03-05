42 comments

  1. Chris Rock displays the kind of grace and dignity Smith could only act out.

    2. Seriously they both were cruising for the altercation …Smith could have handled it in private ….play around with my wife’s illness in public ….

    4. Will made his bed and now has to lay in it, every action has a reaction. If you are gonna play with 🔥, then you better be master of it.

  3. For his brilliant performance in *Dogma,* I will always listen to what Chris Rock has to say. I don’t require him to be flawless. His integrity shines for itself.

    1. Hmmm! I actually think it was close to PERFECT. He teases us throughout the show, and then BOOM. 7 years of content in 10 minutes and didn’t miss a thing. Well done!

    1. He had a whole year to reflect and that was the best he could come up with? All he did was show that he’s no better than Will Smith. He sunk to his level by going after his family and personal life. Will Smith didn’t do that. He had a whole year to reflect and all he did was show how bitter it made him. Not much maturity in his response and quite juvenile for Chris Rock. Just like Will Smith. I love Rock’s comedy but this was lazy and not very funny at all. Not by his own standards and considering he had all that time to reflect. And furthermore, who cares? So what? Chris Rock got slapped and it becomes a sympathy story for Chris Rock. Sure it was wrong but he along with most people are acting like it’s important or that he suffered. Give me a break. It was embarrassing for him that’s all. A real man would have shrugged it off. Said he was wrong. Forgave him and moved on instead of acting like it’s important compared to all the real suffering in the world.

    4. Chris Rock could had him Smith arrested! He Handel it beautiful because anyone else would had sue his behind off!!!

  6. I have a lot of respect for the way Chris handled himself. He showed great restraint, class, and rolled on with the show like a pro!

    1. @nameall Actually, he should have had WS prosecuted for assault.
      I wouldn’t be surprised if, within minutes of the attack, Rock’s agent got a call saying “do NOT prosecute Smith or you’ll never have another gig in Hollywood”.

  9. God bless him and his
    decision how to handle that sad situation, I felt horrible when it happened. You ARE a gentleman & hero to bullied victims…live long & prosper!

    3. @[Hashknight Gaming] It’s free speech. Yes it’s rude and cowardly to insult a man’s wife, but if Smith had behaved with class, he and his entourage would have walked out. Then Smith would have had America’s empathy and Chris would be unemployable. Instead WS proved himself to be a criminal and Rock is getting Mesiah-treatment.

    4. @[Hashknight Gaming] in all honesty, Chris should of whoop the 💩 out of Smith. So will made he’s bed and now he has to lay in it, every action has a reaction. If your gonna play with 🔥, then you better be a master of it.

  13. After watching how Chis handled himself at the academy made me respect him greatly. Watching how he responded on Netflix special made me love him even more. He is brilliant.

  15. Just watched his special and I can honestly say he handled himself throughout the whole circumstance. The last year it has been what does he think?What will he do? Why this or that? He did what a lot of people fail to do he stopped and thought about what he wanted to do before he did it a true icon.

  16. Very moving clip. I deeply commend Chris Rock for handling this outrageous and public assault on his terms.

  19. “Revenge is a dessert best served cold…” Smith may have played Ali, but Rock is the real champ. One of THE great takedowns in comedy history. As good as it gets.

