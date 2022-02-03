Conservatives need to ‘return to grassroots principals’ of the party: Gladu

Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu speaks on Erin O'Toole's resignation as leader, and what's next for the party.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
24 comments
Cuídense mucho mi gente Bella 🤗♥️♥️🚨🚨🙋🏻♂️
time for Pierre Polievere to take the lead
I have yet to hear what their “grassroots” policy is
Exactly. It’s such a vague term that they throw around
The policy is to talk about values. Come on. Get with the times.
PIERRE FTW
1:35 “What would you keep and what would you toss out from Mr. O’toole’s ………..policy bag there.”
I’d toss almost everything, and i’d keep………………on tossing until everything was gone.
Who cares what she’d do as interm leader. They cant run for leader so, they are just bench warmers
We need a leader that tells it how it is and not be afraid to answer questions directly.
Maybe he looked south and realized the horror that is to come…
Pierre!Pierre!
It’s just that, no matter who’s at the wheel, the Conservative Party is a car they just don’t make parts for anymore.
Lynn Beyak is owed an apology.
This country needs Pierre
This country needs a true conservative party. CPC is finished.
The liberals are praying his comes around.
Evan, you have really gone over ro the dark side.
They need a leader…not another slithering politician.
seemingly the great strategies of any political party
do they claim we are their property who come forward we are about to restore our courts
This guy seems to be fumbling.
This one got to go, unwavering support is what we’re looking for, without question!😁
Why regurgitate mainstream cynicism’s.
Focus on positive points of convoy, and stay away from inflammatory idealogy.
Lent legitimacy….wow
Overthrow the government…lol
How about a real conservative? Small government that is out of my life is the only way to go.
Support canadian truckers!!!