79 comments
Prayers for all in the path of this storm.
935-940 millibar pressure, 155 mph winds, a Cat 4. Up to a foot of rain possible. Surge up to 18 feet likely. Ian will likely be among if not the worse hurricane to ever hit Florida. Irma from 2017 currently holds the record for most destructive hurricane to ever hit Florida. Ian will go down in history.
I hope people are safe!
For sure. Very scary stuff.
It’s starting to rip even over here on the East Coast, stay safe everyone! ❤️
@Gods Amazing I’m in Central FL. Near FL Mall. I’m praying in passes over because Michael tore up my bedroom roof in 2018. Smh
@KB seriously have you never seen a map of Florida?
@Jasmine Allen Hope you’ll be safe. From Los Angeles, California.🙏🏽🙏🏽
@Gods Amazing Wishing y’all protection all the way from Los Angeles,California.🙏🏽🙏🏽
@Cameron Cullen Go home mate! If the heat there doesn’t get you, the crazy people will.! Living in the US is a choose your disaster game. Personally, I want to go to Manchester where my husband is from!
> Tom’s wife Pam <
Best wishes to everyone, hope the homeless are OK! So sad 😔
@Mid Fl Tile also.. Not 1 migrant has complained about how MV treated them. They said they are thankful for the help and felt welcome. Unlike desaintis lying to them to Get them on a plane not even in his State but spending millions of tax payer dollars to move them.
@Chris Powers Of course they’re not gonna complain. He just sent them to one of the nicest, most affluent places in all of America. Do you know how long the caring people of MV put up with their being on the island? Less than 24 hours. Those caring people called a state of emergency, called in the national guard and shipped them the hell right outta paradise less than 24 hours after they arrived! Sent them right to a natuonal guard base on Cape Cod. And as far as them being lied to? They signed waivers and were told EXACTLY where they going and were given the option to go to MV or someplace else. Some didn’t get on the plane and went elsewhere, but nobody says anything about those people because it wasn’t the lily white, MV. And so what IF they were lied to. I don’t hear you bitching about the fact they were transported to Florida without their consent, or the consent of the people of Florida, or the consent of the people of New York, or New Jersey, or Tennessee, or any other of the 48 states Joe Biden has shipped them to on the American tax payers dime. Oh….and what about the fact they are in the country illegally? You do understand the process in which they entered the country violates the laws of the United States, don’t you? It’s been like that forever, you understand don’t you? Not just since your dreaded “Oraaaange Maaaan” took office. Since it’s inception, America has had a legal process required to legally enter this country. And, if YOU care so much, why don’t you take some in and house them, feed them and take care of them as if they were your family. You’d be so heroic! The world could see how caring and generous YOU are! And there is a good possibility you could set the standard for all of you who care about the welfare of illegal immigrants sooooo much. People like Ron DeSantis wouldn’t have to “sneak” them into planes and sending them to MV or your town because you and all your buddies would be there with open arms, and checkbooks to welcome to America! You, my friend, would be a real American hero!
@Mid Fl Tile they were told there was jobs waiting and housing . they left them standing in the road alone. You know who else didn’t have papers to enter. The pilgrims. And by law they are here legally if they are seeking political asylum.
@Mid Fl Tile what part if them asking the migrants if they wanted to stay on the island of go to mainland for more services don’t you understand? They left MV by choice. With in 48 hours MV got them food housing and medical and legal services. And so what if they were lied too? Women and children that have already been thru hell and it’s ok to lie? And it was desaintis that flew them into Florida before MV. He got them from Texas. I guess when the governor flys them into Florida that is Florida consenting no? MV is a very diverse place. You have no idea. What it boils down to is MV treated them with compassion and Florida and Texas did their best to make their lives harder and no amount of spin is going to change that maga boy.
@Chris Powers I have news for you, Venezuelans would have to cross 8 countries before they reached the USA. Why not seek POLITICAL asylum in any of those countries?! They’re only seeking asylum to escape the politics of Venezuela right? Well they were IN plenty of other places who’s political system would have offered them political asylum. The real fact of it is, none of them are seeking political asylum in the US. They are seeking ECONOMIC asylum here. The whole world knows Joe Biden has welcomed and ENCOURAGED their illegal entry! That’s why people from almost every country on Earth have walked, unchecked into America! And the Pilgrims?! If you’re going to go there, find out exactly which nation of Native Americans REALLY lay claim to the land since there were centuries of war and land grabbing by one nation from another. And if we’re going to go that far back, why not try to identify which area of Asia the nomadic Ice Age hunters who crossed the ice bridge came from and give the land to them?! Again, start with yourself and give everything you have to the people of that country.
Well he sure switched the conversation away from those poor homeless people seeking shelter even though he is well fortified and in steel rebar building
What are you going to do then? I mean besides criticizing coverage.
I’d say it’s likely that those “homeless” actually own a rental property or two and are willing to risk their lives to scavenge other people valuables.
The property manager/condo HOA probably boarded up the lobby doors due to the storm. There’s probably no way to let them in without taking the boards/storm shutters apart in the middle of the storm and no way to put them back up in that wind.
Be safe everyone
We playing for every single person to be okay
Make sure your pets is safe too
God bless you all.🙏.
After a week of no food those pets are going to end up over a camp fire to fill their owners bellies.😂
My very best wishes to them all, each and everyone. This is a communal tragedy and not the last one. Good luck to you.
