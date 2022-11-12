Recent Post
THE WORLD IS CELEBRATING WITH YOU, UKRAINE !!! MUCH LOVE FROM PHILIPPINES
@Gail Patterson no, unfortunately stupidity like gas gets into numerous brains… it did get to you, obviously.
Slava (Glory to ) Ukraine!
@John Smith India doesn’t care who wins as India has good ties with the west and Russia. Indias priority is India not Russia.
I dont think Indians are celebrating
@Matt Savage India is not having good ties with the west by supporting Putin.
It’s not up to India how the west reacts to India.
@John Smith India will stay neutral because India comes first. As for the people of India I’ve spoken to many who support the west and many who support Putin. India will always remain neutral. It won’t pick sides because it needs oil from Russia and doesn’t trust China.
This video made me cry with happiness. Yes, the entire world supports you! May every Ukrainian person currently under occupation feel this joy too one day soon.
@Wild Rose did xou????? Did you cry when russia used criminals like givi and Motorola to imvade Ukraine back then? No xou didnt So STFU
@Justin Hamilton russian bots desperate…
@👑 Virgin Ra 👑
Same with RT or other state sponsored media..
It’s war..that’s hoe it works.
As you already know that…
What’s the problem?
Too easy
@Wild Rose How do you know?
@Me So Go away Russian bot.
It brings tears to my eyes seeing how happy they are. I can’t imagine the horrors they went through the last 9 months.
Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦
@David Aponte This is not about Crimea or Russia’s national security interest. This is about Putin’s badly misguided attempt to create a new Russian Empire, it has failed. As a result the Russian military has been wrecked, their economy is faltering and their dilemma of an aging and shrinking population has been made much worse. The first two issues will take at least one generation (possibly two) to correct, the third issue insures they won’t have that much time.
@MSD Group 😂 go back to Russia bot.
@Day do you think native people are not human who has the same rights as white? Why do you call people who want to have their own right for independency Russia bot?
@Marvhead you are fooled by lies that is why you are on here, if i could speak to you face to face you couldnt just blow off the truth and make up some BS.
If those Russians in Eastern Ukraine respected the sovereignty of Ukraine and didn’t seek to take away land as they ”separate”, it wouldn’t have happened. If they want to be in Russia, they should buy train tickets.
For these Ukrainians, you deserve this. You deserve freedom, an independent nation and the ability and support to fight the Russian aggressor. You have literally defined what it means to be Warriors, to be European and what it means to live in a democratic nation at war against a genocidal enemy. To all those nations assisting and supplying these Warriors with the tools they need, we say thank you. Thanks to the US, Britain, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Sweden and of course our great ally Poland. A new European power has been born. Slava Ukraine. Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
@Russian power 🇷🇺 “HAHA WE LOST AGAIN HAHA, WE ARE SO POWERFUL YEEAAAHH 😄😄😄👍👍👍 💪💪💪” – Russian Power
@Bryan A Has the hallmarks of a Russian trap, I agree. And Putin isn’t yet showing signs of a peaceful settlement. A long way to go. Might depend on how successfully thos Wagner thugs take Bakmut.
@Anno Nimous when the war is over the world will see the true colours of the Russian military and their mercenaries who have brutalised Ukrainians. All the stories will come out. This was never about liberation from the nazi hoard. It was about Russia wanting Ukraine for strategic, economic, and political gains in support of their supremacist ideals. That is the history of Russia throughout the decades and throughout the region.
How absolutely moving this is. Even more so after reading the translation of the Anthem. Few of us are asked to actually live the expressions of our Anthem with “soul and body” the way these beautiful people have.
“The glory of Ukraine has not yet perished, nor the will.
Still upon us, young brothers, fate shall smile.
Our enemies shall vanish, like dew in the sun.
We too shall rule, brothers, our country.”
“Soul and body shall we lay down for our freedom,
And we will show, brothers, that we are of the Cossack nation!”
Sláva Ukrayíni! Heróyam sláva!
