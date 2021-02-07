Couple sets out snacks out to thank delivery drivers | Humankind

These care packages were made with love for wedding guests. Instead, they're being given with gratitude to strangers. 📦

Brittney and Bradley had to postpone their wedding. Now they're using their care packages as gifts of gratitude for delivery drivers.

