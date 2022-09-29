Recent Post
58 comments
She’s so good. I wish we heard her perspective more consistently on the news.
She has very good.
Danschanko trial starts in a few weeks, I think we will be hearing alot about her in the future.
Shoutout to Fiona Hill for being the only person on english-speaking media to pronounce Ukrainian city names correctly
@TheIfifi Ukrainians *CARE* ! And no one cares as long as they stop saying *_KEEVE_* like a ruski troll.
>> Tom’s Ukrainian/American wife Pam <<
@News Now Adirondacks Redux it’s not? And btw, it might not be the greatest concern of the American people but it is the greatest concern of America as a whole
Fiona Hill, thank you. Clear, solid voice in the midst of Putin’s insanity.
What a brilliant name, sounds like a high ranking SHEILD operative! Very well summarised and has a wonderful grasp on the situation, I really hope Fiona Hill has a voice where is matters!
It’s like giving in to a hostage and the floodgates are open to nuclear ransom. Never give in.
I wouldn’t describe what Putin is doing as ‘nuclear blackmail’; rather, ‘nuclear extortion’ would be the better term.
@Adi Buddhi Sounds cooler
What he needs is to be nuked off the map. Just get to it already! Are we going to do this for years more? Nuke Russia.
@Adi Buddhi Yes, but extortion is still the better term here.
I wish I could call Fiona Hill every day just to get her thoughts on everything.
Love Fiona Hill she is amazing. Great interview!!!! She should be handling this crisis
On her own?
Two amazing women, making a lot of sense 👍🏼❤️🙏
I appreciated Fiona Hill’s clear message ! We must remain united and we need the world to realize if Putin escalates this war it will affect all of us ! China and India must be involved to stop this as well !
Now would be the time for China, India, Turkey…would step in and help negotiate a peace treaty!
@Andrew D. Conard peace is only possible when Russia withdraws its troops .Putin won’t do that so China and India are useless at this point
Maybe someone should have told her working with Danschanko a Russian spy was not a good thing to use against President Trump
Fiona Hill is brilliant. Love listening to her
Dr. Hill is an incredibly knowledgeable & insightful professional. I wish that she was a professor, teaching international relations & international law. If I were a much younger man, I’d be trying to take as many courses as she was teaching. We can sure learn a lot from her.
@Andrea Madden what’s wrong with you?
@Andrea Madden Putin paying you much?
@Alexandra Daniele Yeah Alexandra he’s paying her to misspell & to use really EXCELLENT grammar!!!
Love Fiona! She is such a smart woman, very cunning and she knows her ish. Can listen to her and Michael Mcfaul nerd out all day. Thanks for having her on 👍🏻
So love listening to Fiona Hill’s analysis.
One of the most amazing women of our time. Please run for VP
I would love to see her and Col Vindmen run for President but unfortunately you have be a born citizen in the United States for the Presidential run,
Fiona Hill always strikes me as the kind of person who would always be the smartest and most interesting person in a room…
Respect!
Fiona Hill is such a valuable source in this arena, always glad to hear her speak.
Excellent interview. Thoughtful and to the point. We need more like this.
Two highly intelligent, articulate experts. Always worth listening to. If more media worked to this high level American democracy would be under less pressure. Thanks to PBS news service too. Heather Cox Richardson’s letters, a few others.
Very informative interview! The prevailing news and talks have been more about what happens on the ground and how to support Ukraine in the war. While that’s obviously critical, I appreciate the guest’s views on the strategic side and world dynamics. She pointed out Putin’s recent maneuvers in setting up negotiation stance, the escalation of war and impact on the whole world, and therefore the importance of enlisting other world powers. They have the common interests in preventing a potential nuclear war, as well as against annexation of other countries’ sovereign territories by force, now that both being pushed by Putin recklessly to red lines.
