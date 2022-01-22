Concerns over possible setbacks to Ontario’s reopening plan

Ontario businesses are optimistic buy wary as government officials warn that reopening could be paused if the COVID-19 situation worsens.
18 comments
Just open it up. All of it. Today.
😂😂😂 as if this wasn’t expected
CLOWN SHOW 🤡🤡🤡
Possible setbacks to paying taxes in Canada
Meanwhile in the UK…
Plus IRELAND
@Mike Veledian and mexico, scotland, czech republic, japan
They love their new power, it’s going to be difficult to get them to let go of it.
We will never forget what all you politicians have done every single one of you will feel the wrath it might not be now but just remember we will never forget
Chanada…what a disgrace
Boris canceled the whole show across the pond…just kuckstanada and the penal colony obeying orders now Davos
😛
Stop complying or this never ends
They’re never gonna give up their ’emergency’ powers until they’re taken from them.
Just reopen. The restrictions didn’t work and didn’t follow any science.
Non compliance policy ENGAGED
in the last 20 years, Ontario’s population grew more than 5 million, yet ZERO hospitals were built
In fact, we fired all the existing nurses 🤡🤡🤡
Just reopen right now!!!! Everything, everywhere!!