💯 they have been fighting for so long 🇺🇦🫂✌🏽
🇺🇦peace🇺🇸
@Byuri 🇺🇦peace🇺🇸
🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦
Reading these comments FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD.. FROM THE FAR EAST TO THE FAR WEST. it brought tears to my eyes. Glory to humanity, glory to Ukraine.
It feels this conflict has united the world, i hope we can do more than that and help Ukraine after the war. The reconstruction we need to help them reconstruct and i will send money for that i live in the other side of Ukraine i hope visit and spend money there so their economy can thrive
Fellow Americas thats why we surported Ukraine, their freedom, their independence their democracy..God help them …their in a very tough situation at the moment but the world showed up to stand with Ukraine and hope it’s going to get better from here…am just crying tears of joy very happy for them….
Well done America, and the rest of the world. For Americans though, remember you have leaders – the Republicans – who believe it’s a mistake leading with love and generosity, and they have vowed to reverse things. How selfish and shortsighted. Well, that’s pure politics, and the Republicans play it well
Independence and democracy with benefits?!
I hope they shove this video in the faces of the next US representative that says he won’t be writing ‘blank checks’ to Ukraine. To me a blank check implies that you are giving someone money that they turn around and abuse. This pretty much proves that Ukraine is using those resources for something good.
This is a truly worthy cause deserving all support unlike that total waste in Afghanistan. There should be a tangible difference by now on which causes are worth spending on.
@Jonathan Morgan my sentiments exactly I had a conversation with someone today and said the exact same thing that any of my fellow Americans that question what we’re doing in Ukraine simply needs to watch this and see that we are doing something that’s right in this world and that what we’re doing matters… 🇺🇦🌟🇺🇲
Incredible. May these people live the rest of their lives in peace and as an American, I will always do what I can to ensure your people continue to receive support, whether through donation or by putting pressure on our leadership to get Ukraine what it needs in order to return to its economic and democratic normalcy once again.
Thank you from Chernihiv ❤🇺🇦
Amen. I’m glad my tax dollars are going to help this beautiful liberation. The Ukrainian people have secured their place in world history as far as I’m concerned.
Thank you
Like many here I teared up as well, our fellow men and women singing for freedom from violent oppression from a foreign nation, it’s quite touching.
I feel like I understand the spirituak strength that people must have had in WWII now.
So happy to see this. Even if there’s no electricity, no Internet connection, no gas etc. There’s sense of wellness, security, liberation, and FREEDOM. We pray that things get better for all Ukranians. May there be freedom for everybody. Lots of love from India.
😤 Especially not worrying about Russian soldiers just coming into your house and take whatever, whoever they want. Many were already murderers and criminals in Russia who Putin sent to fight in exchange for their freedom.
Free native Americans, Aborigines, Hawaiians etc from illegal occupation of their lands by white people.
@MSD Group: 🕵 Native Hawai’ians are still free and control the largest private land trust on the islands through the Bishop Estate and Kamehameha Schools. They own most of famous Waikiki, Kaka’ako, and many other prestigious land developments. Many condos, hotels, and houses in Hawai’i are Lease Holds, which means you only rent the land for a time but not own it. Now how about China return Canton to Vietnam? And stop ILLEGALLY occupying Tibet, Manchuria, Mongolia, Xinjiang, and a 1000 different countries that now made up 1000 of their “dialects”?
Like Zelensky said in his “Without You” Speech …we can endure being without things but will endure in order to be without you …the RuZZ mir.
This made me cry with happiness, I am Somali 🇸🇴 and I never liked bullies and invaders whoever they are. To every Ukrainian, this is for you and the world is with you.
Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦
idi nahui
Getting invaded by Ethiopia Coz Ethiopia afraid of seccession by Ogaden Somalis & coz of USA green light coz of their antipathy to the ICU and support for the corrupt businessmen of the exiled socalled TFG in Kenya & lackies in USA sucks I know, but Somalia is still ruled by bullies.
