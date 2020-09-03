Conservative Leader O’Toole announces leadership team

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole announces Candice Bergen as the Deputy leader among other new members of his inner circle.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
What policies are you promising?
@gregoryian123 how do you reckon it’s the Liberals and not the Tories? Which party passed FIPA again?
@peggyt1243 lol as if every party doesnt have corruption. Just picking another corrupt loon after the other…
@Vaishino wake up
@gregoryian123 Wide awake here. Harper and the Tories sold out Canada’s national sovereignty with FIPA. But hey, thanks for contributing to the Trumpification of Canadian politics by appealing to conspiracy theories
@Vaishino dont waste the effort replying to sock puppets mate
Why do these dumb sound editors insist on running both voices at the same sound level when an interpreter is translating from French to English ? 🙄 It makes both of them inaudible.
You would think that after years of this, they could separate the audio channels.
I know right
Can’t hear a damned thing. How about do it in English THEN French, so the vast majority of the country can completely ignore the French.
Precisely. Dumb editors translators. Don’t know when to do what.
Agree with you 100%
Let’s hear him in both languages without voiceover
He’s saying the same thing anyway.
there should be separate English only and French only videos, it makes the video too long and the translation is hard to follow/confusing
What they are doing annoys everyone
You know, you can lower the original audio to create a seperation between him and the Voice over. Its called audio mixing, you should give it a try! Dint hear a thing he said…
It does not matter what any Canadian politician is saying, and by not hearing it you have missed absolutely nothing. The whole speech was the only air coming out of his belly. I can tell, because I watch the antics in Ottawa for more than 50 years now.
Why do you need English dubs over French when you already have actual English for the speech….
Agree with you
So we can insure that he doesn’t say contradicting things in each language.
subtitles?
@Alexander Gibbison
Your Suggestion is excellent
@Wendego666 I see…
Michael Corleone for minister of Defence
Canadian version of Trump, if you like Trump vote for him next time.
I love trump and I’m definitely voting for O’toole
Is very sad we don’t have a honest conservative leader!! With real commitment with citizens and our Country!!
Translations should be in closed captioning.
Just when Justin thought he had found the pot o gold….. Oh begora.
We need English
we already have a tool
20$ he doesn’t do a thing about the teenage kids being prescribed hormone blockers .
nor should he as it would literally be going against the scientific consensus
Great, you just lost my vote
O’Toole…The memes and political attacks write themselves.
You are on record criticising CERB. You said that Trudeau made a mistake giving money to Canadian families first, saying that corporations should have been first in line. Many Canadian families of all stripes are grateful for CERB as a life lifeline through these times. So far, you seem like a dummy who can’t read the room.
Terrible audio. Unlistenable. Was that deliberate?
I thought as much tool is already catering to special interest groups looks weak to me
Looks like the Irish guy who own a bar in Tenerife.