Covid Cluster Declared At Golden Age Home – October 21 2020

TOPICS:
Covid Cluster Declared At Golden Age Home - October 21 2020 1

October 21, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more #TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

23 Comments on "Covid Cluster Declared At Golden Age Home – October 21 2020"

  1. Fabz Rust Rider | October 21, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    I love Jamaica 🇯🇲 👍🏾💯🇬🇧

  2. Kadya Heslop | October 21, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  3. Kadya Heslop | October 21, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    I Like Jamaica.

  4. Dennis Jones | October 21, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    The prime Minister still have this guy right there the man need to be fire

  5. BANTU'SISTA | October 21, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

  6. Dennis Jones | October 21, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    These police officer I have no manners and that is the bottom line them will never able to solve crime in this country

  7. Dennis Jones | October 21, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    The police no have no better way one that’s how they brought up

  8. Sonia Smith | October 21, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    One Love Jamaicans 💘

  9. Etheline Ewers | October 21, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    Not the golden age home Lord have mercy on them praying for everyone 🙏

  10. Stacey-Ann Sinclair | October 21, 2020 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    I wonder who owns that golden age home?

  11. Stacey-Ann Sinclair | October 21, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    There is no hotel near my home, but the river near my home keeps overflowing into my yard. I wonder if it will ever get cleaned? Lord help me.

  12. Donavan j Brooks | October 21, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

    Do a DNA test they bring in their own people to test the baby and compare with the. To the hospital’s test.

  13. nardia pinnock | October 21, 2020 at 4:42 PM | Reply

    My God, is that his child?

  14. Marcus Bethune | October 21, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    The public need to know how to deal with the police Oswell

  15. Lancie Mclean | October 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    I CANT UNDERSTAND AT THIS TIME WHEN WE HAVE TO DEAL WITH SEVERE WEATHER CONDITIONS WE CANT GET ANY UPDATE, WHAT KIND OF NEWSCAST IS THIS, WE NEED TO KNOW WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE WEATHER, MOST OF WHAT YOU BROUGHT IS NOT EVEN IMPORTANT.

  16. dignity | October 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    Dah police deh fi get fire

  17. Dennis Lewis | October 21, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    so sad

  18. Simone Foster-Bedward | October 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    Jesus have mercy

  19. Brown Dove | October 21, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    I didn’t know that Mr. Patterson was even living in Jamaica; he is quiet where politics is concerned.

  20. Donet Walters | October 21, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    O my😔. Please help them Lord

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.