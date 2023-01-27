Recent Post
68 comments
Russian Military Strategy : “When we come to a minefield, our Infantry attacks exactly as if it were not there.”
Field Marshal Georgi Zhukov
@JK help from you ?
You people are pathetic
@Michael Petrovich Truth hurts doesn’t it little boy
@David Ferrari And now the far right and nationalist government of Russia acts like Hitler by using brute militaristic force for their Eurasian expansion.
@David Ferrari Does not really matter that they ‘saved’ us. They became fascist themselves. Did not solve the problem
@David Ferrari And you almost forgot how the US before WWII and during WWII, together with Canada and Brittain had to help the Soviet Union, that also included Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and other Soviet Republics. You never went to history class? Ask your grandfather about the Nordic Naval Convoys during the war. Stalin begged for help. They needed the help of the US, Brittain and Canada to save their own Russian asses.
I’m so sad 😭 to hear about this war
Putin is so evil …
Hopefully he’s gone sooner 🙏🙏🙏
@Fish Lives Matter or you are a disinformation agent.
What? You just heard about it?
@Fish Lives Matter They were warned not to try to join NATO.They did anyway.Its also Putin calling for negotiations but Zelenski wont seek peace.He always just wants more weapons. Media calls it an unprovoked attack. Zelenski is a rat
@Daniel Dacey I know it happens 8 month or 1year ago but now it’s Will the biggest trouble in the world 🌍
Now’s the time to chase that bear back to hell. Slava Ukraine! 🇨🇦🇺🇦
Poor Vladimir Vaginavich. He really thought the world would let him get away with it again.
Yes, Putin is clearly a tool in the hands of God. Your Sodom and Gomorrah must repeat the fate of the predecessor…
@Alex xelA first putin will lose the war, then he will lose power, then he will lose his life. it’s already well in progress and nothing will stop it now
@sean h I will tell my own – “First there was a word, and the word was false.” Putin is the man who will put an end to all your evil spirits and I feel the direct participation of the Lord in this, no matter what “beautiful wrapper” you put your cynical Western lies in..
@Alex xelA hey just wait and see what happens to your murderous idol.. im sure you’ll blame it on satan or something when he loses everything
What can you do else instead of spreading nonsenses here , online hooligan? Help ukraine then u hero! Ahahhahahah
God bless you ukrain🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦❤🇵🇭🙏
✨💛🙏🏻💙✨
Laten we eerlijk zijn, we onthouden allemaal deze video:-https://youtu.be/CaJVGP-3gt4
Does Russia know it’s also directly involved in a war? That’s ok?
Yes, Russia knows they are in the war against US. That US is using Ukrainian lives and territory for a war with Russia.
I think god may have been recruiting from prison when he created Russians. Slava Ukraini.
One crazy man’s insecurities resulted in tens of thousands of deaths…
@Dan Boyd Tell these fairy tales to children at night! And in fact, Russian tanks don’t even notice your “toys” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhotLbQti3s
@Dan Boyd I’m talking about one thing, and you’re talking about something completely different. Why did the war start? Have you thought about it? Is it really good that you are sending weapons to Ukrainians? Imagine that USA is at war with Mexican drug cartels, and half of the world sponsors Mexico and their drug lords. And USA will not lose in any case, but the price of victory will only increase for both Mexicans and Americans.
@Blue Canary Have you heard about the ethnic cleansing of the non-Chechen population in Chechnya, which was carried out by separatists in Chechnya, about Dudaev’s violent seizure of power, about the invasion of militants from abroad? There have been accusations of genocide from all sides, but for some reason you only see bad Russia. Moreover, during the first Chechen war, the president was an alcoholic, a puppet of the United States and a traitor to Russia, Yeltsin.
@Blue Canary or maybe I should remind you about the endless invasions that the United States has committed? how many civilians died because of their actions? can someone count?
@Blue Canary And I didn’t insult you. Do you disrespect and insult me for just saying what I think? very American
The Moscow Times January 25 – early morning edition
The cemetery for mercenaries of PMC “Wagner” has grown seven times in two months
Prigozhin demanded to introduce criminal punishment for discrediting former convicts from Wagner PMC
The office of the President of Ukraine announced strikes on Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg
The war in Ukraine will sooner or later reach the largest cities in Russia, said Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine.
“Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable. <...> Such cities that are pampered, lazy, who thought they live in a different reality, like Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, will be subject to blows, ”he said.
British intelligence announced the incapacity of the tanks “Armata”
The state put record tax claims on businesses to close the “hole” in the budget
“A huge bubble popped up.” The war collapsed the Moscow real estate market
The State Duma proposed to deprive the departed artists of royalties
The largest supplier of terminals for receiving bank cards will leave Russia
Naturalized migrants refused to be released from Russia due to mobilization
It will only get worst😂
And most of them are probably still rotting on the battlefield.
Funny how Russia gets upset with some countries sending tanks over, but it was okay for Russia to just go into a country and try to take it.
@Dewy Bradford : Exactly. Russia’s attitude is “It’s OK when Russia does it”.
@Василий Афлекс Lmao, defend itself in ukraine lol. Putin 20 years in power is not a dictator. Very funny.
@Василий Афлекс : It’s very clear why it was done.
@Василий Афлекс Does it bother you that annexing territories isn’t exactly the same as the war in Iraq (which I protested against) and that your Kremlin farm has trouble applying their “whataboutism” logic here.
Yeah,…..interesting that.
Putin is a special military general after spending nearly year on his 3 day operation.
Source 3 day? Sheep
@human being I can smell the copium on your breath.
@Blue Canary are u clown?😂
@human being 👈🏻 A vodka bot with a 7 month old account trolling like a lightweight.
@Blue Canary🤡
Putin’s in over his head…
Yes he is .
Farked up big time.
Putin threatening the US… it’s like David threatening Goliath.. while David is surely convinced Goliath is going to be fazed.
Ukraine needs at least 300 Leopard2 tanks and germany already have 550 Leopard2 tanks stored and ready to send to Ukraine. Good news is that Poland is already training big number of Ukrainian soldiers how to use Polish Leopard2 tanks. In the meantime Poland sent 460 T-72 and PT-91 tanks modernized by Poland as donation for Ukraine to help Ukraine in war effort.
We need to send f16 f15 apache helps everything we got, heck we gotta just do 1 good missile on the kremlin and be done with it
@Mc Corkie @ GOOD TAKTIEK MUSIC I’d agree with most of your comments but putin has several mansions he maybe hiding. So they must be more than several missiles down putin’s throat. Or up his arse.
Poland sent that many tanks? Hope they can make them as fast as they can (Germany) before putin gets too powerful. Hopefully someone will take him out before the world War starts.
Does that include all the AMMO? I hope the manufacturers can make 10,000s a day soon.
The good news is that Scholz will wake up the Russian genes and now 80% of Russians will repeat the feat of their grandfather….
It seem like the man refuses to see that its an appropriate response in the face of increased attacks, not an escalation or direct involvement.
老實說，我們都記得這個視頻：-
https://youtu.be/o6kwqpGi5aE
“Putin is nobody” President Zelensky
The quality of a country can be measured by how they treat their prisoners!
Large ego leads to “in it for a penny, in it for a pound”, leads to “everyone must participate”, leads to “all options are on the table”… It would be nice to see someone address the issue at the core – Putin, and possibly arrange for his early demise a bit more efficiently than thus far.
The greatest leaders that have walked the face of this Earth lead by love, respect for human life, and kindness. They were pacifist, who believed that war was the means of last resort. They believed that soldiers needed to be educated, diplomatic, and shining examples of service to others. Gun toting thugs is just pure ignorance.