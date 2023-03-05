Recent Post
54 comments
Thanks Olivia and Stephanie please don’t stop the message.
@shanelavender7514 no thanks hun, you’re not my type
@Anthony Arnold
Only with the poorly educated.
The only thing more bitter than dark, roasted coffee is Donald Trump.
@LotWizzard you misspelled government…
@Shane Lavender
We’re ALL aware of it.
In fact we all (democrats) get a cut of the profit. It’s how we can afford the elite lifestyle.☺️
@Shane Lavender
You stepped into that one grandma.😂😂
@Chino You are lucky you didn’t say that to me in person…
Very sad that DJT is all the GOP of the US has to offer as a leader.
I sure hope Trump is the GOP nominee – would make a democratic win 100% certain.
Stop watching cnn Mavic lol. Also, the lefts candidates….rofl
@dan dansen
It’s the other way around grandma.
Tucker Carlson:
Trump is the undisputed world champion of destroying things. 😬
@Luke
Fox may be under new ownership. 🤗
No there the hang man left poor guy has to testifie now in accordance to his book think judge will let him scroll it on witness stands….
What about his Rape case? Can’t they get on with that one?
Next month it goes to trial.
It’s a defamation case, actually. Trump defamed a woman who accused him of rape. Rape is a criminal charge. Defamation is a civil issue. Trump was not charged with rape. Maybe he should have been.
I’m having a hard time wrapping my mind around the fact that there is a serious conversation going on about the possibility of Trump, or anybody even vaguely similar to him being elected as President of the United States. I couldn’t fathom it in 2016 and I am completely mindblown it could happen in 2024 after all the crap Trump has dragged us through in the last six years.
@dan dansen exactly, only in the primary
@dan dansen Exactly that’s what I just commented!!! Big Blue wave in 2024🎉🎉🎉🎉
“I am your most successful grifter in U.S. history too”
Yes he is.
Certainly has Bernie Madoff beat. 🤑🤑
thank you CNN for the 10000$
@Yan alexiss t3legam?????
yes
Beware of them bots / scammers ⬆️⬇️
good lookin out terell.
The $ symbol always goes *before the number in America! 🧐
trump had a hard time reading what someone else wrote.
They should have a law that if you were impeached, let alone twice impeached it should be ground for disqualification to run for any government position!
@jerry jerry Blow it NAMBLA…😒
@jerry jerry Beat it Borat!
I’d like to thank insurrection Don for making Dominion’s victory inevitable.
Lmao! It ain’t gonna happen!
Trump: “I am your Dictator”
@Joan Frellburg Joan, go to bed, ur drunk.
@Shane Lavender Surely you can come up with something more original. Or have I overestimated your savvy internet skills ?
@Shane Lavender bahhh?
“When your opponent is making mistakes. Don’t tell him “
What mistake is DT making? He has never been held accountable for any of his crimes.
Isn’t there anyone out there who can run against him who doesn’t have skeletons in their closet?
they wouldnt be a republican then
“skeletons in their closets”?
There’s no room….that’s where they keep their drag clothes…😃
This guy makes Ponzi and Madoff look like choirboys .
Lock him up!
He uses empty words so that people can “fill in the blanks” and project their fantasies on him. Truly sick. He manipulates people’s emotions if they are dense enough to fall for it.
Biden
Yup its fast talking to slow thinkers lmao n holds the whole RNC in checkmate lmao……
They are definitely dense enough “No one has ever lost money betting against the intelligence of the American people “
Hearing a former president or potential candidate for another presidency saying that word “retribution” is like recognizing the whole group consists of villains.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
” I am your president of law and order” -DJT
Maybe he meant the TV show? Now days he says law and order is an abuse of power.
On top of everything else, he still owes over 2 mil to cities across the country for security where he held rallies leading up to 2020
The times we are going through are so unreal. So much irrationality in denial of obvious truth.