Congress continues Electoral College vote after pro-Trump mob forced lockdown | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
Congress continues Electoral College vote after pro-Trump mob forced lockdown | USA TODAY 1

January 7, 2021

 

After a tumultuous day of riots and mayhem, Congress on Wednesday night resumed its state-by-state count of the electoral votes that will reaffirm President-elect Joe Biden's decisive victory over President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers took to their electoral duties amid broken glass and smashed doors in the U.S. Capitol following an historic day of havoc wrought by pro-Trump rioters who breached the building in hopes of thwarting Biden's victory. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said the chaotic day included four fatalities.

Earlier Wednesday, thousands had gathered at the National Mall to protest the 2020 presidential election results. At a campaign-style rally about an hour before the mob broke through police lines at the Capitol, Trump had urged them to go to the building.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#trumprally #trumpprotest #electionresults

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

54 Comments on "Congress continues Electoral College vote after pro-Trump mob forced lockdown | USA TODAY"

  1. Joaquin Rincon | January 7, 2021 at 4:05 AM | Reply

    I was not expecting a prayer

  2. Grey WoLf | January 7, 2021 at 4:16 AM | Reply

    I thought the events in America were a computer game

  3. adawees | January 7, 2021 at 4:19 AM | Reply

    This looks like a gathering at a geriatric center day room.

    • Linda Van Galder | January 7, 2021 at 8:53 AM | Reply

      Well, all of us unless we die young will be like that one day. No need to make fun of your elders, adawees

  4. Tony V | January 7, 2021 at 4:24 AM | Reply

    From now on America has no right to tell other countries about democracy.

  5. Pennie Wyatt | January 7, 2021 at 4:33 AM | Reply

    Watching the last few minutes you can see the desperate unpopular kids.

  6. Yusuf Patel | January 7, 2021 at 4:40 AM | Reply

    It’s over Donald , its over

    • airborn1buster ! | January 7, 2021 at 7:23 AM | Reply

      @Yusuf Patel says the one whom calls our president a white supremacist and won my Russian propaganda bullshit.

    • evan_zai | January 7, 2021 at 7:29 AM | Reply

      @airborn1buster ! what? 1st of all he is one and secondly half of your sentence barely makes sense

    • CZ OS | January 7, 2021 at 8:23 AM | Reply

      Donny can run off back to Russia for more of his golden showers. Take his creatures with him, as they seem to enjoy getting whizzed on too.

    • Linda Van Galder | January 7, 2021 at 8:51 AM | Reply

      @Tor Max There is always one bad egg in a basket. And it just happens to be? Take a guess??? Begins with T and ends in x.

  7. MonkeyFeed | January 7, 2021 at 4:51 AM | Reply

    im a little confused bcuz they are only talking about de-certifying the PA electoral collage… problem with that is it doesnt change WHO becomes president. Biden didnt win by one state alone.

    • Conner Studio | January 7, 2021 at 4:55 AM | Reply

      They are just desperate for any win…

    • AJ Alex | January 7, 2021 at 5:13 AM | Reply

      What do u expect these people just want some attention. Hive them PA. The Conman still a loser. He wont concede coz he knows hes going straight to jail. Tax evation , fraud and abuse of power. Jail hin for life🤣🤣

    • Chris of STARS | January 7, 2021 at 5:16 AM | Reply

      You’re confused because they spent hours before this video talking about every state’s votes they disagreed with, one by one. This was just one part.

    • Vickie Hague | January 7, 2021 at 5:36 AM | Reply

      They are doing one state at a time

    • MonkeyFeed | January 7, 2021 at 5:42 AM | Reply

      @Chris of STARS crazy. i mean i can see what they are saying but i just get the feeling they wouldnt have objected to it had their candidate won. Which funny enough is some of THIER arguments.

  8. marv es | January 7, 2021 at 5:19 AM | Reply

    this country is such a joke haha

  9. Josie | January 7, 2021 at 5:54 AM | Reply

    Calling it. Pence. President. He had the balls to do “something.”

  10. Jacki Motopas | January 7, 2021 at 6:10 AM | Reply

    ❗️LATEST NEWS: The USA invaded the USA to export democracy.

  11. TheOnKnee | January 7, 2021 at 6:19 AM | Reply

    Back when Kennedy was killed, the World did not have the internet

  12. Mad Mel | January 7, 2021 at 6:31 AM | Reply

    Does dominion pay taxes?

  13. Marco L | January 7, 2021 at 6:54 AM | Reply

    This feels like a episode of mr robot even though this has nothing to do with that

  14. EXQD2 | January 7, 2021 at 7:40 AM | Reply

    Pence wearing a blue tie…..

  15. Quintin Murphy | January 7, 2021 at 8:29 AM | Reply

    texit

  16. P B | January 7, 2021 at 9:03 AM | Reply

    The moment pences balls finally dropped !

  17. Bluewave369 | January 7, 2021 at 9:11 AM | Reply

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy that the rest was executed in peace

  18. Oscar Magana | January 7, 2021 at 10:21 AM | Reply

    I’m not hiding my identity

  19. David R | January 7, 2021 at 10:22 AM | Reply

    11:18 Lyars, they want than eeuu fall.

  20. Oscar Magana | January 7, 2021 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    Remember the words “hitler won’t send a warning wear ur mask” history is repeating its self if you don’t know what I’m saying ur a lost cause

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.