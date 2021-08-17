CNN's Jamie Gangel previews a new book from journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa detailing the final days of Trump's presidency and the transition to the Biden administration.
#CNN #News
Top Trending News Across The Web Now | sakafete.com
Local, Reginald and International Latest News
CNN's Jamie Gangel previews a new book from journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa detailing the final days of Trump's presidency and the transition to the Biden administration.
#CNN #News
Please select the Tab Content in the Widget Settings.
Please select the Tab Content in the Widget Settings.
Please select the Tab Content in the Widget Settings.
Please select the Tab Content in the Widget Settings.
85 comments
What this country needs are more unemployed politicians.
@judie suh AGREED. But do not feed the disinformation troll.
THE 3 B’S!
1. MORE BOMBSHELL’S!
2. MORE BOOK’S!
3. MORE BULL S–T!
Also Never forget!
The walls are closing in!
@bngr bngr Oh riiiiight — that is soooooo much more important that the criminal threat to American democracy that that fake billionaire bass-turd Trump is. Are you really that blind and deaf to what is going on in America? Sad….
@B. Jones you sound like Trump will be President again.
I think left or right, we can all agree on this.
Here’s an idea of a title: “The Fart of the Deal”.
Woooooow
@Nobody Knows Hahahahahahahaaaaaaaaa. What a wicked idea!
@M Hall for what? Everybody is praising him for having had the balls to take the heat for Trump’s fucked up withdrawal plan. Fucked up as the peace treaty with the Taliban was, Biden didn’t countermand it when he came to office.
Haha lol. Or ‘Trump takes a dump:how he shits on people’.
THE 3 B’S!
1. MORE BOMBSHELL’S!
2. MORE BOOK’S!
3. MORE BULL S–T!
Also Never forget!
The walls are closing in!
What this Country “Needs” is Politicians who really understand their Oath of Office!!
@Barbara Ferrara and FYI the articles of impeachment that are filed and the ones still being filed clearly state that Biden and Harris be removed. Some of which call for pelosie too the most hated woman in America. Just know the civil war is coming and us republicans will show no mercy u should run and hide well u can
@Gage Petas the fbi knows where u live. And Nancy pelosi can’t be impeached
Understanding the difference between their oath to the constitution and their allegiance to Trump would be significant.
@Larry Benoit understanding that history repeats itself and as Biden proved that statement stands true today. Dems have always ruined America to the point that republicans have to come and clean it up. As Tom Macdonald says “ why are y’all so stupid”
Bob Woodward has one of the most interesting interviews with Jared Kushner where Kushner states “We have to keep over confident people away from him {Trump} or he will go with their ideas”. I’m thinking Jim Jordan seems like one of those Overconfident Idiots Kushner was referring to. Theres quite a few of them in plain sight. They speak their mind and it is pure evil.
LOL thanks for making me laugh. Hope you feel better now. Good luck with your TDS.
lololol…u believe everything that is bad for trump..lololol…guess u believed in the pee tape too
Let’s do MORE than “Reveal” Let’s get DT behind bars!
For the life of me I cannot understand why that hasn’t happened already!
Let’s not. Stop the hate books
@Aliza Kessler When telling the truth becomes ‘hate’ you have found yourself on the wrong side of history little miss. The mango clown be going down
There is no such thing as a bombshell book on Trump. We have heard it all.
@Jerri Hangman oh yes, the imaginary laptop that nobody has ever see.
@Janet Dotson Funny that you did not dispute the child sex part.
And still no crimes
THE 3 B’S!
1. MORE BOMBSHELL’S!
2. MORE BOOK’S!
3. MORE BULL S–T!
Also Never forget!
The walls are closing in!
@Janet Dotson I have . There’s videos of him smoking crack and other sick stuff ..
So sick of effing Trump. His whole existence is like a Twilight Zone episode.
@Imaginary Person Another diagnosis of TDS by a quack doctor.
@Basil Marasco LOL thanks for making me laugh. Hope you feel better now.
@Granny of 5 ForNow Lately you’ve been *thinking?*
And all you’ve come up with is the same thing Chicken Little did: “The sky is falling! The sky is falling!”
@Basil Marasco Hopefully, a position that gets him prosecuted, sued and otherwise forgotten until his last lying breath.
Granny of 5 ForNow you don’t know anything about nazis, kiddo. Hope you get more educated. Btw, you stole the election from trump. Trump won, everyone knows that
The only good thing about Trump is his inability to keep his mouth shut, even when it convicts him,
@Jim Quain what you a Trumper!!
@Jim Quain get out of here with that narrative trump was a vile pile of crap he wouldn’t be forcing mask mandates and vaccinations on us if he were still in power we love authoritarianism and communist we are proud of Biden for leaving all those weapons for the Taliban to use against us and are pathetic army! We fortified the 2020 election and we will fortify the upcoming ones as well because we can!!!!
@Dog Poo Fairy ok you got me
@Dog Poo Fairy I got him riled up guess I shouldn’t do that but you’re right I know these guys I have to work with them and you could show them physical evidence of the truth and they won’t believe it.
@uchenna ibe
” He had an army , an army for Trump ,” which the virus is decimating right now !!!
