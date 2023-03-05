48 comments

  1. The rock was a better man than so many. Many others would have press charges. He did what our First Lady Michelle Obama always says “When they go low, you go high”. Love you man!

  4. I’m not a Will Smith or Chris Rock fan, but truly this man’s parents taught him well. Wish more black men handled situations with this kind of class.

    1. He new will is stronger than him , the only way he can revenge is by running his mouth, he can’t fight will smith, and he was very wrong at Oscar’s and still wrong in this special.
      But the slap must have sat well that he is still beefing after one year, the special was terrible it is only going to get more views because he mentioned will smith.

    2. @Sharon Massey it’s not a widespread male matter. It’s a media tactic. I address everyone in the best possible way I identify them as and never have I been considered as being out of place. You better get your mind in the right place before trying to be politically correct because it just comes out offensive

  5. Chris Rock an absolute gentle man
    A man of dignity
    No one could buy him for cheap journalism
    Instead he has put it in his comedy routine
    It’s still raw and honest ,and he’s laughing all the way to the bank
    Thats Karma Will Smith 😂😂😂

  6. When someone says that they are going to be the bigger man what they really mean is -I’m gonna keep quiet in the moment but then try to get you later on down the line

  7. I think Chris Rock handled the entire situation from when it happened to today in the most decent way a person could. Very smart, good man.

  9. Yeah by judging by this comedy show I get the feeling Chris ain’t never going to talk to will again ever that friendship is done.

  10. Damnnnn he hit that nerve about Will Smith growing up without a dad in that last joke perfectly! Well done Chris!

  11. Will Smith humiliated Chris Rock. And shows he views Rock as lesser. You don’t hit someone you respect even in anger.

    2. Chris Rock has too much grace to be disgraced or humiliated. Will did all of that to himself. He won’t ever live that down.

    3. ​@Sound Mind Why would he want to live it down, it was brilliant! He took it easy on him & should have dragged him off the stage! HE WAS WARNED!!

    4. The hell you talkin bout? Chris Rock is a comedian paid to joke and roast tgeir way through the event.

      He comically roasted others before the lightest joke of the evening and we got WILL LAUGHING on camera.

      Besides people acting like it matters that Jada is a Woman. So what? Men and eomen are equal innevery fibte when it comes to comedy. In fact no one is “protected” or better in comedy.

      He took that like a champ and carried on professionally.

      While Will humiliated himself for a Wife that cheated and treats him like crap.

  13. Chris is a real man and a great example, that is what he has demonstrated, courage and grace and humiliation. Will smith is weak and his wife should have NEVER a let him do that, I have lost respect for them both, they are just trashy thugs will a couple bucks.

  14. Such an adult way to handle this situation. Kudos to Chris Rock for showing all of us the correct and classy way to address uncalled for violence! Stand proud, Chris!
    ❤❤❤

  15. That slap gave Rock millions of dollars worth of materials and a Netflix special. So amazing when you think about that slap and the worthless slaps you’ve got your entire life

    2. He don’t sound like a comedian to me…his weak az sound like a victim🙄🙄his scary az..

    3. Will is a much better comedian than this lil dude could ever be and Will is not even a comedian!! 👀💯

    4. @Darkside Fla  he’ll get even RICHER $$$$ because of it. Brain over brawn. Smarter than some ..

  17. Chris Rock can take the punches for his family, as he knew that without pressing charges, he can capitalize on the Slap, and remain untouchable of litigation against him for the jokes. Smart & mature guy.

  19. When Will Smith hit Chris Rock on the Oscar night, I thought it was part of the act based on how Chris reacted. The man didn’t let Smith’s intrusion ruined his performance. He integrated it and moved on the show onward. Rock truly a master of the stage. Our lives would better if we can do what he did–don’t let other’s intrusion hold/push us back. One of the best response is to find way to move forward with what we want to do.

  20. As a African American, I am very proud of Chris Rock …and EXTREMELY ASHAMED of Will Smith. Actually, Will Smith is an embarrassment to all of humanity.

