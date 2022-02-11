42 comments

    2. Tucker is a journalist.. he’s my guy.. yours is Toobin Cuomo Zucker and accused sexual assaulter Lemon… lmfao
      Lefties days are numbered love it.. lol

      Reply

    3. Zucker left CNN because Cuomo threatened to spill the beans on CNN’s agenda.. NOT because of some romance we all knew about.. Zucker quit because Como was going to tell the world how corrupt CNN is.. let’s see if Cuomo gets his millions now… CNN IS CORRUPT..

      Reply

    4. It seems nice, until you search this fellow’s name. The only improvement over Orban, is he is not for Putin. He’s even more xenophobic.

      Reply

  5. Saw the video’s thumbnail and thought Tucker’s gonna run for the job in Hungary and I was like: “Can he? Please?”

    Reply

    1. Tucker is a journalist.. he’s my guy.. yours is Toobin Cuomo Zucker and accused sexual assaulter Lemon… lmfao
      Lefties days are numbered love it.. lol

      Reply

    2. @Sam Porter even Tucker knows he isn’t a journalist. He even clarified that In court. I’m sorry he let you down.

      Reply

    5. @Sam Porter it’s really pathetic you are cut & pasting that comment as if it’s not a word salad of nonsense,if THATS the best you could come up with I just feel sorry for you you,tragic.

      Reply

    1. He will do his most corrupt acts yet just to make sure he never gets voted out….sound familiar. 🍊🤦‍♀️💁‍♀️Putin probably gives lessons on election rigging. And yet Trump still failed.

      Reply

  14. President Biden discusses where he’s at in his search for a Supreme Court nominee, and why he thinks his pick will get a vote from Republicans.

    Reply

  19. Wow, with 7 kids, I would run for president as well. Someone needs to feed them, the young dictator. Unfortunately, he will 100% never win.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.