Deadly Covid-19 Delta Strain | Chaos Continues in Clarendon Jamaica | TVJ Midday News – June 15 2021

Lord help this country JAMAICA I PRAY
You still believe them whit them lie open you eyes
Dem need to put pressure on the gunmen that in the community as well but I will wait
I have suggested many years ago how the government could fix certain roads in Jamaica. But government don’t listen because you have to be a gunman to get the job.
Because Asphalt Roads are too thin. There is no good basement. No good sub-surface. There must be good underlayment . Foundation…..
Need to go back to the days of compacting stone and roll with tar to repair road surfaces.
Audrey shaw have him friends them that work with cement company.
please father god
help us all around the world
Help you dam self
@Jennevel Foster
Tvj i am still waiting on the interview at the St Anns Bay Hospital.
slackness dat the man dem must be paid it’s not right it happened all the time
Please record all the news before you post it. Thank you
For real
NO DISEASE IS BIGGER THAN GOD ALMIGHTY. NO DISEASE IS GREATER THZN THE BLOOD OF JESUS
S
Say it again
ⁿ
It is he who sent it so we must repent
Prayers for all of Jamaica.
Slavery create wealth so if they can get away they won’t pay
In this age of technology why is this TVJ having so much problems with their news presentations and transmissions, this is not good enough for a media station. It is appalling and lack of attention to detail.
Covid buy them out only story get good report
Good evening, I do agree with you guys demonstrating. what I am not agree with. is the burning of debris in the street. when this street get damaged with fire. everyone of to pay for the damage at the end of the year. burning debris in the street is wrong. there are other ways and means of dealing with the situation and demonstration. God bless you all. and I hope the problem resolved very soon
The Lord is going to cover his people under his blood.
Only god alone can fix all this every second killing killing
LIIIIIEEEES
What happens to the dead yard they were coming from and happens to the parent of the under age youngster
PEOPLE DONT FALL FOR THEIR FAKE NEWS,KEEP STRONG AND TAKE CARE OF YOUR HEALT ,,,,,,,,,BIG C IS TOTALLY FAKE
People who work hard and honesty must be paid on time..