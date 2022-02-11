Recent Post
- Canada’s truck blockade is causing supply chain concerns. Here’s why
- Meet the man running against Hungary’s autocratic leader
- CNN Poll: Most Americans not confident in election results
- CNN Poll: Most Biden detractors say he’s done nothing they like
- Trump’s call records during Jan. 6 riot have gaps in them
42 comments
“Tucker Carlson: Bull-shevik factory employee of the year”
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Tucker is a journalist.. he’s my guy.. yours is Toobin Cuomo Zucker and accused sexual assaulter Lemon… lmfao
Lefties days are numbered love it.. lol
*_”Don Lemon — Bullshit Factory employee of the year.”_* <<< there, fixed it for you.
@Robert Johnson dude, when you have nothing to say, just let it go
@TheBigStink take your own advice, dude
Rooting for you! 👍🏼🤞🏼
https://youtu.be/AXCHTDvHS2Ir
Fighting the good fight. Nice interview.
https://youtu.be/AXCHTDvHS2It
NO ONE BELIEVES YOUR PROPAGANDA CNN YOUR FAKE NEWS..
Zucker left CNN because Cuomo threatened to spill the beans on CNN’s agenda.. NOT because of some romance we all knew about.. Zucker quit because Como was going to tell the world how corrupt CNN is.. let’s see if Cuomo gets his millions now… CNN IS CORRUPT..
It seems nice, until you search this fellow’s name. The only improvement over Orban, is he is not for Putin. He’s even more xenophobic.
Love what he said at the end, about Gandhi, Mandela, peaceful resistance leaders being his main inspiration.
https://youtu.be/AXCHTDvHS2Iz
Yes, it’s nice. But, I bet he wouldn’t let them into Hungary.
And far leftist are tearing down Gandhi statues across America. Su h a shame.
Saw the video’s thumbnail and thought Tucker’s gonna run for the job in Hungary and I was like: “Can he? Please?”
Tucker is a journalist.. he’s my guy.. yours is Toobin Cuomo Zucker and accused sexual assaulter Lemon… lmfao
Lefties days are numbered love it.. lol
@Sam Porter even Tucker knows he isn’t a journalist. He even clarified that In court. I’m sorry he let you down.
@Josh Wilson He’s just planting seeds, for now.
@Sam Porter LOL!!! That’s some crazy stuff in that bucket of yours.
@Sam Porter it’s really pathetic you are cut & pasting that comment as if it’s not a word salad of nonsense,if THATS the best you could come up with I just feel sorry for you you,tragic.
That interviewer needs some sleep, baggy eyes….
How do we As A People just Move through This without Utterance! Be Safe Dude, trust No One!!
I wonder if the election will be enough to get Orbon out of office.
He will do his most corrupt acts yet just to make sure he never gets voted out….sound familiar. 🍊🤦♀️💁♀️Putin probably gives lessons on election rigging. And yet Trump still failed.
Maybe Hungary will get a new autocrat.🤡
Hats off to this man. I hope he lives through the ext next election
“Call on the Lord in the day of trouble,
and He will deliver you.”
-Psalm 50 :15
לא תודה!
Why did god fail at convincing his chosen people that Jesus is his son ?
Hmmmm.
Is he packin’??
Please stop calling him tucker Carlson…THIS IS MISS PAT.
Sounds very familiar, the Republicans in this country
President Biden discusses where he’s at in his search for a Supreme Court nominee, and why he thinks his pick will get a vote from Republicans.
God, could you imagine working for CNN, how embarrassing
….”Tucker Carlson forgot to mention a few basic facts….”
Does he EVER mention REAL facts?
Self-projecting is never a good look.
Comrade Tucker is already a golden boy on Russian TV as well.
Wow, with 7 kids, I would run for president as well. Someone needs to feed them, the young dictator. Unfortunately, he will 100% never win.
As a hungarian I can tell you that Mr. MZP is an absolute joke. xD