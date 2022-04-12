Recent Post
46 comments
The DoJ should be grabbing it all off them and running with it as a priority. They shouldn’t need to wait for a referral. You see a crime – you try a crime!
Hello Margaret how are you doing today?
Except there’s no crime lmao
Hello Margaret how are you doing today?
What’s the crime
@Jarry Pason Hello Jarry. I am not doing well today. I just had to bury my son after he was mauled to death by a moose playing in the backyard.
Regardless of what the Jan 6th committee is doing, the Justice Department should have already been doing their own investigation and it should have started the day after it occurred.
@Susan Kay Hey, it’s spring…and no better place to get manure for the plants, eh? (The 🍄🍄 and 🌹🌻 thank chungus) 😎
It should be simple: just hand over the facts of the findings of exactly what happened, and let the DOJ do the judging.
A judge has issued the first outright acquittal of a defendant charged in the Capitol riot.
“People were streaming by and the officers made no attempt to stop the people,” said the judge
Prosecutors argued that broken windows and blaring alarms should have alerted Martin that he did not have permission to enter, but McFadden said the sheer size of the crowd coupled with the conduct of the police undermined that evidence.
The ruling is a blow to the Justice Department and seems likely to elevate similar defenses from hundreds of other members of the mob who have claimed that they didn’t know they weren’t permitted inside the Capitol and believed that police officers had approved their presence
You know that nobody will accept their judgement unless it’s him getting charged
The DOJ doesn’t judge
There is no excuse, justification or words that would convince me, and many others, to accept this slow pace taken towards the investigation and/or building a case against all the involved in J6, from the top (president and his coup friends) down to the insurectionists. Nothing justifies what happened on J6 and nothing justifies the negligent approach to bring these people to justice. Bring them to court and let the court do justice!
@James Medina who is lying?
Meanwhile, legitimate MAINSTREAM news reports on what the DOJ is ACTUALLY doing. Perhaps you should watch a few episodes of Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC — such as today’s, which provided a slew of reports on what the DOJ is doing.
If an ordinary citizen breaks the law in this country they are arrested, brought to court, have a trial, and either get found guilty or innocent. In other words, prison or go home. There is no talk of politics. The ordinary citizen does not get to sit free and wait for politics to play itself out. What was the purpose of this fact-finding mission if not to discover the truth and then act upon it? Start treating this as what it is…A US citizen committed a crime and now must face justice. No politics, just justice.
If they have the evidence then they need to refer it to the Department of Justice
@Susan Kay
Just what law did Trump break susie? Your ignorance is Astounding!!
@NateTheReaper no they don’t. Keep believing the lies though. It’s really pathetic.
So the DOJ confirmed running for prez will delay, if not dismiss, any charges is a good strategy?!?!?! Good to know.
He eats what he makes.
Lesson: Become a politician to become a professional criminal
@John Chima Give up because I can insult you and make you think I’m giving you a compliment. Get your milk and cookies and get back down in mommies basement.
@John Chima You’re smart 🤓
This is a slap on the face if you ask me all this time wasted on give the people hope that at least some of these people will be held accountable feels like a big disappointment big time.
@Angela Durham Good for him…He was acquitted of four misdemeanors: Entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Hunter laptop.
@SUFYB ZZZZZZ…Republicans have had how many years with this laptop ?..
They’ll cry “politics” REGARDLESS!! Grow a damn pair for once….
Exactly
Wow, Garland is resisting the inappropriate pronouncements of an obviously partisan Democratic judge. All the accusations about Barr, and so many on here want Garland to emulate him.
I’m sure there is as much truth to this as the impeachment they couldn’t pull off.
Amen!!! Even less 😉
There just doing anything they can to try to prevent him from running again.
He is old.
He’s handling that pretty well all on his own. He needs no help being unelectable.
These politicians whether Democrats or Republicans always have an opportunity that will present itself for them to do the right thing and they always fail because all of their decisions are based on politics. We really deserve a better class of leadership in this country.
@Benny Pit. Wow, Not reading all that. But I would love to hear your thoughts on the 2020 election and your reasons for voting irregularities.
Agree 100%
@Brick House Again, after so many recounts of the recounts, you still think that trump won the elections? Even with the ” irregularities,” trump wouldn’t have enough vote to win. Lets leave 2020 in the past, and lets move ahead.
