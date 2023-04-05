CNN reporter describes Trump’s mood inside courtroom April 5, 2023 51 comments Tagged with arraigned, court, courtroom, Inside, Kara Scannell, Mood, President Trump, trump Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
51 comments
His scowl matches my SMILE 😂
Scowl. He just looks annoyed what are you talking about? 😂
@buggabuggaboy yea keep telling yourself that bud🤣
I want to hear from Hillary! I bet she’s smiling from ear to ear.
She has class she will keep her hands out of the dirt.
@Faith Worldleader Wow. Finally, someone else who gets it.
Glad to hear Karen Friedman-Agnifilo from The Meidas Network, and the Independent News Movement… the most watched news in the world on indictment day.
They are definitely the best!
KFA schooling the networks on how to report facts
Karen called this indictment the day before multiple times. She is gold. She is excellent.
@bbbb😂😂😂😂
If he looks sad and angry that is the way I felt when his base riot on the capitol over a lie and he was at home and no one was attacking him because he was part of.
Summer of riots…
What a great day for justice. Feels AWESOME
@California Name what he is guilty of… Bragg can’t either 🤣
I’m surprised he didn’t spit his foul mouth off in court.
Mind Begs the Question:
Hitler – Jews unsafe to German Values,Identity
If Politicians – Muslims unsafe to Western Values,Identity
Following on footprints of Hitler,Neo Nazi,no?
He would of been in a cell He’s in custody
He’s meek and humble in a courtroom. That’s why his lawyers pressed for no cameras to be allowed.
What we think, say and do has consequences, effects, results.
Mind Begs the Question:
Hitler – Jews unsafe to German Values,Identity
If Politicians – Muslims unsafe to Western Values,Identity
Following on footprints of Hitler,Neo Nazi,no?
I haven’t seen the Democrats this excited since they passed Jim Crow laws.
Crucify him, crucify him cried the crazed crowd. It’s Holy Week. Who is Judas? Who is Jesus? Who was persecuted and sacrificed for those who hated him and hated themselves even more once their will was done? What we think, do and say has consequences! Happy Easter
Great day for America
His eyes are so puffy..it looks like he’s been crying! 😮 😅
No. Probably not sleeping. Bet he slept all the way back to FL.
Crying without sleep 😂. Maga tears.
I recognize that look on his face from the TV show lLie to Me.. that’s the look of shame and of pure hatred.
I CANNOT TELL A LIE: I’M LOVING, IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@Horoszko Devora WE SURE AS HELL, WAITED LONG ENOUGH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BUT YOU KNOW THAT OLD SAYING: GOOD THINGS, COME TO THOSE WHO, WAIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
See if you love it when the judge dismisses the case.
@Robert Allred Aw I think you know that won’t happen 😊
@Franklin Wilson, hey Frankie, settle down. You have something on your lips, and it’s not cream pie!
At 2:04 he absolutely looks high – trying to keep himself calmed down.
@slickdrick Heck no! By many accounts he’s a total pill popper.
@slickdrick Why did invest into a drunken Rudy Guiliani though? In all sreiousness…
He’s not high, he was crying like a girl
Sure he’s adderalled up
Most likely smoked some fentanyl !!😮
He needed a humbling experience. Nothing like seeing a conceited man being scolded.
@Michelle Gill wait till Jack Smith gets a hold of him… this is just the beginning.
Thank you Youtube lawyer lol
@atletico ATM 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
He looks like he wants to go, but can’t! 😂
💀💀💀👌👌👌
It’s a deliriously happy day for many of us (hint: our knuckles do not drag on the ground as we walk) 😊
“It was a magnificent indictment with 30 plus charges, no president has had that many, I had big men, strong men come up to me with tears in their eyes saying, “Sir, how did you do it, that was inspiring you are an inspiration to all Americans!” And it truly was, nobody else could have done what I have achieved, nobody..!”
But to be serious,
Another problem trump has is that his legal team are all very much second-rate and this is just the beginning of his problems, he also faces at least another 4-5 indictments and all this will not only overlap the 2024 election but probably go on a few years beyond that.
It’s hard to imagen even the stupidest American voting for him or the republicans in election-winning numbers…
Doesn’t every criminal whine ‘everyone breaks the law, why do you only go after me?, what about the other guys?’
“This was the best most perfect indictment ever!!”
It does make some of us feel better, seeing him in a court room. He will be in court so much moving forward that he’ll have his own chair with his name on it, in gold letters of course.
Reporter was a Champ for sprinting that far and still going on air!