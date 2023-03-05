Recent Post
48 comments
The rock was a better man than so many. Many others would have press charges. He did what our First Lady Michelle Obama always says “When they go low, you go high”. Love you man!
I CAN’T UNDERSTAND HIS JOKE.
ROCK IS A MINERAL.
This man has far more class than Smith will ever have!!
So… class is using it in a comedy routine? Okay.
Agreed. Btw, “Smith will” “Will Smith” pretty clever lol
@Beauty Istifanus Yeah, being able to control your feelings is generally perceived as classy.
Man, Chris cooked Will & Jada those last 10 minutes 😂 incredible
Clearly everything is funny to you if you think so. Chris couldn’t cook a boiled egg!!
I’m not a Will Smith or Chris Rock fan, but truly this man’s parents taught him well. Wish more black men handled situations with this kind of class.
He new will is stronger than him , the only way he can revenge is by running his mouth, he can’t fight will smith, and he was very wrong at Oscar’s and still wrong in this special.
But the slap must have sat well that he is still beefing after one year, the special was terrible it is only going to get more views because he mentioned will smith.
@Sharon Massey it’s not a widespread male matter. It’s a media tactic. I address everyone in the best possible way I identify them as and never have I been considered as being out of place. You better get your mind in the right place before trying to be politically correct because it just comes out offensive
@Ene Otudor Oh for God’s sake!
Chris Rock an absolute gentle man
A man of dignity
No one could buy him for cheap journalism
Instead he has put it in his comedy routine
It’s still raw and honest ,and he’s laughing all the way to the bank
Thats Karma Will Smith 😂😂😂
When someone says that they are going to be the bigger man what they really mean is -I’m gonna keep quiet in the moment but then try to get you later on down the line
his job is to be a comedian
I think Chris Rock handled the entire situation from when it happened to today in the most decent way a person could. Very smart, good man.
Letting someone get away with it is the “decent” thing to do?
@Your Big Head Cousin yes! (In the “moment”!)
You can see it in his eyes that his feelings are still hurt
Well he used to be bullied as a kid… I’m sure it does.
He also said it still hurts, cuz he looked up to him.
Can you, Kevin?
Yeah by judging by this comedy show I get the feeling Chris ain’t never going to talk to will again ever that friendship is done.
I bet he won’t disrespect Will’s partner ever again!! 👀💯
@Angel Gutierrez BET it won’t happen again!!
They never had a friendship.
@Tammy Stephanie Chris couldn’t hold Will’s draws both then and especially now!
Damnnnn he hit that nerve about Will Smith growing up without a dad in that last joke perfectly! Well done Chris!
Will Smith humiliated Chris Rock. And shows he views Rock as lesser. You don’t hit someone you respect even in anger.
*than
Chris Rock has too much grace to be disgraced or humiliated. Will did all of that to himself. He won’t ever live that down.
@Sound Mind Why would he want to live it down, it was brilliant! He took it easy on him & should have dragged him off the stage! HE WAS WARNED!!
The hell you talkin bout? Chris Rock is a comedian paid to joke and roast tgeir way through the event.
He comically roasted others before the lightest joke of the evening and we got WILL LAUGHING on camera.
Besides people acting like it matters that Jada is a Woman. So what? Men and eomen are equal innevery fibte when it comes to comedy. In fact no one is “protected” or better in comedy.
He took that like a champ and carried on professionally.
While Will humiliated himself for a Wife that cheated and treats him like crap.
Good for you Chris! A proud man! You have class!
Chris is a real man and a great example, that is what he has demonstrated, courage and grace and humiliation. Will smith is weak and his wife should have NEVER a let him do that, I have lost respect for them both, they are just trashy thugs will a couple bucks.
Such an adult way to handle this situation. Kudos to Chris Rock for showing all of us the correct and classy way to address uncalled for violence! Stand proud, Chris!
❤❤❤
That slap gave Rock millions of dollars worth of materials and a Netflix special. So amazing when you think about that slap and the worthless slaps you’ve got your entire life
Never mess with a comedian…you fucked up royally will.
He’ll always regret that weak a$$ slap. Don’t let up Chris. 🤣
He don’t sound like a comedian to me…his weak az sound like a victim🙄🙄his scary az..
Will is a much better comedian than this lil dude could ever be and Will is not even a comedian!! 👀💯
@Darkside Fla he’ll get even RICHER $$$$ because of it. Brain over brawn. Smarter than some ..
He didn’t say anything funny at all here or even roast Will lol
Chris Rock can take the punches for his family, as he knew that without pressing charges, he can capitalize on the Slap, and remain untouchable of litigation against him for the jokes. Smart & mature guy.
snowflake, he’s a comedian. Look it up.
Finally he said something
When Will Smith hit Chris Rock on the Oscar night, I thought it was part of the act based on how Chris reacted. The man didn’t let Smith’s intrusion ruined his performance. He integrated it and moved on the show onward. Rock truly a master of the stage. Our lives would better if we can do what he did–don’t let other’s intrusion hold/push us back. One of the best response is to find way to move forward with what we want to do.
As a African American, I am very proud of Chris Rock …and EXTREMELY ASHAMED of Will Smith. Actually, Will Smith is an embarrassment to all of humanity.