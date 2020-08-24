News Ticker

COVID-19 pandemic: Wuhan water park hosts crowded parties

August 24, 2020

COVID-19 pandemic: Wuhan water park hosts crowded parties 1

 

Thousands of partygoers wearing swimsuits and goggles are cramming Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park since it reopened in June..

20 Comments on COVID-19 pandemic: Wuhan water park hosts crowded parties

  2. This is meant to be “news” reporting?! 
    Just include it in a quick segment where it happened etc.
    Don’t waste our time .

    • A real slap in the face. At least have the courtesy to let the rest of the globe stop dying because of your province’s actions, before you pull out the stops and party.

