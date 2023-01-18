Recent Post
Another Darwin award goes to the kid and his friend.
*🏆🐦 The Golden Dodo Award goes to… 🥁*
Darwinism strikes again
Darwin award.
End of story.
Move on.
It’s just sad that so many people are so frigging gullible when it comes to religion.
Most belief systems demand that you be completely obedient, without questioning or doubting. “Lean not on your own understanding” and all that.
This is a cult not a religion…… Oh wait, nevermind.
Faith can be deadly.
religion and vaccines.
@John Francis McGovern Scientific concensus says you’re a moron, meaning peer-reviewed tests have shown the efficacy of the vaccines and the safety of them compared to covid infections
Good luck with covid brain
People have such goofy superstitions. It never ceases to amaze me.
I swear.
e.g. Religions.
“All lies & jests, still a man hears what he wants to hear & disregards the rest.”” Paul Simon. Humans can be such masters of self-deception..
Americans are too stoopido to live. Just look at our corporate politicians that belong in a museum, mental institution or jail or nursing home. Mission accomplished. I approve this message. Dubya shrub, thanks Scalia. Just get over it.
“Don’t fool yourself, everybody wears a costume.”
Frank Zappa
Fact, No one with forehead tattoos has ever known secret information.
Speak for yourself you’ll never get my secret info
Front desk material.
Does that mean forehead tattoos are, like, a vaccine to protect against secret info? 🙂
@Daphne Wilson no they are made with metal ink so they are 5g antenna for free wyfi.
No one with forehead tattoos has ever known… a mirror.
Our cultures/society doesn’t teach how manipulative people are. Sadly we have to learn that by experience. Some never learn.
America loves its cults.
Speak for your own culture.
Correct, its because teaching you that also teaches you that most religions with a so called “god” knows that thats bullshit. The values are there, but claiming a book has the meaning of life to make the shitty moments in life make any sense to you is rediculous. People need to form their own opinion, learn the world from their own perspective and be kind to one another, not push ur ‘faith or other BS’ on an ignorant soul.
@Anthony’s Hutpot so no personal accountability for his actions?
@Middle Guy that is not at all what I mean, sorry if I wasn’t clear. I am a firm believer that people need to take a step back and think. How does this (insert thought) make any sense? Why do I feel like this, am I scared or is there more to my thought. Make decisions based on what YOU want, not on what some random guru or whatever figure you choose to believe in. Its this childs fault that he chose to go, but next to that I think there was a chance this could’ve been prevented if only the child had learned to think for himself.
Mark of the Beast!? Shoot it could be the mark on this guy’s forehead for all we know
Hate to say it but the parents are living in delusion, he’s gone man, he jumped in the middle of the damn Pacific ocean where tf do you think he is, like come on, use you Brain and come to grips with reality he’s not just gonna stroll through the door one day and say hey mom hey dad, you have to let hope go and face the truth… 💯
Forehead tattoo says “Good decision maker”
A guy with forehead tribal tattoos talking about others having the mark of the beast is hilarious 😂
haha- good point
Yeah, that jumps right out at ya.
The Internet is full of cults and rabbit holes. “Teach your children well….”
Human insanity has no bounds.
I do not care for those people…im concerns about this https://youtube.com/shorts/LaXkgGNHgj0?feature=share
Stupidity*
Remains are rarely found in the ocean. People lost at sea, sadly, become a part of the food chain.
It’s insane how people use religion as a damaging weapon to hurt others.
Crazy people do crazy things
It has been that way throughout human history, I don’t see why it would change now. While I respect everyone’s right to believe in whatever the eff they want, religion (whichever it may be), is one of the most harmful aspects of human culture. It is mind boggling that the large majority of humans choose to believe in imaginary friends rather than observable and measurable data.
@Herlander CarvalhoEXACTLY..
My brother chose to believe in anti science conspiracy theories and died from Covid. He made a decision that killed him. Believe me when I say watching a loved one slowly choke to death is incredibly painful. Please listen to your family doctor or responsible medical professionals.
#Nuremberg2
@Neo X I know you think you’re super edgy and know secretive info but you’re just a moron who’s been tricked by smarter people with their own agenda
Science proves this statement, indisputably
What was his name. I want to look the obituary so I can give you condolences.
I laughed loud and choked on my Tea when the dude said they jumped overboard because they were scared of the Covid tests😆😆
What a tragic story! I hope he is found safely.
The misinformation was that a healthy 20 year old had to worry about covid to begin with.