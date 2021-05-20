Closing Jamaican Borders Due to Deadly Covid Variant – May 19 2021

TOPICS:
Closing Jamaican Borders Due to Deadly Covid Variant - May 19 2021 1

May 20, 2021

 

27 Comments on "Closing Jamaican Borders Due to Deadly Covid Variant – May 19 2021"

  1. Young Legend Beng Beng | May 19, 2021 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    Yes tourists n hotels board approve local restrictions because it’s doesn’t affect them…..

  2. Daniela | May 19, 2021 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    One thing for sure! That bill is coming at the end of the month! Jah jah smh

  3. TerboBlaze Vevo | May 19, 2021 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    Deh airport deh cuda lock all along? But rss

  4. K V | May 19, 2021 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    It would have been nice if all of us listened to and followed the science, regarding COVID-19. We were doing so very well & one of the envies of the world until ears hard, stupidity, & meaninglessness resistance led us astray. Now ths….😌

  5. swade swade | May 19, 2021 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    Health over wealth

  6. Bigga Mms | May 19, 2021 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    What about the people that are just visiting Jamaica and that been out here longer than 6 months how are you guys trying to close the border.

  7. Velore Wright | May 19, 2021 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    Isn’t it too late now. Should have done it five months ago

  8. Cooking Phenomenal | May 19, 2021 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    I wonder what all these artists are saying now when the pm trying to control it they come out and bash him

  9. Kevin Evans | May 19, 2021 at 7:41 PM | Reply

    Mine ya collapse the country!! This closing business can’t work for ever.

  10. Nicole Hanson | May 19, 2021 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    Kmt

  11. Aelivia Cameron | May 19, 2021 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Hi cov not going away. One way out is Jesus Christ (YESHUAH ) Jamaicans turn to YAHWEH for help ,through his son Jesus Christ our saviour.. It’s the only answer.

  12. Empress Strong | May 19, 2021 at 8:52 PM | Reply

    Rich getting richer and gloating, while the poor gets poorer and suffering . Lawd have mercy!

  13. Ron Smith | May 19, 2021 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    Jamaica not closing any borders, the tourist minister and dem people weh own dem hotel and restaurant dyam greedy, dem wouldn’t care if everyone in Jamaica get sick and dead as long as dem making money! Dem nuh care nutn bout Jamaican people, cause Jamaican people weh live a Jamaica naw goh deh. That’s why dem approve local restrictions, lock down the Jamaican people cause wi naw mek nuh money from dem. Yet, ah nuh Jamaican weh live ah Jamaica bring covid yah!

  14. Steve Burke | May 19, 2021 at 9:25 PM | Reply

    Some doctors are very hurt over the condition of keeping their job! according to them! they are saying things that don’t sound good in people work place

  15. Lightening Wilson official | May 19, 2021 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    This convince me that the darm leaders rather kill us off rather than closing the darm border and letting our country work for us kmt

  16. EVERSAW HARDROCK | May 19, 2021 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    Fear, Fear, Fear 😨😱🙀 and more Fear multiply by Fear = anxiety causes confusion which brings Death.

  17. Maxine gray | May 19, 2021 at 11:03 PM | Reply

    Although we are struggling to keep up with the covid 19 and the US dollar , close the borders is the most suitable thing to do , we can’t even manage what we have money is not all .

  18. KeepYour LawyerPaid | May 19, 2021 at 11:27 PM | Reply

    Sorry for the late notice but I’m not sure if 🇯🇲 will be able to make it back to normalcy

  19. Joan Cameron | May 19, 2021 at 11:56 PM | Reply

    It is sad that other countries closed their borders initially and put strict measures in place but Jamaica opened its borders so quickly transporting the deadly virus in droves, now they want to close the border..putting the horse before the cart…who came up with this wise idea

  20. Dj Winston Hilltop TV | May 20, 2021 at 4:11 AM | Reply

    All them believe in is there money that’s all they care about that’s why we ago suffer we need to lockdown we country

