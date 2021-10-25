Controversial Church Leader Dies in Car Accident | Calls for Church Regulations - Oct - 25 2021 1

Controversial Church Leader Dies in Car Accident | Calls for Church Regulations – Oct – 25 2021

50 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #kevinsmith

Tags

50 comments

    2. …and I third that….EXTREMELY Convenient. Now watch all the investigations get swept under the carpet…and all the big names can breathe a sigh of relief, everything will simply ‘disappear’. Life on the Rock – and you can’t trust ANYONE!!!

      Reply

  3. Amos 9:10 kjv
    “All the sinners of my people shall die by the sword, which say, The evil shall not overtake nor prevent us.”

    Reply

    1. Amen He went around for years ACTING like he is God and his son Jesus Christ…Very sorry to hear about the Police Officers, much Blessings to the and their families.

      Reply

  6. I think he was silenced , this was a deliberate act, too much hole’s in this story, I ain’t buying it.

    Reply

    1. Yes, silenced by the demons he provoked. Why you never warn him not to play wid God. Who have ears to hear mek dem hear. Iniquity workers dont need nuh more sign.

      Reply

  7. You can’t regulate church and state is different, you can’t infringe on anybody religious rights , the man never hold gun at anybody head they all freely went, they need to learn to read for themselves

    Reply

  8. This one is what sir P would said very spokey..
    He associated with too much people at the top to live and go to prison.
    So much names would called..
    So much night would turn to day.
    So sad they have to sacrifice the young constable with this con man now murder..

    Reply

    1. How do you know that he is associated with so much people, seeing someone in a picture with others doesn’t necessarily means association, especially if he is a public person.

      Reply

  9. Sometimes some bad things happen to us its because of the demonic people we have around us. I would NEVER go near that man!

    Reply

  10. Then how the “accident” scene CLEAN SO? No splattered glass, how come the street clean so govt road NEVER so CLEAN YET. They took a road route that was OUT OF THE WAY, NOT WIDELY USED…..

    Reply

    1. Where is the other vehicle or vehicles that are supposed to be damaged? Unless the car just lose control suh and crashed.

      Reply

  11. From the secret get exposed, then what we expect he was never going to prison. This is not a mystery, this was well planned and organized!

    Reply

  13. WHAT DOES IT BENEFITS A MAN TO GAIN THE WHOLE WORLD AND LOSE HIS OWN SOUL!!!..ONLY ONE TRUE AND LIVING GOD..OUR FATHER IN HEAVEN, LORD JESUS CHRIST AND THE HOLY SPIRIT!!!

    Reply

  15. Conspiracy at its highest level. The eyes of the Lord are everywhere beholding the evil and the good. He neither slumber nor sleep

    Reply

  18. Dead men tell no tales.
    Why was this high profile suspect permitted to travel in a standard unmarked vehicle considering the risk posed to this man and law enforcement personnel. Whoever authorised this must give an account for their reasoning and judgement..absolutely shocking.

    Reply

    1. Corrupt and incompetent leaders are running Jamaica under the ground.
      When I hear the name Freeport Police Station, Hunt’s Bay Police Station, Spanish Town Police Station and Denham Town Police Station, and Central Police Station I just shake my head! Especially, Freeport Police Station and Hunt’s Bay Police Station. Both should be closed in my mind! And all the officer there imprisoned in a foreign country where prison is prison! Both stations have the most jail breaks in recent times!

      Reply

  19. Corruption at it’s finest , he probably would have rat out some of the politicians and business people .

    Reply

  20. The people who’s feeling relieved are the ones with dirty hands who think their dirty secrets are dead with this man.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.