  1. From coast to coast – these incidents are exactly what America has become… when you cultivate, anger, hate, judgement, poor economics and a strong gun culture – of course it is.

    2. Amen.
      This is the only Western country where its inhabitants self-eliminate. Too many guns and the bloody – in every meaning of the word – gun lobby still ruling putting their f…. profit over human life
      There are no words to express the grief for all the victims and their families. That poor coroner… My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the victims.

  3. When I was a kid in the 80s, my older brother was a cop and his BFF was an ambulance driver. Mt brother came home one evening crying because his friend went to a car crash and found his wife with her head cut clean off on the road. It was maybe 40 years ago, but I remember that day. I can’t imagine being in that kind of situation. When my ex died it was after a 6-year long cancer, so I was “prepared” but it STILL took me a while to get over it. So a sudden loss like this must be the most terrible thing ever. I wish that man LOTS of courage and many REAL friends around him.

    1. Your comment is unfortunately, very truthful ! Thank you for sharing your story ! Truly sorry for the loss of your loved ones !

    3. That was the saddest thing I’ve ever heard. I hope your brother’s friend received therapy and had people there for him. Was he able to move on in his life and prosper, (if you still have contact with him)?
      No one should have to live though such a tragedy (espec when it is your own family)!

  6. “This is a safe community, this kind of thing just doesn’t happen here”…heard after every incident in every city, town and neighborhood across America

    1. @Wedge Antilles
      Everytime mass gun violence occurs, one side worries about the next gun violence while the other worries about the gun violence being placed in control.

    4. @Vaeliecks Heck no, it’s gotta be able to AT LEAST burn through a tank – Can’t be too carefull when hunting deer, some of them have antlers! Maybe a Javalin would be better, that way I could take it down a mile a way. Now I want the freedom to have that too! Oh, and stingers for birdhunting!

  9. “This is not Cedar Rapids” with all due respect lady, it apparently IS Cedar Rapids. This is the US…these tragedies can happen any where at any time.

    1. shows part of the gun problem, each place individualy thinks they are not part of the problem. this was a one off…

    4. @Wedge Antilles What exactly are you trying to say? And maybe you should do some reading on the original context in which Ben Franklin said this.
      You’d be surprised to find that it does not mean what you think it means.
      He said this to speak out against a case of 18th Century lobbyism.

  12. Until we can address our anger as a nation, this will continue to be who we are and it is who we are. Don’t kid yourself and say this isn’t who we are. It is 100% who we are.

    2. Well when you have an entire society that decides to ignore its mistakes rather than fix them, this is the result.

  13. In October of last year there was a shooting where a young man died literally bleeding out in the corner of the sidewalk in front of my home. Shooter was 19 victim 18. The kids aren’t alright.

    1. Wonder if the high price of college defeats all hope of a better life or no DP? St cred seems to be important to teens yet look who they want cred from! Easier to get a gun than a drivers license.

  15. My condolences to the families. My heart hurts for all of you.

    I’m glad most of the comments are about how terrible this is for our country and not anyone advocating for more gun rights.

    I’m sooo sorry for the family and friends of the victims.

    Peace and love to you all.

    ✌🏼🦁

  16. My God, what a nightmare for that GA coroner. For ALL those people’s survivors, but that poor guy. What must he have been thinking as he pulled up? Peace and strength to him and his family…

  17. When that lady said “this is not who we are “ errrrr as far as we can see this is exactly who you are

