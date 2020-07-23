AOC calls out congressman Yoho’s attack, culture of misogyny in GOP, ‘this is not new’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out misogynistic comments made by a fellow congress member, saying it speaks to a larger problem in society. "All of us have had to deal with this, in some form, some way, some shape, at some point."

#uspoli

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:

For the latest news visit:

For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:

CTV News on Facebook:

CTV News on Twitter:

Watch CTV News on Twitter:

CTV News on Google+:

CTV News on Instagram:

CTV News on Pinterest:

—

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.