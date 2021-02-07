Couple sets out snacks out to thank delivery drivers | Humankind

February 7, 2021

 

These care packages were made with love for wedding guests. Instead, they're being given with gratitude to strangers. 📦
Brittney and Bradley had to postpone their wedding. Now they're using their care packages as gifts of gratitude for delivery drivers.

20 Comments on "Couple sets out snacks out to thank delivery drivers | Humankind"

  1. Hannah Can Do It Better | February 6, 2021 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    HI

  2. George Sya Hrangchal | February 6, 2021 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    Love From Zawlkhawpui 🖤🖤🖤

  3. Aztec Eagle | February 6, 2021 at 3:04 PM | Reply

  4. Cindy Lou | February 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    👆
    Liked&Shared
    We need positive stories in this Nation right now.
    TY USA

  5. Nana Yo Business, INC. | February 6, 2021 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    My heart💛 has a smile as big as the one on my face😁

  6. doclew28 | February 6, 2021 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    That’s dope!!! Makes u feel good with all the BS going on these days. Kudos kids!!!

  7. M Palmer | February 6, 2021 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    Oh these stories reminds of humanity in this damn pandemic

  8. ninergirl | February 6, 2021 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    Makes my heart smile – u guys are amazing!!

  9. Gina Evans | February 6, 2021 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    Congratulations on Your Wedding.
    You Two Make a Beautiful Couple!
    You Are Very Generous!
    So Thoughtful, Sweet and Kind.
    I Love The Reaction of the Delivery Drivers.
    May God Bless You and Yours Everyday with
    Good Health, Prosperity, Love, Joy and Peace.💖

  10. Marcus gomez | February 6, 2021 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    That dude really thought hard about getting that 2nd soda 🤣🤣🤣

  11. Terrie McQueen | February 6, 2021 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    Awww, that’s soo kind of them!! EVERYBODY LOVES “SNAAAACKSSSSS”!!

  12. Abu Huraira | February 6, 2021 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    Keep your thoughts positive
    Because your thoughts become words

    Keep your words positive
    Because your words become your behavior

    Keep your behavior positive
    Because your behavior become your habits

    Keep your habits positive
    Because your habits become your values

    Keep your values positive
    Because your values become your destiny

  13. Malesia Lyle | February 6, 2021 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    HOW BEAUTIFUL!!!

  14. gardensofthegods | February 6, 2021 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    Where are the porch Pirates ? hahaha .

  15. Anthony Ferros | February 6, 2021 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    God bless you both!

  16. Matt Rader | February 6, 2021 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    Good news. We need more of this. More so these days.

  17. Megan Morris | February 6, 2021 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    I love them

  18. Charlie Pechota | February 6, 2021 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    I think she is absolutely beautiful… Inside and out! What a wonderful gesture! Aww… So sweet how they are so appreciative too. 💙💚💜

