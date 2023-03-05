Recent Post
Really? He’s too small? That’s the most fifth-grade, sad bully attack I can imagine. Pathetic. Any real broadcast TV network would get rid of such a childish adult. The fact that the viewers seem to like this behavior says a lot about them.
@Jude Boytnton Exactly!
@thomas boland People love their echo chambers.
Well, the only thing that works with Trumpists is size. Usually penis size. As if Stormy Daniels has not already put to rest that image of Trump.
Imagine a guy with the name “Tucker” with a high pitched voice and school girl giggle calling anyone flamboyant 😂that’s peak gaslighting 🤣
@JoeStalin no plea on earth is going to help your witty comebacks
I identify as a Homophobian X
@Muddy Water imagine a group of kids dragging a queen???????
@deebee plea ? What plea ?
Hard to take anything they say at Fox News seriously now that the whole world knows that their business model is “tell our viewers the lies they want to hear for ad revenue”.
@Pam Hook what response, since this is the first “response” I have made towards the only comment you have made. Are you going to tell me you see ghosts next?
@Mrvls Mrv what “opinions”? What “known facts”? Please clarify
@Mark It’s not rocket science. Your baseless opinions on CNN vs Faux being caught red handed.
@Pat Doyle 😅😅😅 yup everything is fine. Look a spy balloon. How are those energy prices treating you?
Face it in the US your just damned if you do damned if you don”t
Wrong Wing Party is the Party to complain and not the party for solution
Partisan brawler? The rest of them should take note, stand up and push back more often.
Amen. You don’t have to push back on every petty insult, but when political enemies constantly talk crap about you and you NEVER push back, people start to believe that what they say is true. They also begin to see you as being weak.
The irony of Tucker calling anyone unkind
Schmucker Carlson, ” If we’re being honest about it” . I’m surprised he didn’t burst into flames when he said that.
Swanson Tucker taking about honesty. This is rich coming from him
No one said anything when Elaine Chow didn’t go
Because no town had to be evacuated
I heard a remarkable reply Pete made in response to McConnell. He invited him to join in bi partisan efforts to solve whatever issues Mitch was complaining about. That isn’t brawling.
Why would those two have a meeting?
No he didn’t. 🤡
Was disappointed that the number of train derailments (both fatal and nonfatal) that Elaine Chao-McConnell attended was not mentioned, the number is ZERO.
@Stan Wilson the FBI should investigate itself
That railroad has had 4 derailments in 5 months counting todays. They don’t know what they are carrying and don”t check any manifest list FYI todays train had ammonium nitrate. Remember the Beirut explosion that took that city out? .
@Viewer what in the gibberish…so you’re saying no train derailment during the Trump Administration required evacuating the entire town?
No one made a big stink about Ron’s cheerleader boots during his hurricane damage assessment tour.
If they are smart, they’ll start. DeSantis fights dirty. The gloves should come off.
@Lilly B45 How so? What’s the “dirty” things he’s done?
@Prooveditt For on thing, he said that African American Studies have no educational value. Originally, he and his cronies sought to purposefully smear that academic discipline as being bigoted against white people by it’s mere existence. No specific objections of content were made, just vague statements about what is inappropriate. That makes him the sole arbiter of what is objectionable.
He has repeatedly called anything he dislikes a form of wokeness or indoctrination. He’s implied that any concept that isn’t to the right of Atilla the Hun is child abuse. He’s revved up the outrage machine and told parents that people are coming for the minds of their children. It’s bs.
Evil? And that from T. Carlson? That is rich.
‘Flamboyantly incompetent’…
I think that’s a more apt description of fox news hosts
Donna Lemonaids?
There has to be some kind of law that covers drawing a tax paid wage and not doing your job. There should be a law against lying but apparently that is covered by freedom of speech. Something is wrong with this picture and taxpayers need to make Congress do their job (legislate not beg for donations)!
People tend to follow their keyhole-wide primary instincts about other people so much, one wonders what intellectual capacity they have to follow the further considerations they might have about the same people they stick to 1 or 2 aspects. This leads nowhere one cares to visit, go, & they know it, but will for ever stick to 1 or 2 aspects regarding certain people.
Hang in there Pete. Just do your job take questions later.
Pete Buttigieg is such a strong, intelligent and emotionally intelligent young man. Hope he is the president one day.
When your in charge whatever happens under your preview is your fault. Pete’s checks the boxes enleu of qualifications, kinda like the rest of Joe’s cabinet.
Jesse still misses his role as a Peewee Herman stand-in.