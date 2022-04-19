CNN reporter breaks down Florida math textbooks rejection April 19, 2022 50 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Obviously he thinks that general level of education in Florida is high enough … you can tell btw
🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Keith Hoss It doesn’t take much cognitive energy or intelligence to clearly see this is another fundamentally flawed solution to a non-existing problem.
A+ you guys made me smile lol
I’ve always been a huge mathematics nerd but I have always hated it how the 6 and the 9 seem to be up to something!
6 and 9in 69 both want to be 77 so they can be ate more.
Ah! They fooled you… it’s the 7 and the 22 that will go on forever.
and 7 8 9
If DeSantis ever writes a book, it will have to be banned to stop readers from becoming stupid.
😂🤣😅
Are you going to cry this much when he’s your president?
He’s afraid people will figure out 2 + 2 does equal 4.
Someone tell Ron that binomials and the transitive property don’t have anything to do with LGBQT issues.
He’s obviously okay with other math terms like obtuse, division, and least common denominator.
@Pay It Forward are you triggered by al-jabr?
@ueting great logic, you’re both confused. Shocker
@Pay It Forward Are you just always confused?
Excellent comment, well done.
It’s called HOMOSEXUALITY AND GOD DOES HAVE A PROBLEM WITH THAT.
Is there enough information here to make a solid conclusion based on the WHOLE TRUTH? What exactly is in the books?
I as a former republican would also like to know. (I ain’t no democrat, y’all are insane)
Yeah, what’s in a math textbook that could trigger the right into banning it. You know, the Right that is for not burning books and letting information be taught.
Serious question though. What do you personally think could make a book teaching children math be bad enough to ban over?
There shouldnt be ANYTHING other than math in a math text book. It would be trivial to create math problems that don’t touch on sensitive social issues.
Really? I’m so glad I’m not growing up in this weird world.
Almighty Santos how does he get sway with all this
Can we just skip to running these politicians out of the country?
Evil and ignorance will take over if we let it. Not sure what to do yet 😞
@Dan Ozmatlan 💯.it’s scary
@Dan Ozmatlan already has
Why do we need new textbook for kindergarten through 5th grade (highest rejection rate)? Are there some new theorems or mathematics that theses kids need to new about that wasn’t in the previous edition?
Books wear out. Pages get torn, written upon and in high humidity, can get moldy. Books get lost.
When one has a book, one knows these things.
There is also a certain gravy train involving a continual requirement for new editions of books, to discourage a market in second-hand books.
Another of those instances of “soft corruption” in 🇺🇸, if you like.
Yeah, lets fund schools less because the kids will probably fail anyways…
You know that maybe, they fail because they’re underfunded and funding them less will just lead to more dropouts? And what else should we spend the money on, the police force getting fancy new military equipment?
Investing in our children should be a pretty high priority and new books for schools sounds pretty good to me.
you wouldn’t need textbooks if standardized testing ended; and teachers are allowed to teach a personalized curriculum in a way that helps their own classrooms. But nope, teachers are treated as peons of the school boards, funded in large by text book manufacturers.
David Pakman put out a possible math problem that could be construed as CRT: Juan has 3 apples. Mohammed has 4 apples. How many white people should feel bad for being racist?
LOL 😂😂
Do you ever see a video and think you are in a nightmare and it really can’t be real?
It’s possible that this is just a way to lock out publisher’s entirely from the state that may also publish non-math related books. It may be worth investigating if certain publishing firms are being singled out for not playing ball with the state
That is what I’m thinking they going after publishers authors groups they don’t like and using this for cover. It could also be that the books banned are used in blue states… It could be that the books that will be used are backed published and or authored by their supporters.
Probably
Lol this is gone insane. Like seriously? CRT in Maths?
Gotta love these reporters who have the list of books but haven’t looked at any of them. Reminds me of a book report I tried to give in school when I hadn’t read the book
@Seventeen Seventy Thirteen Common core math. An archaic way of calculating simple math that parents do not understand. It grooms children to not turn to their parents for help , only teachers. Nice try Groomer!
Got a love these politicians to have a list of books but haven’t looked at any of them reminds me of a book report this idiot in class tried to give we need it hadn’t even read the book.
Todd the suggestion that some kind of critical race theory and math equals text books about math is beyond insulting. It’s just plain stupid. Now if we have a chat about history I could see this being an issue because much of American history is related to racial issues. Example: American popular recorded music. Afro-American culture has a huge influence on recorded music from whole genera like barbershop, ragtime, jazz, blues, country, rock, and rap originating from Afro-American traditions to the “coon” song tradition that was hugely popular right into the 1920s with its bigoted social commentary about Afro-Americans in general.
Why the hell is racial anything in math text books? Is this seriously a controversy?
I heard he had a math book burning bc he heard they taught transitive properties
Finaly, we have a small autocracy on the move in the US!
This is crazy! Florida has textbooks?!?
In 2021, CNN lost 90% of it’s viewers. What percentage of CNN’s previous viewership still watches CNN? Answer: 10%… 10% of your previous audience is all that remains. See? We do math just fine. Y’all just wanna teach kids that 2+2=Rosa Parks.
Critical race theory: Telling students the history of algebras.