GO VIRUS .
sick fvck
@Mike Trevino –
Lol
I know,….Cuomo has fallen out of favor.
Good morning dear friend
trump is strapping ‘virus bombs’ to the “soldiers” of his army and sending them out in public to wreak havoc and death among the citizens of the US – not unlike jihadi suicide attacks in the m.e. Fortunately his “bombs” are ‘detonating’ prematurely and wiping out his own army of Q-tips.
@Mike Cooper I dont understand the drug induced mind, please consult your physician or report yourselves to the nearest psychiatric ward.
Every time a video title says “bombshell” it’s actually a lady finger firecracker.
Not impressed.
Trump can have a wide scale press conference to “clear the air” on all of this with his side of the story right?? Of course he won’t because he would try to BS his way out of it, fail, get mad, and storm off like usual.
https://youtu.be/eN2o_V4SrZI
And incriminate himself in more crimes probably.
Breaking news! LGBQT and BLM flag safety evacuated from United States Embassy in Afghanistan and was delivered to Sleepy Joe at Camp David.. .
https://youtu.be/qUAmAES-2o0
@Louie Ruiz yeaaaaaaaaaa..lol
Vengeance on everyone is the sword of every narcissist and authoritarian- and dictator. Can’t wait for this book! Ty for your reporting, ladies.
Thank God for this ‘bombshell book’; I was getting sick and tired of all the winning…
CNN has the best Horseface reporters
Call me finicky, but I prefer Presidents who don’t lead insurrections.
You should probable look up the term insurrection before making a statement like that!
Because it’s a violent uprising against an authority or government!
They ALL showed up with flags not guns!
The only person killed was a woman shot by DC police!
Meanwhile antifa and BLM have caused billions of dollars in damage and killed over 20 people………..So maybe look into something for yourself and stop being told what to think!
@Random Task Good to know. Next time I rob a bank, I’ll show up in a police officer’s uniform. Why didn’t I think of that? You’re a genius!
THE 3 B’S!
1. MORE BOMBSHELL’S!
2. MORE BOOK’S!
3. MORE BULL S–T!
Also Never forget!
The walls are closing in!
When Capitol police let’s you walk into the capital building, it is a “mostly peaceful” protest
@Alan S Binnie only one person died, the female veteran shot by a capital police officer. The rumor about the police dying has been debunked for months now.
Gotta love the grifters grifting off the Grifter in Chief.
LOL thanks for making me laugh. Good luck recovering from your TDS.
I can’t tell you how many time I come to YouTube – just to see a “Braking Story” on politics. Politics is literally like soap opera – makes you laugh, shock and even tears at times.
“The Days of our Lives”; “The Dumb & The Restless”….
@Adrian Bishop
At least they know how to spell “braking”. Trump loves the uneducated
@rcpmac After all these months, Trump is still living in your head rent free I see. I know you love the guy, but you don’t have to tell us that on every comment you make that’s not even talking about or even mentioning him.
@rcpmac poor people are mostly uneducated. Why do you hate poor people? Privileged much?
We’ve had the “goods”, the “bombshells”, the “proofs” of Trump’s crimes for months and months! Why is the DOJ missing in action?!? Not one peep from that department…….
@Zee Coles Well, there’s bad news and horrific news. Frump will tap dance through and slide though scot-free of any and all pending criminal investigations. Chump will regain the White House as POTUS #47 in 2024. Take your pick as whether the former or the latter addresses the horrific news aspect.
Trump had his own DOJ on speed dial to (try to) do his bidding. One of the main things the DOJ had to do, was keeping any trouble he had out of the courts and out of the eye of the American people. So the proof was there, but the cold, clenching hands of the DOJ were on it, dragging it into a filing cabinet deep down in the DOJ. From what it looks like the Biden DOJ has found the cabinet, and is now piece by piece going trough it, and releasing it as necessary and as quick as it can be signed, sealed and delivered to Congress. So there is some sound coming from the DOJ at this moment, but they might be looking at one very big hunk of proof, that has to be investigated and corroborated to seal any cases that can be called as the People vs. Donald J. Trump Sr.
Legally you have to make sure that the case is solid and there’s no holes for the criminal to escape thru. The lawyer”s job is to find the holes unfortunately.
Very Good Question ! My Answer: The Dems & GOP are the “Hatfields & the McCoys”…..Kissing Cousins, INBREDS, KY & AL Inter-Marriage; produces the Andrew Cuomo’s & Matt Gaetz’s! So I see no difference btwn DNC & RNC !
@Al Greenwood Apparently Trump has and continues to plug a whole lotta holes of the republicants congress that continue to bend over grabbing their ankles for the reward of re-election at the mere price of their soul.
He does what he wants, when he wants, to whomever he wants and still, to this day, no ramifications. Until he is held accountable, his demented mind thinks he’s being enabled.
That’s idiotic
It’s the truth . There’s nothing idiotic about it!
The TDS is strong in you.
@Estelle Harrington The TDS is strong in you.
Should have a movie on “How to destroy a hegomon: I alone can done that”.
Oh, another “bombshell” book eh? Cause the other ones had so much impact. But hey, it’s probably easy money…