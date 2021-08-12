Covid Kills Jamaican Nurse | Make Back to School Preparations | TVJ Midday News – August 11 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
34 comments
So sorry to hear this
Condolence to the hospital and her family
Wow
What’s the point of preparing, I was prepared last term and she only had school for 2 weeks books not used if she use the books no one to mark or say if the work is correct. Waste of time and money. The books over $60 thousand and not being used,not working no money to waste.
My condolences to the family and Jamaica my daughter is a nurse and it’s not easy out there people of Jamaica Covid is real please protect yourself and family sigh
Condolences to this nurse’s family members and may she rest in perfect peace.
So sad how COVID has no where going.All because we do not follow rules and those that govern us make stupid decisions eg dream weekend and permission of parties etc
RIP so sad one of our front line hero died on the battlefield for hard ears people,!
My sympathy to the nurse family god give them the strength and comfort to go on
God protect and guide all front line workers keep them safe
My God, this is so very sad
may the peace of God be with the family and all Frontline workers at this time!
*The philosophy of the rich and the poor is this: “the rich invest their money and spend what is left. The poor spend their money and invest what is left”.*
+① ②④⓪ ⑨⑦⑨ ②①⑦⓪
I have been researching all this while for a digital assets investment and I found Bitcoin to be the most profiting of them all, I’m definitely bouncing on this opportunity to work with Jay thank you so much
He has been able to secure a steady inflow of returns off my crypto, it’s was a lost with this whole pandemic situation causing me my job, it’s just amazing to find Mr Williams and there’s been no regrets ever since.
The poor has nothing to invest.
Wow ,the rich people section .
Oh Lord
my sincere condolences to the entire family and dear friends R.I.P angel thank you for your service
Our condolences to the nurse, family and all colleagues. We pray for continual strength as we ride out these storm
I’m almost certain that the nurse was “FULLY VACCINATED” but no mention cuz it wouldn’t fit the narrative likewise how the 99% recovery rate of will never get mentioned
@Soyini Gordon thank you to let them all understand please keep teach us
@henrynbrooks say what you know please most of the maker’s are Jamaican from England in India making the vaccine from 2002 for SARS 2 them come on our TV and say dat ok and also is only 2 country in the world make medication India and China america only put on lable
@Mikhael Mckroskey pick sence out of nonsense if she was they would call the vaccine off under cover
Exactly !!!!!
@Deshawn McDove Facts?
My cousin in a nurse at that hospital. That’s the hospital that serve my community…May her soul rest peacfully and everyone who is affected by this loss find comfort in knowing that God comforts those who mourn.
My condolences to the Family and to the Jamaica Nurses Association. One Nurse loss, affects us all.
This is extremely sad!! No one should die from this virus especially health care workers. My condolences to her family members.
My sincere condolences to her beautiful family blessings to everyone if you haven’t yet repented and accepted Christ Jesus as your lord a d savior please do so before it’s too late it’s not God’s will for none to perish
May the Lord comfort her husband families and friends through this time of grief I pray her soul is saved in heaven .
Let your kids stay home in safety if you love them. No debate thank you
When children start playing they forgot about covid, they have to come home to our own home, look at this> it’s hard for a adult to keep their distance think about our babies
I agree with you totally
@Shellyz Corner the most we can do is give them words or book they like to keep their brain sharp
I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the family of Nurse Bent-West. May the God of Comfort be with her family members during this, their time, of bereavement.