AOC calls out congressman Yoho’s attack, culture of misogyny in GOP, ‘this is not new’

TOPICS:
AOC calls out congressman Yoho's attack, culture of misogyny in GOP, 'this is not new' 1

July 23, 2020

 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out misogynistic comments made by a fellow congress member, saying it speaks to a larger problem in society. "All of us have had to deal with this, in some form, some way, some shape, at some point."

#uspoli

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

34 Comments on "AOC calls out congressman Yoho’s attack, culture of misogyny in GOP, ‘this is not new’"

  1. Robbie Martell | July 23, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Shouldn’t bleep this out

  2. Oberyn Martell | July 23, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    Yo Ho! That’s a real name? LOL!!

  3. dirt rider | July 23, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    You hurt my triggers 😭

  4. William M Gates | July 23, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    Story time with AOC.

  5. David Bagshaw | July 23, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    I could watch this all day…

  6. Mr. Short | July 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    What does this have to do with Canadian news? WTF

    • Matthew Marr | July 23, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      @Denis Beaubien I hear why more sexist comments out of women in Canada. And I’m a construction worker. I’m not saying you’re wrong, but that doesn’t make you right.

    • eddie roy | July 23, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

      @Denis Beaubien she is a joke

    • eddie roy | July 23, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      @COVID is real! Republicans are liars!! well we could report on all the scandals that justin trudeau is in and how much he stolen from taxpayers

    • Hammer Home | July 23, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      Because the world is run by Leftist Marxists … money for nothing , power for free

    • COVID is real! Republicans are liars!! | July 23, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      @eddie roy boring… that takes 5 mins a day. Donalds under table cash is much more interesting, can’t wait for the movie. lol

  7. Shaco | July 23, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    hard to believe her when she calls ben shapiro trying to debate her a cat call

    • Nick Smith | July 23, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      She must always be a victim.

    • Lucas Corallo | July 23, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      say what you like, but there’s a ton of progressive commentators (Kyle Kulinski, David Pakman, etc) that could shred Ben in a debate but he will never verse them

    • Shaco | July 23, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @Lucas Corallo i dont think ben is unstoppable or anything its just the way she declined it calling it cat calling thats pathetic she should of just ignored him if she was so scared

  8. Thiraya Naidoo | July 23, 2020 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    Y’all need a better clip of this situation.

  9. Debra Maddigan | July 23, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    So, who exactly is YoHo, besides what it sounds like?

  10. Kattz Jackson | July 23, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    🐷

  11. Rdub | July 23, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    Ratio y’all

  13. Jordan Alexander | July 23, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    Great news!

  14. marty methuselah | July 23, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    is this a TRUE CALLING?…
    i buy that for a dollar
    and a bottle of rum..
    Yo Ho

  15. Matt Mirza | July 23, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Apparently Yoho YOLO

  16. Joseph Cull | July 23, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  17. teeswatertom | July 23, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Well said !!!!

  18. Nwo Taxman | July 23, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    She is such a great speaker

  19. pjfan173 | July 23, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    What should be said to someone who is helping destroy America? Also, can we see the security tapes of him “putting his finger in her face”

  20. pjfan173 | July 23, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    So the progressive city of New York is sexist?

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.