Recent Post
- Hear ex-Trump White House press secretary’s warning about Trump
- Ex-CIA chief: Another Trump presidency would be ‘dangerous for the world’
- Chris Rock addresses Will Smith Oscars slap in new comedy special
- Buttigieg responds to Fox News hosts after personal attacks
- Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith slapping him in new special
42 comments
Chris Rock displays the kind of grace and dignity Smith could only act out.
You don’t seem to grasp the very definition of the word grace or dignity for that matter.
Seriously they both were cruising for the altercation …Smith could have handled it in private ….play around with my wife’s illness in public ….
Just maybe he should not be talking about another man’s wife.
Will made his bed and now has to lay in it, every action has a reaction. If you are gonna play with 🔥, then you better be master of it.
Was a great special!! 👌🏻👏🏼👏🏼
Here is the full clip
https://youtu.be/Etpd87Kw9Ig
For his brilliant performance in *Dogma,* I will always listen to what Chris Rock has to say. I don’t require him to be flawless. His integrity shines for itself.
-Come over and see ‘Rihanna
Hires
Racist Johnny Depp’
Sam Young and Chip Gaines are in a homosexual relationship
That part of the special wasn’t long enough.
Hmmm! I actually think it was close to PERFECT. He teases us throughout the show, and then BOOM. 7 years of content in 10 minutes and didn’t miss a thing. Well done!
Good for him. He reflected for a whole year! Nothing but respect!
He had a whole year to reflect and that was the best he could come up with? All he did was show that he’s no better than Will Smith. He sunk to his level by going after his family and personal life. Will Smith didn’t do that. He had a whole year to reflect and all he did was show how bitter it made him. Not much maturity in his response and quite juvenile for Chris Rock. Just like Will Smith. I love Rock’s comedy but this was lazy and not very funny at all. Not by his own standards and considering he had all that time to reflect. And furthermore, who cares? So what? Chris Rock got slapped and it becomes a sympathy story for Chris Rock. Sure it was wrong but he along with most people are acting like it’s important or that he suffered. Give me a break. It was embarrassing for him that’s all. A real man would have shrugged it off. Said he was wrong. Forgave him and moved on instead of acting like it’s important compared to all the real suffering in the world.
No he plotted on capitalizing off of this for a year.
Shine and keep getting brighter ✨️ 💛
Chris Rock could had him Smith arrested! He Handel it beautiful because anyone else would had sue his behind off!!!
Exactly! He has lot of patience! I would’ve slapped Will Smith if it was me!
I have a lot of respect for the way Chris handled himself. He showed great restraint, class, and rolled on with the show like a pro!
@nameall Actually, he should have had WS prosecuted for assault.
I wouldn’t be surprised if, within minutes of the attack, Rock’s agent got a call saying “do NOT prosecute Smith or you’ll never have another gig in Hollywood”.
-Come over and see ‘Rihanna Hires
Racist Johnny Depp’
Pale people 🤣🤣🤣
Exactly! He has lot of patience! I would’ve slapped Will Smith if it was me! Then kicked him!
It’s so serious that Netflix is making an adaptation about it, nearly a whole year later.
LOVE his response.
God bless him and his
decision how to handle that sad situation, I felt horrible when it happened. You ARE a gentleman & hero to bullied victims…live long & prosper!
Lol you think an insult comic isn’t out there bullying anyone?
Makes rude jokes about people somehow makes him the victim right.
@[Hashknight Gaming] It’s free speech. Yes it’s rude and cowardly to insult a man’s wife, but if Smith had behaved with class, he and his entourage would have walked out. Then Smith would have had America’s empathy and Chris would be unemployable. Instead WS proved himself to be a criminal and Rock is getting Mesiah-treatment.
@[Hashknight Gaming] in all honesty, Chris should of whoop the 💩 out of Smith. So will made he’s bed and now he has to lay in it, every action has a reaction. If your gonna play with 🔥, then you better be a master of it.
Amazing! so much respect for Mr. Chris Rock
Chris Rock is a genius!!!
Mr Rock took that slap very well when Smith slapped him,he kept himself very civil
After watching how Chis handled himself at the academy made me respect him greatly. Watching how he responded on Netflix special made me love him even more. He is brilliant.
“Damn!, I just got slapped by Mohammed Ali!”
Always enjoy Chris Rock. Sooooo funny! Age 58 and still going strong and better.
Just watched his special and I can honestly say he handled himself throughout the whole circumstance. The last year it has been what does he think?What will he do? Why this or that? He did what a lot of people fail to do he stopped and thought about what he wanted to do before he did it a true icon.
Very moving clip. I deeply commend Chris Rock for handling this outrageous and public assault on his terms.
Rock was throwing knock outs in that special and it was glorious.
Will Smith deserved the jokes and the public outing.
“Revenge is a dessert best served cold…” Smith may have played Ali, but Rock is the real champ. One of THE great takedowns in comedy history. As good as it gets.
Nothing but mad respect for Chris Rock!! ❤