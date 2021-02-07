Couple sets out snacks out to thank delivery drivers | Humankind

These care packages were made with love for wedding guests. Instead, they're being given with gratitude to strangers. 📦
Brittney and Bradley had to postpone their wedding. Now they're using their care packages as gifts of gratitude for delivery drivers.
Love From Zawlkhawpui 🖤🖤🖤
We need positive stories in this Nation right now.
My heart💛 has a smile as big as the one on my face😁
That’s dope!!! Makes u feel good with all the BS going on these days. Kudos kids!!!
Oh these stories reminds of humanity in this damn pandemic
Makes my heart smile – u guys are amazing!!
Congratulations on Your Wedding.
You Two Make a Beautiful Couple!
You Are Very Generous!
So Thoughtful, Sweet and Kind.
I Love The Reaction of the Delivery Drivers.
May God Bless You and Yours Everyday with
Good Health, Prosperity, Love, Joy and Peace.💖
That dude really thought hard about getting that 2nd soda 🤣🤣🤣
Lol I could tell he didn’t want to seem greedy.
Awww, that’s soo kind of them!! EVERYBODY LOVES “SNAAAACKSSSSS”!!
Keep your thoughts positive
Because your thoughts become words
Keep your words positive
Because your words become your behavior
Keep your behavior positive
Because your behavior become your habits
Keep your habits positive
Because your habits become your values
Keep your values positive
Because your values become your destiny
HOW BEAUTIFUL!!!
Where are the porch Pirates ? hahaha .
God bless you both!
Good news. We need more of this. More so these days.
I love them
I think she is absolutely beautiful… Inside and out! What a wonderful gesture! Aww… So sweet how they are so appreciative too. 💙💚💜
