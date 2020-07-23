Coronavirus chaos: Baseball season is about to start, and the Blue Jays still need a place to play

TOPICS:
Coronavirus chaos: Baseball season is about to start, and the Blue Jays still need a place to play 1

July 23, 2020

 

The Toronto Star's Dave Feschuk breaks down the Blue Jays ongoing search for a place to play as the season prepares to get underway.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

5 Comments on "Coronavirus chaos: Baseball season is about to start, and the Blue Jays still need a place to play"

  1. Julie Gill | July 23, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    Chaos indeed.

  2. Listen Up | July 23, 2020 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    Baseball sucks

  3. Charlie D Surf | July 23, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    Like my grandpappy used to say : “There’s a polecat in the henhouse”

  4. Dave Showers | July 23, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    Actually their hands were tied the government made the decision aside from that they made all the necessary arrangements back up option number two fell through in Pittsburgh I’m not sure how the Toronto Blue Jays have not been fully prepared for this issue the government of Canada and Ontario slammed the door in their face the day before the season started they should own up the government should own up to the disarray they put this professional baseball franchise in

  5. FAT and HANDSOME | July 23, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    Not watching baseball……..click !

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.