67 comments

  1. I’m Méxican and Half Ukranian and i support My brothers in this Fight!
    #VIVAUCRANIA🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

    Reply

    2. This just shows that the world has been much better off with Pax Americana, the period where the US has been the most powerful nation in the world. Imagine if China or Russia had been the most powerful nation in the world. The world would be incredibly more violent and unstable and liberal democracies would be much weaker and less prominent on the world stage

      Reply

  2. President Zelensky and people of Ukraine braveheart❤praying for the war to end and save lives 🙏🙏🙏 .

    Reply

    3. This just shows that the world has been much better off with Pax Americana, the period where the US has been the most powerful nation in the world. Imagine if China or Russia had been the most powerful nation in the world. The world would be incredibly more violent and unstable and liberal democracies would be much weaker and less prominent on the world stage

      Reply

    4. This just shows that the world has been much better off with Pax Americana, the period where the US has been the most powerful nation in the world. Imagine if China or Russia had been the most powerful nation in the world. The world would be incredibly more violent and unstable and liberal democracies would be much weaker and less prominent on the world stage

      Reply

    1. People across the globe admire the bravery and tenacity of the Ukrainian people in the face of aggression from that pig in the Kremlin. Slava Ukraini!

      Reply

  5. God Bless Ukraine! Your President is a true hero,! I will keep all of my Ukrainian brothers and sisters in my prayers! Ukraine will be victorious!

    Reply

    2. Zelenskyy already has his place in history. He’s an inspiration to his people and the world. Nothing Putin can do will ever change that.

      Reply

    5. This just shows that the world has been much better off with Pax Americana, the period where the US has been the most powerful nation in the world. Imagine if China or Russia had been the most powerful nation in the world. The world would be incredibly more violent and unstable and liberal democracies would be much weaker and less prominent on the world stage

      Reply

  6. Stay blessed Ukraine!!! 🧡🇺🇦
    Victory on your way defending your homeland from this disgraceful soviet occupants! 🙏

    Reply

    3. This just shows that the world has been much better off with Pax Americana, the period where the US has been the most powerful nation in the world. Imagine if China or Russia had been the most powerful nation in the world. The world would be incredibly more violent and unstable and liberal democracies would be much weaker and less prominent on the world stage

      Reply

  7. I agree, Ukraine has more than shown how responsible they are in first giving up the 1,900 nuclear weapons they inherited from the USSR and now in standing up to the most dangerous and destabilizing regime in the world, the Putin controlled Kremlin.

    Putin may have thrown out Russian responsibility of protecting and respecting Ukrainian territory and sovereignty under the Budapest memorandum, but the US doesn’t just have the right, it has the responsibility to do everything it can to help Ukraine defend itself.

    Reply

    1. @Robert Johnson 51 nations including Ukraine are still using large numbers of the M113, Ukraine will get great use out of them.

      Reply

    3. This just shows that the world has been much better off with Pax Americana, the period where the US has been the most powerful nation in the world. Imagine if China or Russia had been the most powerful nation in the world. The world would be incredibly more violent and unstable and liberal democracies would be much weaker and less prominent on the world stage

      Reply

  10. Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak. “The real heroes is our soldiers is our army.”
    Peace & Love to the people of Ukraine.

    Reply

    2. I didn’t know that wasn’t a clear thing to see and I mean that’s how it should be can’t expect or hope someone is going to fight your battle for you they had to step up and they did

      Reply

    4. @Vet On The Verge — de nada bro ! mir vsem… peace in your home today, wherever you are ✌🌐 edit: just please don’t Troll yourself so cheaply either 😉 we got this

      Reply

    5. This just shows that the world has been much better off with Pax Americana, the period where the US has been the most powerful nation in the world. Imagine if China or Russia had been the most powerful nation in the world. The world would be incredibly more violent and unstable and liberal democracies would be much weaker and less prominent on the world stage

      Reply

  11. To any Ukrainians reading this comment section, take note of how highly we Americans think of your president. Treasure him and honor him. As great a country as America is, we yearn to one day have a man as worthy to lead our country as Zelensky is to lead Ukraine. We cannot seem to find a good leader here no matter what political party we choose from. It is a rare and lucky thing to have a leader like this man.

    Reply

    1. This just shows that the world has been much better off with Pax Americana, the period where the US has been the most powerful nation in the world. Imagine if China or Russia had been the most powerful nation in the world. The world would be incredibly more violent and unstable and liberal democracies would be much weaker and less prominent on the world stage

      Reply

  12. After this war is over and the country built back, Ukraine will be the envy of the world. Stay blessed Ukraine!!! 🧡🇺🇦

    Reply

    2. And…..each of our communities will adopt one of theirs for the rebuild….no one will ever mess with the Ukraine ever again. Ever.

      Reply

    3. People across the globe admire the bravery and tenacity of the Ukrainian people in the face of aggression from that pig in the Kremlin. Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦

      Reply

  16. I wake every day and before I open my eyes, I say a prayer for Zelensky, the Ukrainian people and humanity at large. I thank him for being a good leader in challenging times.

    Reply

    3. This just shows that the world has been much better off with Pax Americana, the period where the US has been the most powerful nation in the world. Imagine if China or Russia had been the most powerful nation in the world. The world would be incredibly more violent and unstable and liberal democracies would be much weaker and less prominent on the world stage

      Reply

  17. I just can’t get over the fact that they chose such a beast to lead them. I remember hearing they elected an actor, and I thought, ‘well that could be bad because of rich man buying influence or it could be good because a normal human being will be president for once.’

    I was wrong on both counts. He isn’t normal. He’s a genuine good guy. The perfect leader, all his faults included. I can only ever wish that my own country elects someone like him. I almost want to go fight for Ukraine myself.

    Reply

    4. Zelenskyy has the respect of the whole world. His name will be forever remembered for his bravery and leadership.

      Reply

  19. Zolodymir Zelinsky’s decision to stay in Ukraine is a Courageous Move on his part, & Solidified the Ukrainian People.

    Reply

    2. Zelenskyy has the respect of the whole world. His name will be forever remembered for his bravery and leadership.

      Reply

  20. The US would be lucky to ever see such leadership again at home. It is an awe inspiring to observe such fantastic leadership from a far through these tragic events.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.