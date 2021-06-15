Clash with Residents & Security Forces Continue in Hayes Clarendon Jamaica | TVJ News – June 14 2021

This evening fiery protests continued in Hayes, Clarendon in Jamaica for a second day as a third victim of Saturday's controversial motor vehicle crash succumbed to his injuries this as residents dispute the police's version of the incident.
22 comments
Oh God Grandma!! PLEASE MAKE IT TO HELP FIGHT FOR JUSTICE FOR YOUR GRANDSON and the other lives taken qithout a cause. I will be praying for you Grandma.
Grams me feel u pain mama!! But I pray the lord give you comfort at this time. You brought tears to my eyes and me Nuh know none a unu
FEEL YOU PAIN MAMA, GRAND MA LOVE A THE BEST LOVE
My heart goes out to this grieving Grand mother
why him never just listen an stay home ogod smh mama U gonna make it be strong im praying for u mama
Jah know star grandma I feel ur pain prayer
for families n friends…
GRANDMA I felt your pain.
Praying for the families that is grieving.
RIP
Grandma god will see u through
Condolences to the families!!! God help them especially the granny!!!
Government need to step up and talk to the community… Mp, mayor and senators need to step up and represent the tax payers… Law enforcement need training… Private medical review… Education is freedom and life…
We all do negative stuffs as teen so stop behaving as if like unuh perfect
It’s very sad condolences to the families . Stay strong families .
Oh my goodness that is just too much this need to really stop..God help the ones in mourning
” UTter NONSENCE from these DEVIOUS inhumane representatives of the
Constabulary FORCE which must be REPAMDED & DISCIPLINE not charged but put to the GALLAS… % “
Really assume those dead weren’t equally guilty
My heart bleed for grandma please fine comfort in God he will see u true grandma
Oh Jesus. My belly. Give them strength and comfort them oh Lord
How sad
…….what is happening with this beautiful island and its people ?
People don’t know hw things feel until it comes right in their bosom..
My sincere and deepest condolences to the family of the decease. This is a very sad tragedy. Persons are blaming parents and curfew time…..these young men are acquaintance to me they are very humble and manageable kids, they were on there way from there grandfather grave digging when all of this accured they did not intentionally broke curfew rules neither were they idling its jus an unfortunate situation we need to show love to the family as we all have kids. My prayer are with you all.
*Mannerable
So sad Devonte was a good child RIP