I hope you know the rest of the world is with you too, I hope Somalia can stabilize soon 🇸🇴you’re a beautiful country and people!
I am from România and …..I AGREE 👍
I am moved to tears. A people with dignity and fighting spirits can never be defeated.
Gosh, I can’t believe I’m tearing up.. The happiness and relief of these people is so moving. To think that Putin really believed that these same people would welcome Russian troops with flowers! He really does live in an alternative reality. Slava Ukraini.
Just like how Americans thought that Iraqis are going to welcome them with flowers.
Putin does live in some sort of alternate reality… he is obsessed with the concept of a “Russkiy Mir”, or “Russian World”, and actually thought the people there wanted to return to “Mother Russia”. Not even in Crimea did the residents want that.
You folks did it on your own, you only needed the tools, you already had the talent. Happy Veterans weekend for Ukraine, from artists to warriors, everyone kept going against the big bad bear.
I am in tears watching this, for any Ukrainians watching this someday I will be in your country and we will have a drink together and we will celebrate your victory…..I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU KHERSON
Welcome to Ukraine after our victory 💙💛
Ласкаво просимо
I hope to do the same and feel the same
Same here, as a Canadian with Ukrainian ancestry in Lviv, I look forward to exploring Ukraine someday soon
“The world is troubled” (words of the late reggae singer Dennis Brown), but the liberation Kherson really warms my heart. Seeing the crowd break out singing the national anthem brought tears to my eyes, and I was especially moved seeing the young children singing along in the crowd.
When they started singing I started crying. So happy for them to be free again.
Those people singing out was far more important than anything the reporter had to say. I’m so happy for them. I pray democracy and freedom is reclaimed for all of Ukraine, including Crimea.
I have a massive amount of respect for the Ukrainian people. The understand the costs and responsibilities first hand.
Putin’s fail, fail forever and forever 👎👎
But you would not have heard any of it, had the reporter not made it there. He is brave too, not comparing him to the soldiers or even to the citizens there, but it takes guts to do what he does. I don’t have such passion or bravery in me.
I would have let them finish singing their national anthem before speaking, if I were the reporter… but he still provided a powerful report from Kherson, and the people of Kherson. And he did also say that CNN is allowing them to use their Internet equipment to contact loved ones elsewhere… but I still would have let them finish their beautiful national anthem before saying another word.❤
I’m from Russia, I watched it from my apartment in Moscow and I feel a huge sense of shame that I have never experienced in my life. I am really very sorry, Its unbelievable shame that my country has become the country that brings all this pain for Ukraine. I don’t think that I will ever be able not to feel a sense of shame when I see a person from Ukraine, I’m really very sorry. Freedom and prosperity for Ukrainian people. I’am so sorry.
Its not you fault, but the little man Putin. He wants to have a legacy but it won’t work. Just like Napoleon and Hitler, I can’t wait to see him in a cage paraded in Kiev with his tail between his legs. He will pay dearly for this. We want war crimes prosecuted and Russia compensate the people of Ukraine. Reparations baby.
Not your fault at all 🥰 You are not able to control Putin any more than I can control the crazy people here in America. Wishing you peace 🌻
Its2not your fault, be safe.
@hugh mc nicholl It will take a long time before Russian people will be welcome in Ukraine. It can happen over time …. A lot more has to happen before. Lots of missing Ukrainian people too that need to be returned to their homeland
Don’t worry🤔
Watching from Australia I coudn’t help but shed tears of joy for these wonderful people; what horrors they must have endured. They are all heroes!
I’m from Kherson, I’ve lived in Australia for 5 years and Australians have really amazed me, there’s so much help and involvement and charities, even strangers I talk to know a lot about Ukraine, even teens watch the news and keep up with the events in different cities in Ukraine. I really avoided watching any news and hated politics until putin started meddling in insane ways in our internal affairs in 2013 (I was 25), so when even kids are interested in the events half a world away, it really blows my mind. Thank you!
Australia sent some armoured vehicles 💪💪💪