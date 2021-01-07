Congress continues Electoral College vote after pro-Trump mob forced lockdown | USA TODAY

After a tumultuous day of riots and mayhem, Congress on Wednesday night resumed its state-by-state count of the electoral votes that will reaffirm President-elect Joe Biden's decisive victory over President Donald Trump.
Lawmakers took to their electoral duties amid broken glass and smashed doors in the U.S. Capitol following an historic day of havoc wrought by pro-Trump rioters who breached the building in hopes of thwarting Biden's victory. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said the chaotic day included four fatalities.
Earlier Wednesday, thousands had gathered at the National Mall to protest the 2020 presidential election results. At a campaign-style rally about an hour before the mob broke through police lines at the Capitol, Trump had urged them to go to the building.
From now on America has no right to tell other countries about democracy.
Bro wdym democracy won
You have to realize these MAGAs are all now considered terrorist. Trump did nothing but eliminated any 2024 hope.
@Michael Trumph Trump didn’t win the election. If you’re watching this video then you already know that. There is no evidence of voter fraud that would swing the election in Trump’s favor and his phone call with Georgia’s secretary of state was damming evidence towards his lack of evidence.
As Americans we are all equal
@Bluewave369 Except treasonous Trumpers. They belong in jail.
It’s over Donald , its over
im a little confused bcuz they are only talking about de-certifying the PA electoral collage… problem with that is it doesnt change WHO becomes president. Biden didnt win by one state alone.
They are just desperate for any win…
What do u expect these people just want some attention. Hive them PA. The Conman still a loser. He wont concede coz he knows hes going straight to jail. Tax evation , fraud and abuse of power. Jail hin for life🤣🤣
You’re confused because they spent hours before this video talking about every state’s votes they disagreed with, one by one. This was just one part.
They are doing one state at a time
@Chris of STARS crazy. i mean i can see what they are saying but i just get the feeling they wouldnt have objected to it had their candidate won. Which funny enough is some of THIER arguments.
Calling it. Pence. President. He had the balls to do “something.”
❗️LATEST NEWS: The USA invaded the USA to export democracy.
To save their country
to save it* wake up. They’re lying to our faces
@Tim Parks No, you’re perpetuating a lie. There is no denying it after Trump’s phone call with Georgia’s secretary of state. Have you listened to it? It’s a little over an hour long but he breaks down his lack of evidence and tried to bully Georgia’s secretary of state into committing fraud.
Back when Kennedy was killed, the World did not have the internet
Does dominion pay taxes?
This feels like a episode of mr robot even though this has nothing to do with that
