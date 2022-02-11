Recent Post
54 comments
It’s getting to the point where the United Nations will have to send in election observers to assist us.
@Madison Gittens very little is going to infrastructure. You are being gaslighted. The republicans that voted for this are getting voted out
@Rick Francis that talking point has been debunk … just like republicans claim it’s pork in the stimulus so that’s why republicans voted against it … they KNOW you ppl won’t actually read it the bill lol … so pelosi called their bluff and made a STAND ALONE stimulus bill for 2,000 dollars and republicans still voted NO as democrats was EXPECTING LOL
@Rick Francis they are lying to you … get that threw your head … ima wait … show me one thing in the bill that’s not good for the country or infrastructure ?… Their banking on trump supporters to just listen to conservative media and don’t ACTUALLY read the bill
@A Rand Obama reduced the illegal population by 2 million people. What I just wrote isn’t the going to be my point. In 2016 after eight years of effective border enforcement Trump ran on the left wanting open borders. It is believed to this day. The problem isn’t what actually happens it is we don’t have a fourth estate that reports reality with integrity.
Note: The guy who wants UN inspectors in our elections is naive, just BS’ing for fun, or or has a duplicate chromosome.
@Madison Gittens I don’t think we need to dissolve the union. I agree that this might happen. If we do it will be because our population is misinformed. Most of the conflict between the right and left is based on lies told for profit. You know this, I can see by your comments. I wonder what our nation would be like if people made decisions on a factually presented reality? If we actually had news that reported; Who, what, where, when, why, and how. Instead of only being opinion and editorial? It is probably to late. Especially when at least two people on this thread think democracy is the problem. You’re a smart guy. So I thought I would comment.
Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups. Sums up a lot of the USA unfortunately.
@T Boned the idiots are the maga morons that attacked the Capitol and injured 140 police officers because the believed in the big lie! About a third of American citizens are part of the Trump cult of personality.
they call it the “popular vote”
@T Boned Seems like your claims are the only fake news here.
@T Boned ur boi lost 🤣😂
All I can see is Putin standing in front of a huge sign reading “Mission Accomplished”
Putin did more damage to us by letting it play out. He knew what a sick unpatriotic lawless egomaniC Trump is ..and let Trump do Trump..he was right..more damaging
@Lucas Vigor I see your point. You’re more comfortable only hearing from people that regurgitate your liberal echo chamber talking points. Sorry, but you’ll need to leave the public forum if that’s all you can handle.
Yeah !!! He prob bought one of those crack head hunter bidens “art” that msnbc helped cover up and hide …. I’m sure the first $25 million Russia paid hunter and joe biden was just cause of hunters serious business talents …. Thank god that hunter didn’t fly around on Air Force 2 while his father was VP and even showed up at a lot of the crooked business meetings …: but again…. Why would msnbc or cnn ever want to look jntot that ??! We have trump stories to run 23 hours a day….
Putin’s investment in Trump paid off.
When the person you voted for doesn’t win, of course you’re skeptical.
It takes more than one vote,
Wrong, when my vote doesn’t count it pisses me off!!! STOLEN ELECTION!!
@Bryan Buhrman wow, so you’re the only person on the planet who’s vote means something…
Democracy under fire, both from within and with out. Let’s get a grip of who we are, and where we want to be. Cut the children’s play & let’s get together & clean up this foolishness, first, as adults.
First plan on the Georgia Guidestones is for 93% of all people to be disappeared. (That includes blacks, whites, Mexicans, Asians, Christians…and even many Democrats.)
The billionaires’ corporations flood $$ ONLY to Democrat and RINO politicians. Meanwhile Democrat politicians pretend to be for the working class and poor.
– The top 1% of Americans own more than 1/3rd of America’s wealth.
– The top 5% of Americans own more than 2/3rds of America’s wealth.
– The lower 95% spread the remaining scraps between 95% of the people.
– The top 3 billionaires have more wealth than the bottom 50%.
Free $$ from billiionaires’ corporations, free media help from billionaires’ corporations, and cheating is how Democrat and RINO leaders win elections.
@Basheer Muhammad yeah I have ESP.
They’re right in a way. Gerrymandering has become a science. The Electoral College is antiquated so low population rural states have an outsized influence that doesn’t reflect the needs and wants of the majority of people who are diverse and younger who live in and around metropolitan areas. The republicans only won the popular vote once in the last 5 elections but held the presidency for 12 out of the last 21 years. Something has to change.
Yep. It is a beautiful system to help mitigate the possibility of rule by ignorant mobs. The Founding Fathers were very wise.
@eban hale Please name one place where communism has EVER been beneficial to the masses. I won’t wait because it doesn’t exist.
If cities wouldn’t cram people, the electoral college wouldn’t be needed
@I feel like Constantine The reality is the over inflated sense of self worth these urbanites have. If they actually look at it realistically the rural areas do not need them at all. They grow their own food, they are self reliant and quite frankly other than convenience don’t even like the urban areas. The urbanites on the other hand could literally be brought to their knees in a matter of weeks with a simple disruption of supply chain. Why? most of them couldn’t feed themselves if their lives depended on it and they know it.
Under statement of the year!
Clueless CNN
Make sure your registration hasn’t been changed like in Florida. From democrat to republican
A poll can easily be manipulated to generate a particular answer by discriminately choosing who you ask, where you ask, and what time of day you ask. Polls are not trustworthy and they should not be given much weight or taken very seriously, and you should never make an important decision based on what a poll says. It should also be noted how many people refused to participate and the demographic and mindset of people who do participate.
Yes, and more importantly, results can be affected by how the question is asked, and what information is given prior to the polling. A good example of that is polling on BBB. When people were asked about a few individual parts of the bill, without the price, they often had a positive response. When the same people were told of everything in the bill, and told the price, they had a negative response. We shouldn’t be told the result of a poll, without knowing how the questions were asked.
@Gulliver the Gullible Blind trust is a foolish mistake.
@Chris Johnson I’m glad you don’t trust in God.
I 100% agree.
I was hoping CNN would just fade away after they ran out of money
Go watch the communist channel fox News 😅
When you are being rounded up and shot, don’t ask why.
Go back to newsmax.
Me too. Who wants to watch a network that reports the facts? Not me. I prefer the TV equivalent of the National Enquirer.
@Pol Pot 2024 you need medication.
When are the new owners going to take over CNN.
Wow! An honest sensible headline by CNN
What was interesting was the 🥱 from the youngest age group when asked if your democracy was under threat. It is particularly interesting since fewer conservatives would respond to a CNN poll; so those youngest people were Dems or middle.
I do not know that I would bet on that after slapping masks on them for two years. People have a way of looking at things differently when you impact their lives directly.
Tell us something we dont know…Reset the Govt…put good people in there…
That’s because some more information has came out.
They didn’t poll me. I think the polls are safe. I feel the Rep. to overturn them is likely not safe.
Making it tougher to vote. How does that effect the feeling of the 2020 election
Putin grins.
“Mission accomplished”
Where dis he get his stats, from the voices in his head . Complete and utter BS.