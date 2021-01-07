Congress continues Electoral College vote after pro-Trump mob forced lockdown | USA TODAY

After a tumultuous day of riots and mayhem, Congress on Wednesday night resumed its state-by-state count of the electoral votes that will reaffirm President-elect Joe Biden's decisive victory over President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers took to their electoral duties amid broken glass and smashed doors in the U.S. Capitol following an historic day of havoc wrought by pro-Trump rioters who breached the building in hopes of thwarting Biden's victory. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said the chaotic day included four fatalities.

Earlier Wednesday, thousands had gathered at the National Mall to protest the 2020 presidential election results. At a campaign-style rally about an hour before the mob broke through police lines at the Capitol, Trump had urged them to go to the building.

