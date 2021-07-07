Concerns About Lambda Variant | TVJ News – July 6 2021

Yet another strain of the coronavirus is proving to be just as deadly as the delta variant it's called the lambda variant now what could this mean for Jamaica's health system Anthony Lugg has that report.
Soon they are going to have the ghetto Variant too
Really??
Hahaha one more strain as if the first 2 is not enough we this won’t stop until the whole world get vaccinated
How is the vaccine effective when persons who have been vaccinated are still dying ?
Ask again!
@Sunshine Jamaica
The rats asked ” when are we going to get vaccinated?” Response : ” they are testing it on humans first “
Me can’t understand what is the vaccine for?
In this case, and in a situation like this, it would be wise if we started working on a cure for this disease. Vaccination may not likely be the solution. People MUST all obey the protocols and take social distancing VERY seriously…
Lol that can’t help when the ones telling us to follow the protocols are involved in the deception of these so called ‘new variant’
But talk true a where this come from
Made in a lab. Nobody caa tell mi say anno dem a mek dis ting, each variant more deadly than the rest
Wha a keep a England mek all the different variants seem to reach there almost before all other countries. This is serious!!!
This is the song that never ends yes it goes on and on my friend, someone started it not knowing what it was they will keep on singing it forever just because this is the song that never ends… beta, lamda, epsilon….
We’re in the same age range.
This is from “Lamb Chop’s Play Along”
This is really ridiculous now and has been for months. The psychological mind games and fear mongering is just cruel intentions by MSM.
Waiting for them to come out with part 4 the strikeforce variant like