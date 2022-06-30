COVID-19: Expect new variants every few months, says physician

36 comments
COVID-19: Expect new variants every few months, says physician 1

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

36 comments

    3. @Mom Tur Why assume this individual is here looking for information; I’m here, and I’m not looking for information…..

      Reply

  13. 02:51 “We’ve let these vaccines mutate endlessly”.. Doctor has a floridian slip? Truth always wants to come out!

    Reply

    2. @Robo check the rules for Canada, does it take natural immunity into account? Didn’t under the idiotic mandates.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.