Imagine going to college for 4 years and getting a degree in ‘journalism’ and then only getting a job managing CNN’s YT channel…..I feel sorry for your parents.
Anyone ever considered that the reason is because there’s no actual crime to charge him with? I know, I know. Never!
It does not matter. The jan 6th ppl were not in the wrong according to the founding fathers. Also according to them, the summer of love and the Democrats in Washington DC who supported it should be held accountable.
they were fine with the 2020 riots bc that was violence and destruction taken out on the ordinary american citizen who they see as expendable. They called it the summer of love bc they were loving the destruction of american cities, small businesses and the expendables, aka all of us ordinary peeps, Republican OR democrat or some other party of peeps. They encouraged it and objected every time trump or other elected republicans tried to hold the thieves and the violent accountable for terrorizing americans..
they DID also adamently object when ppl took it to the lawmakers in washington dc despite it making sense to take it the place where lawmakers are gathered together making decisions that affect us all. Your neighbor isnt writing approving and passing laws against you …. that happens in W DC, your state capitals and town halls by ppl we elect. Tearing up your neighbors property businesses and bodies is not going to help YOUR cause, but it did help the cause of Nancy pelosi obama the bidens the clintons and the bushes. They demonized the ppl who were following the playbooks laid out by the founding fathers. They didnt destroy ppls private businesses or brutally attack and kill private citizens in the streets like the domestic terrorists did during the summer of love. But because some ppl were aware enough to take their concerns and frustrations to them personally, they compare it to 911 ….
But look:
“The spirit of resistance to government is so valuable on certain occasions that I wish it to be always kept alive. It will often be exercised when wrong, but better so than not to be exercised at all.”
Thomas Jefferson, Letter to Abigail Adams, February 22, 1787
He specifically says “the spirit of resistance TO GOVERNMENT” …. NOT “the spirit of resistance to lawful ordinary citizens and small business owners”
Who took it out on the ordinary citizens and who took it to the seats of government? Who praised and justified the violence against “we the People” and the destructions in OUR places of comfort yet condemned and demonized those who took it to them
January 6th was the spirit of resistance TO GOVERNMENT. And even if they overstepped their boundaries by breaching the govt building (you know, the buildings THEY ARE helping to FUND via taxes (money they earned by the sweat of their brow), our founding fathers would commend their efforts for making their voice heard where it counts. These are the efforts the left and now even some cowards on the right want to punish because it threatens their democracy and rather it promotes our constitutional republic.
So, the summer of love, violence and looting and destruction on the ppl itself that the elected (supposedly elected) democrats praised and protected and acknowledged was necessary to protect THEIR democracy…. here is what the founding fathers laid out with regard to violence and injury perpetrated on ordinary americam citizens:
“A wise and frugal Government, which shall restrain men from injuring one another, shall leave them otherwise free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvement, and shall not take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned. This is the sum of good government.”
Thomas Jefferson, First Inaugural Address, March 4, 1801
The democrats in washington including our current president obama and his frontman biden did block and still are blocking this from happening …. mostly it is elected republicans who are following guidelines laid out as necessary for maintaining our republic and this is why ppl like obama will say it is dangerous to THEIR democracy for the elected majority to be Republicans.
This is why they could tolerate enthusiastically the violence and destruction being carried out all across american cities and suburbs and campuses …. as long as they are still holding the pens that write laws and policies without ANY opposition from the pppl, they will thankyou (and they DID thank the rioters) for taking their frustration of being controlled by them out on their neighbors.
WASHINGTON democrats (not all, mind you but most), including the ones posing as republicans and their henchmen are obviously what men like America’s founding fathers and even malcolm x warned us about. The founding fathers were adament about what we must do to protect and maintain, and in worse case scenarios to restore OUR REPUBLIc ….. so it should be obvious the agenda here when men like obama articulate very clearly that these same guidelines to protect our republic are dangerous and threatening THEIR democracy.
Mr King, I regularly follow your commentaries, particularly after I ended my 6-year stint working in your country, back in the 90s (during which time one of my sons attended your alma mater, Boston Latin). So, would you agree that the independence of the three pillars of government in the US is now effectively a dead idea? When judges and prosecutors have to seek partisan support and funding to get elected, and justices have to be nominated by the Executive and consented to by the Legislature, how might this independence be real? No other OECD country maintains more than de jure oversight of the judiciary by the legislative branch, or allows judges, officers of the court, or even senior police officers, to express partisan views publicly whilst in office.
