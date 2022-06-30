COVID-19: Expect new variants every few months, says physician

Recent Post
36 comments
thanks for the advice 🤡👍🏻
LOL
Lolll!
No more shots me. The last one. had side effects
Yeah everyone has side effects, it should be minor. Only lasted about a day and then it wore off
If I’m getting together with friends for Canada day, I’ll be ignoring lunatics like this.
But here you are looking for information
@Mom Tur I’m here to see what’s passing as news these days, don’t kidd yourself.
@Mom Tur Why assume this individual is here looking for information; I’m here, and I’m not looking for information…..
Covid is still a thing…..hahahahahaha
Science not your thing
The experts sound great when the mute button is on!
then maybe you shouldn’t turn in
There it is
Do you believe anything that they say anymore?
You must why would you be here if you didn’t
The bots clocked in I guess.
@Mom Tur That doesn’t even make sense…..
@Jack Sprat Worrisome isnt?
Meh. I’m over it and tired of pretending I care. I know I’m not the only one!
Lol you sound funny
@Mom Tur Keep wearing your mask and staying home Mom
@Mom Tur 3 masks and a face shield should keep you safe. Ba baa baaa 🐑
🤑
Pure Bloods haven’t destroyed their immune systems with the endless boosters.
You just had to make this “pure blood” nickname so that y’all could feel special.
Oh I see,his kids were part of the study🤣
02:51 “We’ve let these vaccines mutate endlessly”.. Doctor has a floridian slip? Truth always wants to come out!
*Freudian slip.
Natural immunity is still better and never mentioned.
*Never* mentioned?
@Robo check the rules for Canada, does it take natural immunity into account? Didn’t under the idiotic mandates.
The concoction has lots of severe complications, causing the virus to mutate is just one of them.
Its still covid
My boss still doesn’t know what covid is after two years
Stop complying with these supercriminals