@$hiek Yobooty They’re sipping wine at Martha’s LOL
@Farriba Habibi
Hurricanes are very wet, from the stand point of water, nobody knows 😀 Nuke the hurricanes
Imagine how those immigrants feel being shipped off JUST in time!! Karma got that azz!
@$hiek Yobooty PERIOD! KARMA WAS QUICK LMAO
We got hit my Michael, a Cat 5, four years ago. We are all thinking of everyone down there. We get it. Please be as safe as you can.
I went through Ike in Houston. It was quite a ride.
Thank you. Because I’m scared but praying🙏🏽
@Donna Barnett These just overwhelm Houston now due to the inadequate drainage. I was there in the 70’s and experienced 2 big storms but nothing like the last 10 years there.
@Pete B The first hurricane I was in was Alicia in early 80’s. I was downtown. Lots of broken glass. Now, there’s so much concrete and no place for water to run off. It wasn’t a hurricane, but the storm system that came through Memorial Day weekend 2015, was devastating. I lived just inside the Loop by Bellaire. I had over 4′ of water in my apartment. I left Houston after that.
I went through Andrew. What’s so bad is people prepare and then nothing happens. Then they get complacent. Next time they don’t take it seriously. Unless you have seen up close the damage a real strong hurricane does you just don’t get it.
Yep. Seen it happen with people getting complacent. The storm’s immediate effects themselves can be devastating, but even if you survive the initial onslaught, the aftermath can be just as dangerous.
Andrew was before the internet and definitely smartphones. It was like a whole century ago even though it was 30 years ago
So true
@Praveen Sriram Andrew happened during August 1992. Don’t know where you were that year, but we definitely had internet where I live!
IBM is credited with building the first “smartphone,” called Simon, in 1992. It was released for sale in 1994. I believe Motorola invented the first “mobile” phone around 1982–1983.
Nature is a powerful force! Hope people will stay alive and safe!
@Praveen Sriram
The bused immigrants are happy as fk in nyc, any more free flights to Martha’s vineyard?
@$hiek Yobooty that might work
Mother Nature is mighty pissed off with her wayward children.
As a victim of the Camp Fire, Florida has my ultimate sympathy. Be safe. You are in our prayers.
I honestly don’t understand why innocent people have to suffer because of a few evil hateful supremacists?
@Cats Slave Nah, not at all like Katrina.
@$hiek Yobooty Whatever. That stunt he pulled in Martha’s Vinyard will not persuade anyone across the aisle to vote for him. Plus his stance on abortion will greatly decrease his chance of ever becoming anything more than Governor. Mark my words. Love, from an Ex Republican since 2018.
@Wildlife Warrior
You leave if you don’t like it here, try Belarus
God is black. Jesus was crucified for pedophilia.
If your building is surrounded by water, your not going out until the water recedes probably after a few days.
Can’t even imagine! I am praying for all of our neighbors in Florida. I’m in Middle Georgia and we began seeing little bursts of wind this morning so like I said I can’t imagine. Michael was enough for me and I’m not anywhere near water!
Prayers for all those affected. Floridians have weathered many a storm. Just like those of us inlander’s living in Tornado Alley. Nature can be a harsh, dangerous thing, but she’s also a beautiful thing. Stay strong and stay safe.
@Andrea Madden you can shove your pathetic little links. Not interested in your lies.
I feel such empathy for everyone in Florida dealing with this hurricane. Lack of electricity, contaminated water, mold, food shortage issues; all the things he alluded to — it won’t be over for a while for some. Much love everyone. 💜 Stay Florida strong.
@Glenn L I don’t know..I can tell you that I am here in the middle of the storm , living here for 19 years, and what I read from people that don’t live here is ridiculous. Too much CNN apparently.
@Hog I do live here in the middle of the storm for 19 years.
@Adalyd Gracia-Oliveras ok. But you do understand how and why the water can be contaminated because of the storm don’t you?
@Glenn L there’s no way for you to know how many people choose to be homeless, or how many don’t choose to be. Unless you know all the homeless people and the reason that they are homeless. No one could possibly know that.
@Jenny Animal worry about your own salvation
I used to live there – Thank God I moved back up north. But my heart hurts thinking about all the people getting hit by this storm in Ft. Myers. My prayers are with them all!
Were you born when hurricane 🌀 Andrew hit in 1992? I was 8 years old at the time and watched it on my analog television 📺
Here’s the sad part about what you just wrote: Religion is a complete and utter Delusion! You not being able to understand the world around you just makes everything worse. Hope this helps.
😢🙏🏾My daughter and grands live there with her grandparents. They’ve evacuated to a hotel but it’s terrifying.
Bill is so human. Expressing himself and giving us the full sense of the windspeed and the devastating effects to envisage, all well described. Be safe out there. What an excellent and emotional reporting . Love it
As someone who’s been through countless hurricanes, including Maria and now Fiona I feel for them. Right now we’re going on two weeks without power or water. We’ve lost so much… again. I hope there aren’t any lives lost and they can recover promptly. Stay safe and please don’t forget your pets!!!!
I have been through a number of hurricanes and know all too well what being without power for days in the summer is like. I hope the power and water is restored soon where you are.
Our hearts go out to everyone in Ian’s path. We hope that you stay safe.
