54 comments

    2. @Shane Lavender
      We’re ALL aware of it.
      In fact we all (democrats) get a cut of the profit. It’s how we can afford the elite lifestyle.☺️

      Reply

    3. ​@dan dansen
      It’s the other way around grandma.
      Tucker Carlson:
      Trump is the undisputed world champion of destroying things. 😬

      Reply

    5. No there the hang man left poor guy has to testifie now in accordance to his book think judge will let him scroll it on witness stands….

      Reply

    2. It’s a defamation case, actually. Trump defamed a woman who accused him of rape. Rape is a criminal charge. Defamation is a civil issue. Trump was not charged with rape. Maybe he should have been.

      Reply

  5. I’m having a hard time wrapping my mind around the fact that there is a serious conversation going on about the possibility of Trump, or anybody even vaguely similar to him being elected as President of the United States. I couldn’t fathom it in 2016 and I am completely mindblown it could happen in 2024 after all the crap Trump has dragged us through in the last six years.

    Reply

  9. They should have a law that if you were impeached, let alone twice impeached it should be ground for disqualification to run for any government position!

    Reply

    2. @Shane Lavender Surely you can come up with something more original. Or have I overestimated your savvy internet skills ?

      Reply

  13. Isn’t there anyone out there who can run against him who doesn’t have skeletons in their closet?

    Reply

    2. “skeletons in their closets”?
      There’s no room….that’s where they keep their drag clothes…😃

      Reply

  16. He uses empty words so that people can “fill in the blanks” and project their fantasies on him. Truly sick. He manipulates people’s emotions if they are dense enough to fall for it.

    Reply

    3. They are definitely dense enough “No one has ever lost money betting against the intelligence of the American people “

      Reply

  17. Hearing a former president or potential candidate for another presidency saying that word “retribution” is like recognizing the whole group consists of villains.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Reply

  18. ” I am your president of law and order” -DJT

    Maybe he meant the TV show? Now days he says law and order is an abuse of power.

    Reply

  19. On top of everything else, he still owes over 2 mil to cities across the country for security where he held rallies leading up to 2020

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.