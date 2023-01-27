Recent Post
Here we go again…. smh as we go down this rabbit hole again protect your mental health black people. When the video comes out they’ll show it over and over causing trauma to all.
That trooper, Chris Hollingsworth, was widely seen as the most culpable of the half-dozen officers involved, but he died in a high-speed, single-vehicle crash in 2020 just hours after he was informed he would be fired over his role in Greene’s arrest.
He a good boy , da thumbnail show him at the beach
You’ll survive Annie. The is The West. Not Congo or Bangladesh.
So this is 5 black cops but they are going to run the same BLM protest script?
@Geekylove 360 bitschthugs roam the streets of america
Nice CNN.. You obtained 3 seconds of footage.. Groundbreaking as usual
Next they’ll show us what was on Fox News LOL
Never understand that.
CNN showing us wtf happened on another network.
@Drowzie James A man lost his life to some cowards, and you’re saying thank god the guys that did it are black instead of another race (white) you’re terrible.
@Bobby Kimble -Their was no footage to support trumps claim about not loosing the election. But Yet, their were still KNUCKLE HEADS; like yourself who believed it. Their is a reason why 3sec where obtained, but your being ignorant. CNN tells the truth and treats every situation equally. CNN doesn’t need you to be here , to explain how many seconds are in a video. So please if your being rude, just stay on Fox News. @Bobby and whom ever else supports your foolish claims.
@Eric London You mean like FAUX showing clips of MSNBC? Yeah that’s really puzzling, must be because FAUX didn’t have camera’s.
Do you know btw FAUX can’t be called news in Europe? It’s against the law for opinion networks to call themselves news there. We should look at those laws and implement them here, though to many trash redhat trumpanzees would look at pictures of OrangeOgre’s inauguration right next to Obama’s and still claim the orange lie is an acceptable ‘alternative truth’ to them.
Their bored enjoyment is nauseating.
– Are the cops and dispatcher high/drunk or just never developed language skills? Were those even words or slurred grunts? 🤨
– If they have to “prepare” the world to see the tape, if they have to preemptively plead with people to keep calm and remain civil and not riot, then obviously the video is _BAAAAAD._ 😒
Maybe don’t run away from the police to begin with, running from the cops is also bad.
The suspect was high
@TyrannyWatch that doesn’t mean you get to die cause you run from cops. Stupid defense.
@Drowzie James yep we more concerned about criminals nowadays – its backwards!
I don’t want to listen or watch! Disturbing and too heartbreaking. 😥😥😥 And, for all of the officers are black is even more mind-blowing! RIP 🙏
Then why did you click on the video?
Why does it shock you that they are black? Would it be OK if Nichols were white?
Just goes to show its not always about race. Too many people are allowed to become police that aren’t mentally or psychologically fit to be police.
you still think they should defund the police smh
It shouldn’t be up to anyone’s discretion whether the video is viewable.
Hopefully, this will lead to police departments hiring more black officers. There are far too many of these white cop escalations of violence.
Who gives a F## what he has done?? Like really people@! No court no judge no jury just execution sentence..it’s crazy. Black white Chinese whoever I would say the same.
It’s all quite disturbing to say the LEAST 😭😭😭 they only gave a US a few seconds of audio and then they took over from there😨😰and began telling US how the story went 🤬🤬🤬🤬instead of letting US the viewer’s make our own determination on what we think happened..that’s why I am so skeptical about the video being released tomorrow afternoon knowing that there is so much corruption in law enforcement I am almost certain that the reason for delay was so that they could edit some of the footage of what really occured on that fateful night a person loss their life all of its indeed heartbreaking 💔 and extremely unfortunate and disturbing….RIP BELOVED Tyre Nichols momma and daddy and family are working on getting you justice and oh how I sincerely pray 🙏🙏🙏🙏 justice prevail on your behalf
That is because CNN is propaganda. This is their protocol.
The court needs to put these 5 morons in prison and throw away the key. FIVE officers to pull over a driver for reckless driving was bullshit from the beginning.
A relatively minor offence does not need full on action by the police. They could have let him run and gone straight to his house – I’ve done this 40 years ago when a cop. It worked every time. The offenders usually said “you got me”, held out their hands as if to handcuff (we never did), and we talked, and issued a ticket if appropriate.
American cops have no idea how to handle people. It’s all about the power!
America is a police state
Facts brotha so much truth in your statement…💯🙏🏽💛🙌🏾
@Crispy Duck no, you throw’em to the ground then proceed to punch and kick’em to death, so you go to prison yourself, don’t be stupid
yah he must have been on his way to church psh
He was probably scared of them knownig how they are.
I fear for what Friday brings. The unified reaction of ALL who’ve watched the video, citizens and law enforcement professionals alike … suggests a new brutality beyond anything we’ve seen from American police.
It’s long past the time the Federal government codify “Incitement to Riot Under Color of Authority”, and charge officers who thru egregious/grossly negligent conduct effect civil unrest. Because, although like many I hope there will be no riots in response, … if there are … these officers will be THE PRIMARY reason for them.
Black cops killed a black thug
Crybaby scared… ❄️❄️❄️😭😭😭☝️☝️
Lighten up
We’ve been here before
The place would be burned down by now had it been 5 white officers
I, too, fear the violence this weekend may bring with the release of this snuff film. Please protest peacefully. Stay safe.
I’m tired of cops not letting people resist arrest and flee the scene
they were told to stamp out crime – and they did (hooray!)
the DA for Memphis is Steve Mulroy, an evul Democrat animul who lets criminals go
My deepest sympathy to the family at this devastating time.
With the thousands of Auditor type videos on YouTube showing the thuggish behaviour of your police in the USA it’s not surprising these interactions end in such heart wrenching grief.
Here in the UK we are seeing similar behaviour from our police service which is also being graphically highlighted by auditors just like in America.
At least our police don’t rape and murder women like your sickos.
When we get the vidio you know you will hear”Stop resisting” while they murder him
I want to know did he have weapons? It doesn’t make sense to run for a simple traffic violation.
So when are they going to release Pelosi’s cop cam video, too? 💁♂️