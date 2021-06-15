Deadly Covid-19 Delta Strain | Chaos Continues in Clarendon Jamaica | TVJ Midday News - June 15 2021 1

Deadly Covid-19 Delta Strain | Chaos Continues in Clarendon Jamaica | TVJ Midday News – June 15 2021

31 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

31 comments

  3. I have suggested many years ago how the government could fix certain roads in Jamaica. But government don’t listen because you have to be a gunman to get the job.

    Reply

  4. Because Asphalt Roads are too thin. There is no good basement. No good sub-surface. There must be good underlayment . Foundation…..

    Reply

    3. Nuh yuh father god put we inna this youth? Mi know ppl a pray a pray a pray a pray and dem a dead off same way. Youth just eat healthy and workout and you’ll be alright bout father god.

      Reply

  10. NO DISEASE IS BIGGER THAN GOD ALMIGHTY. NO DISEASE IS GREATER THZN THE BLOOD OF JESUS

    Reply

  13. In this age of technology why is this TVJ having so much problems with their news presentations and transmissions, this is not good enough for a media station. It is appalling and lack of attention to detail.

    Reply

  14. Good evening, I do agree with you guys demonstrating. what I am not agree with. is the burning of debris in the street. when this street get damaged with fire. everyone of to pay for the damage at the end of the year. burning debris in the street is wrong. there are other ways and means of dealing with the situation and demonstration. God bless you all. and I hope the problem resolved very soon

    Reply

  18. What happens to the dead yard they were coming from and happens to the parent of the under age youngster

    Reply

  19. PEOPLE DONT FALL FOR THEIR FAKE NEWS,KEEP STRONG AND TAKE CARE OF YOUR HEALT ,,,,,,,,,BIG C IS TOTALLY FAKE

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.