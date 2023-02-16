26 comments

    1. CNN doesn’t want to waste time and money on Turkey. They’d much rather please their sponsors and do feel-good stories about Ukraine.

      Reply

  10. CNN – Повестка и манипуляции. Брат, сестра ума и разума. От чистого сердца 💗💕🙏

    Reply

    1. Congratulations you won an iphone14 🌹🌹 .. text and claim the gift on telegram

      Reply

    1. Congratulations you won an iphone14 🌹🌹 .. text and claim the gift on telegram

      Reply

  14. I don’t know if anyone else noticed the sign..4.8 week before, 4.7 (2 weeks before, 4.6 week before that) 6 weeks ago 5.66 weeks ago.then 7.8. 7.3 … ☝🏼

    Reply

  17. We will fail everytime; it is in our nature 2 SIN. It is only through the
    *****(BLOOD of JESUS CHRIST)**** that we can acquire complete Forgiveness by Accepting Jesus as our Savior, and ask 4 FORGIVENESS of your SINS, and accept that JESUS shed His BLOOD 2 atone for your Sins if u repent.

    Then PRAISE the name of GOD !!!

    And then ask God for HELP,
    by saying ***(GOD in the NAME of JESUS)*** before you ask GOD for help with anything that you need help with.

    Reply

  19. Isn’t weird that all of these *Muslims* want even worse things to happen to me for being a Swedish atheist⁉️

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.