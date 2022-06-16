50 comments

  1. then these deals should only apply to ones who made it up because for the rest of us the 2nd amendment is not negotiable

    Reply

  3. Ronnie Mund asks: “how ‘bout Brianna Keilar comin’ down to the show and gettin’ Topless?”

    Reply

  5. Ooh what is this Citizen thing? Very cool. 24-hour mental healthcare is hilarious, though, because I’ve been looking for a psychiatrist for 3 months for my son’s anxiety as well as his depression about sitting in the house for the last 2 years. He’s 19. There are also no counselors, therapists, ARNPs, etc. who can take any more patients. So, no high-level care is available at all, and we live near Seattle, so how will it be available 24 hours a day nationally? We’re a pro-gun, Democrat family and we want common-sense gun laws, but it seems like this framework falls short of being that. Also, it seems like a lot of the basics outlined here will take an awfully long time to be enacted when every single day counts as mass shootings are becoming an everyday thing, sadly.

    Reply

  6. I’m shocked too!! Usually the only bipartisan bills that get passed are the ones that give themselves raises!

    Reply

  7. We need to be talking about raising taxes on millionaires instead of guns.
    When are the student loans going to be erased!!!!

    Reply

  8. BTW MS Cupp, you’re still referencing “gun control.” Let’s get on board with “gun safety” please.

    Reply

    1. don’t mention control , say reform , gun safety , control is a bad word to use if wanna get thru to people in the south , their rebel culture resist control😂😂

      Reply

  9. Is there a “ mental health evaluation” with every gun purchase? What a joke American Public Safety is.

    Reply

    1. Let me run over to Walmart and ask. Jamison at the register who is all of 22 doesn’t really care. There are more warnings in the restroom than there are at the gun counter.

      Reply

  10. Can anyone produce a list of people who who have been red flagged that have actually had their firearms returned?
    Is there a way to red flag drinkers and drug users before they drive?
    How about discussing the logistics of a universal back ground of a private firearm sale, but not at a gun show.
    Juvenile records needs to be encluded in checked that is finalized.
    Raise age to 21 for draft, joining military, and voting.
    Should all AR platforms be banned, or just bottle neck cartridged AR’s (rifle cartridges)?
    Define assualt weapon.
    In a capitalist country, how does a company that is produces a legal product, stay in business without expanding, selling more products?
    Keep explaining the difference between polls and voters that vote.
    Is it time for a constitutional convention?

    Reply

  13. Maybe we can just mix it up a little and make sawed off shotguns legal again and take the AR platform out of civilian circulation. Tradesies!

    Reply

  16. I guess this is what happens when you’ve lowered the Expectation Bar so Low that a Limbo Dancer wound’t be able to get under!!! The World Rolls it’s Eyes… 👀

    Reply

  18. There are 2 groups of young people that should be monitored and protected! Really beautiful popular girls and super ugly rejected boy’s. That’s A FACT OF LIFE!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.