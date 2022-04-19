Zelensky’s chief of staff weighs in on support from US during Russia’s war April 19, 2022 67 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
I’m Méxican and Half Ukranian and i support My brothers in this Fight!
#VIVAUCRANIA🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
i upload videos on russo ukrainian war from the russian point of view thank u
This just shows that the world has been much better off with Pax Americana, the period where the US has been the most powerful nation in the world. Imagine if China or Russia had been the most powerful nation in the world. The world would be incredibly more violent and unstable and liberal democracies would be much weaker and less prominent on the world stage
President Zelensky and people of Ukraine braveheart❤praying for the war to end and save lives 🙏🙏🙏 .
Glory to Ukraine and God bless Pres. ZELENSKYY and his soldiers and staff.
Yeah, support Nazis… nah… I think I’ll skip.
I pray Andriy Yermak is right. God Bless Ukraine. 🇺🇦
People across the globe admire the bravery and tenacity of the Ukrainian people in the face of aggression from that pig in the Kremlin. Slava Ukraini!
God Bless Ukraine! Your President is a true hero,! I will keep all of my Ukrainian brothers and sisters in my prayers! Ukraine will be victorious!
Zelenskyy already has his place in history. He’s an inspiration to his people and the world. Nothing Putin can do will ever change that.
Zelensky 8 years bombed Donbass! Kiled civilian population
Stay blessed Ukraine!!! 🧡🇺🇦
Victory on your way defending your homeland from this disgraceful soviet occupants! 🙏
@The R It’s like saying be a strong hitler
I agree, Ukraine has more than shown how responsible they are in first giving up the 1,900 nuclear weapons they inherited from the USSR and now in standing up to the most dangerous and destabilizing regime in the world, the Putin controlled Kremlin.
Putin may have thrown out Russian responsibility of protecting and respecting Ukrainian territory and sovereignty under the Budapest memorandum, but the US doesn’t just have the right, it has the responsibility to do everything it can to help Ukraine defend itself.
@Robert Johnson 51 nations including Ukraine are still using large numbers of the M113, Ukraine will get great use out of them.
My new hero’s!
Save Ukrainian democracy with whatever they need.
They are fighting evil.
Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak. “The real heroes is our soldiers is our army.”
Peace & Love to the people of Ukraine.
@Don Koh Thank you for proving my point. 😂
I didn’t know that wasn’t a clear thing to see and I mean that’s how it should be can’t expect or hope someone is going to fight your battle for you they had to step up and they did
@Vet On The Verge — de nada bro ! mir vsem… peace in your home today, wherever you are ✌🌐 edit: just please don’t Troll yourself so cheaply either 😉 we got this
To any Ukrainians reading this comment section, take note of how highly we Americans think of your president. Treasure him and honor him. As great a country as America is, we yearn to one day have a man as worthy to lead our country as Zelensky is to lead Ukraine. We cannot seem to find a good leader here no matter what political party we choose from. It is a rare and lucky thing to have a leader like this man.
@Eternal Oblivion You can leave. I love Canada and will stay and contribute.
Thank you from Canada 🇨🇦
After this war is over and the country built back, Ukraine will be the envy of the world. Stay blessed Ukraine!!! 🧡🇺🇦
@rennison cooper I think you will surprise when you see the reality of Iraq
And…..each of our communities will adopt one of theirs for the rebuild….no one will ever mess with the Ukraine ever again. Ever.
People across the globe admire the bravery and tenacity of the Ukrainian people in the face of aggression from that pig in the Kremlin. Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦
I pray that God keep Ukraine in the palm of His hands and protect them, always.
My Kind Regards My Dear I hope w see each other soon !!😀
Good leaders and good people.
I hope Ukraine can win and push the Russians out completely
We must save Ukraine, now, not later! God be with them always!
because they are white?;)
wondering which god u referring to:)
jesus yhowa or alla lol
I wake every day and before I open my eyes, I say a prayer for Zelensky, the Ukrainian people and humanity at large. I thank him for being a good leader in challenging times.
@Spartan Heffs why you laughing? Ru nutssss ? 🤪
We all praying for UkRAINE!!!!!! 🇺🇦🇵🇹🇪🇺🇫🇮💚🙏🏻
I just can’t get over the fact that they chose such a beast to lead them. I remember hearing they elected an actor, and I thought, ‘well that could be bad because of rich man buying influence or it could be good because a normal human being will be president for once.’
I was wrong on both counts. He isn’t normal. He’s a genuine good guy. The perfect leader, all his faults included. I can only ever wish that my own country elects someone like him. I almost want to go fight for Ukraine myself.
Hes also a lawyer and business man so show some respect .
@Karen Cahill Hear, Hear !!!
Same
Zelenskyy has the respect of the whole world. His name will be forever remembered for his bravery and leadership.
Big Hugs to all the Ukrainian peoples. God bless from N.Z
Zolodymir Zelinsky’s decision to stay in Ukraine is a Courageous Move on his part, & Solidified the Ukrainian People.
The US would be lucky to ever see such leadership again at home. It is an awe inspiring to observe such fantastic leadership from a far through these tragic events.