33 comments
So sad and worried for these students 😢 my prayers for you all. Hope you all get some real help too. 🙏
We would rather have guns then ppls lives
@Will Thomas we don’t have to choose 1 or the other. It’s not binary
@Roe Jogan when issues people getting shot too much. Yeah we pretty much have to make that choice. It’s called being an adult.
@Joey S It’s a logical fallacy called a false dichotomy.
Say that again when one of friends or family gets shot @Roe Jogan.
Condolences to all the families
C’mon this is ridiculous at this point yet we can’t get gun control no wonder everyone has one, they feel like no one is going to protect them from this an they’re right … My heart goes out to everyone 🙏🏼🕊️🤍🕊️🙏🏼
This poor kid, two times now, and she thankfully survived…again. She’s also a cancer survivor. God bless you Ava ❤️
Oh someone who wants a 1.4bn lawsuit
The Time is past to turn in guns or confiscate. The Second Amendment has been obsolete for a long time now, it’s time to update the Second Amendment context
@Crazy Khespar sure…why not…
@NeEd InPuT , what are you talking about ?
@Rohrback , why what ?
Dear Lord! Just unbelievable. Enough already. Enough.
I feel helpless and sad that this is the new normal
Don’t feel sad , American. You guys brought it upon yourself to make guns available for literally anyone in your country.
What is really heartbreaking is they are all just kids! Teenagers or just turned twenty. Like the four college kids in Idaho.
Politicians be like: We’re making it easier for guns to not only be obtained, but also free to carry in public spaces. We closed the gun show loophole, but it doesn’t apply to “private sellers”, and shows aren’t regulated.
You do realize guns are just objects, right? PEOPLE are committing mass shootings.
This is only making headlines because it’s gotten to the point where school shootings are so common that it’s happened more than once to a group of people. It barely reached anyone last time, but it’s just agonizing to see that these people have been forced to fight for their lives twice. I hope they’re receiving the help they all need to process this.
Poor kids. We better get ready for the wave of thoughts and prayers instead of doing something to actually fix the problem. ☹️
Thank you Ava for stepping up to talk about this, I’m so sorry that you had to experience something so horrible.
“If I die in a combat zone, box me up and send me home.” That is supposed to be a line of gallows humor and soldierly bravado while double-timing to cadence. Home is not supposed to *_be_* the combat zone.
БРАТЬЯ молимся за Вас. Наши 💗 с Вами. Удачи и везения. Берегите себя и друг друга.Низкий поклон.Пусть ВСЕВЫШНИЙ Вас оберегает 🇷🇺✌️💯💪🍀🤞💗💕🙏🙏🙏
I can’t even imagine how scary that must have been for her. It’s horrible what she and all those other students have been through at these two different schools.
A couple days ago, Oxford survivors and a Sandy Hook survivor once again survived a mass shooting at MSU. Today, we had a mall shooting in El Paso right beside the Walmart where several were killed in 2019. Today, people have once again lived through a second shooting. Please, for the love of God, do something.
I take it You know what general average Happiness index means, maybe you guys should consider taking those surveys in every city every few years to identify problem spots and attempt to fix them. The problem in the US isnt that one thing, I found that its a lack of the sense of general well being due to external pressures. People mostly live on credit, student loans, mortgages it adds to anxiety and uncertainty. While this can be healthy in most cases, many people simply aren’t equipped to handle the stress along with parenting thus creating environments where children adhere to being detached emotionally. Why you dont see this in other countries as much is because stress is often times less and life is less complicated where you either striving for success or have stable families to fall back on to create a sense of belonging and well being.
Our kids deserve way better than this. We are failing them until something is finally done to end this nightmare.
I guess her right to an education matters not in comparison to the “right” to carry a gun. Greatest country indeed.
To imagine there are American soldiers who have never been in gun battles in their careers & yet students are going through this yearly 🤔😳
I feel so sad for all students.