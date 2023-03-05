Recent Post
35 comments
Panetta’s warning about another DJT presidency is well understood by most Americans but it’s valuable to be reminded of the threat by prominent, knowledgeable people.
@tixximmi1 no need to go there, Russian soldiers are dying just fine on their own 🤣
That’s an understatement!
We are losing our democracy because of this current administration.
@mobilizing trunalimunumaprzure – I fully agree with you. Sometimes you have to get down to their level for them to understand stuff. If they get to excited, I just tell them to get a bowl of crickets and relax.
@kelperdude peace and prosperity ~Captain Kirk… I think… I don’t know my star trek that good but I know it was to portray political opposition without talking about the news. How convenient that space problems are the same as Earth problems. 🌎
100 % it would ,and they got the ppl believing one thing so trump & company, could do what they really want!
Great interview Jim 👍
Jim’s a cry baby
Great interview. Panetta ringing the alarm bell. Hope the majority of the American people will understand what´s at stake.
@M Hall Some people never seem to learn.
I doubt it.
@Harry Dehnhardt 👈. Some people will always cry and whine
Many of our people don’t care about whats going on in the world but nowadays situation is shifting and the possibility of world war hasn’t been this high in 70 years.Even if US watched on the side lines like Trump would make us do we still wouldn’t be able to avoid being involved in the war. Just take micro chip situation with Taiwan as an example.
Scary thought ! 😳
Wise words from your guest.👍
A great Interview. Thank you !
“Totally agree! Trump is such a threat to the entire world. That’s probably why world leaders were cautious about making any bold moves during his presidency. It was just too risky.”😂😂😂
Leon Panetta makes me miss my grand pa
@tflg325 had a huge nose.
Start asking U.S. allies how they would respond to the possibility of another Trump term following some of his statements at C-PAC.
It’s embarrassing enough that American ever voted for this criminal into office, but to do it again would be complete madness.
@Jack Black 😛😛😜😜
What’s scary, beyond Trump getting re-elected, is what kind of relationship with Putin he would have.
Yea just forget he armed Ukrainians lmfao
“Tell Vlad…”
It would be a marriage of psychopaths.
Jim deserves a Pulitzer Prise for his perfect journalistic performance. He’s flawless, courageous, cantankerous and gorgeous. As a journalist myself, I would be honored to meet him and have lunch with him. What a MAN!
GAY!
@Joe <<--- Joined Feb 26, 2022
Their are 8 billion of us so you can easily see where their paranoia stems from
I agree with him.
There’s no overstating that!
If “leadership” simply means misleadership, it might be better to abandon it.
Very TRUE !