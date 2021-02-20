Chuck Fender – Mending a Mother | Son Relationship – February 19 2021

TOPICS:
Chuck Fender - Mending a Mother | Son Relationship - February 19 2021 1

February 20, 2021

 

22 Comments on "Chuck Fender – Mending a Mother | Son Relationship – February 19 2021"

  1. Lucious Levine | February 20, 2021 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    Everyone do have a story plain reality these women a real wicked see way me always talk about

    • Winston Peters | February 20, 2021 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      I think what i just see of this road cleaner in st Elezebeth jamaica is welĺ appreciated he well diserve it well done Sir from UK

  2. Prince Oret | February 20, 2021 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Chuck Fender is a Great artiste from then till now,I see why we had that great spirit,similar situation but I put all the hurt in working

  3. SEM WORM | February 20, 2021 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    True mi g, mi a wonder weh di cultural artist dem deh. Reggae music going down. We need to preserve the hard work weh bob Marley put ina di business.

  4. Ken Bro | February 20, 2021 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Touching interview Chuck Fenda! Maybe your mother was going through Post Partum issues! Confession is good for the soul bro! One love🇯🇲🔥🇯🇲

  5. Evajaye Reid | February 20, 2021 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Your Heavenly Father said he’ll perfect the things that concerns you Chuck. And I pray that promise on you this morning. God Bless.❤️❤️🙏🙏

  6. Simply Put NewsTV | February 20, 2021 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Bless up Chuck Fender……continue blazing the 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

  7. Abigail Gordon | February 20, 2021 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    I feel your pain my brother 🙏🙏

  8. Delroy Lynch | February 20, 2021 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Nuff love and respect to you chuck I’ve seen you and realize you are a real man and this interview has shown it even bless up yourself bro and you Mrs cooper

  9. Sadie Ogilvie | February 20, 2021 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Be blessed my brother I pray for restoration between you and your mom , let your will be done in there life dear heavenly father. There is no love like a mother love I cry watching this I wish you and your mom all the best 🙏❤️

  10. Karen Austin | February 20, 2021 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    She did the weight thing ,than leaving him on the street.

  11. Karen Austin | February 20, 2021 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    His Mother love ❤️❤️❤️ him she couldn’t take care of him and did the wrigh thing to leave him with her Mother 🤣😂🤣🤣😅🤣😂😂😅🤣🤣

  12. ricardo baggio | February 20, 2021 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Jah know chuck fenda bless up mi bredda
    I dont know u but i feel your pain . even though i cant relate because i had loving parents i still feel your pain youth , you brought tears to my eyes mi bredda . took a real man to open up like that in public .

  13. iyatha | February 20, 2021 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Hold firm my brother I feel the I. The beautiful thing here is the I is willing to forgive and your mama reached out -you will both heal in time with the power of love❤ keep making great music my brother

  14. Angella smith | February 20, 2021 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    Tears r a language God understands,keep up ur good work nuff nuff love n blessings ❤ 💖

  15. Sheryll Appleby | February 20, 2021 at 1:08 PM | Reply

    Chuck blessings to you my brother. Father forgive them for they know not what they do.🙏🏽🙏🏽

  16. Rococo Chocolate | February 20, 2021 at 1:41 PM | Reply

    I see his pain being there done that chuck God is able I am crying and I don’t no youbut hold the faith my yute

  17. Rococo Chocolate | February 20, 2021 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    This is so sad I can’t smh heal him oh God

  18. Keekee Mcclear | February 20, 2021 at 1:57 PM | Reply

    Big up chuck fenda ,mi remember the situation from day one.

  19. Michael H WILLIAMS | February 20, 2021 at 2:43 PM | Reply

    I KNOW how you feeling Chuck I cried openly just like you to see after 40 years i just kn my father a year ago .. somthime as men we are hurting inside so much .. but God know best bro .. it take a great man to forgive .. stay bless

  20. Chaz Brogad | February 20, 2021 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    Big up Chuck Fender, I feel your pain bro, gwaan hold it🙏🙏🙏

