then these deals should only apply to ones who made it up because for the rest of us the 2nd amendment is not negotiable
_Shall Not Be Infringed_
Well regulated, maintained and calibrated.
Impeach 46
Yes! But It Is, A Voting YEAR! So The SINCERITY, IS QUESTIONABLE!!
Ronnie Mund asks: “how ‘bout Brianna Keilar comin’ down to the show and gettin’ Topless?”
you can see Shamu at Sea World bro
“CNN anchor surprised.”
What’s news about that.
They’re always surprised.
EXACTLY 💯 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Ooh what is this Citizen thing? Very cool. 24-hour mental healthcare is hilarious, though, because I’ve been looking for a psychiatrist for 3 months for my son’s anxiety as well as his depression about sitting in the house for the last 2 years. He’s 19. There are also no counselors, therapists, ARNPs, etc. who can take any more patients. So, no high-level care is available at all, and we live near Seattle, so how will it be available 24 hours a day nationally? We’re a pro-gun, Democrat family and we want common-sense gun laws, but it seems like this framework falls short of being that. Also, it seems like a lot of the basics outlined here will take an awfully long time to be enacted when every single day counts as mass shootings are becoming an everyday thing, sadly.
It won’t, they are lying.
I’m shocked too!! Usually the only bipartisan bills that get passed are the ones that give themselves raises!
Impeach 46
Impeach 46
it’s not a bill
We need to be talking about raising taxes on millionaires instead of guns.
When are the student loans going to be erased!!!!
BTW MS Cupp, you’re still referencing “gun control.” Let’s get on board with “gun safety” please.
don’t mention control , say reform , gun safety , control is a bad word to use if wanna get thru to people in the south , their rebel culture resist control😂😂
If you want gun safety in your home, teach it to your children.
Hello Jude how are you? Can I get to know you with some private conversation?
Is there a “ mental health evaluation” with every gun purchase? What a joke American Public Safety is.
Let me run over to Walmart and ask. Jamison at the register who is all of 22 doesn’t really care. There are more warnings in the restroom than there are at the gun counter.
We don’t even have that in Europe. Wtf?
Can anyone produce a list of people who who have been red flagged that have actually had their firearms returned?
Is there a way to red flag drinkers and drug users before they drive?
How about discussing the logistics of a universal back ground of a private firearm sale, but not at a gun show.
Juvenile records needs to be encluded in checked that is finalized.
Raise age to 21 for draft, joining military, and voting.
Should all AR platforms be banned, or just bottle neck cartridged AR’s (rifle cartridges)?
Define assualt weapon.
In a capitalist country, how does a company that is produces a legal product, stay in business without expanding, selling more products?
Keep explaining the difference between polls and voters that vote.
Is it time for a constitutional convention?
We’ll see who gets the last laugh.
surprised by something that means nothing? okay 🤔
Maybe we can just mix it up a little and make sawed off shotguns legal again and take the AR platform out of civilian circulation. Tradesies!
The Democrat Party;
“You’re free to think what we tell you to think”.
COME TAKE IT…..WHEN YOU PEOPLE GET RID OF THE SAME GUNS THAT PROTECT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY
I guess this is what happens when you’ve lowered the Expectation Bar so Low that a Limbo Dancer wound’t be able to get under!!! The World Rolls it’s Eyes… 👀
cupp is definitely pro gun and very happy with this do nothing framework
There are 2 groups of young people that should be monitored and protected! Really beautiful popular girls and super ugly rejected boy’s. That’s A FACT OF LIFE!
Interesting conversation!
