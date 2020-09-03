News Ticker

Conservative Leader O’Toole announces leadership team

September 3, 2020 The Top News Today 38

Conservative Leader O'Toole announces leadership team 1

 

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole announces Candice Bergen as the Deputy leader among other new members of his inner circle.

  2. Why do these dumb sound editors insist on running both voices at the same sound level when an interpreter is translating from French to English ? 🙄 It makes both of them inaudible.

  3. there should be separate English only and French only videos, it makes the video too long and the translation is hard to follow/confusing

  4. You know, you can lower the original audio to create a seperation between him and the Voice over. Its called audio mixing, you should give it a try! Dint hear a thing he said…

    • It does not matter what any Canadian politician is saying, and by not hearing it you have missed absolutely nothing. The whole speech was the only air coming out of his belly. I can tell, because I watch the antics in Ottawa for more than 50 years now.

  16. You are on record criticising CERB. You said that Trudeau made a mistake giving money to Canadian families first, saying that corporations should have been first in line. Many Canadian families of all stripes are grateful for CERB as a life lifeline through these times. So far, you seem like a dummy who can’t read the room.

