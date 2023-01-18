Recent Post
39 comments
What happens now also gives us an insight into the real reason the Soviet empire crumbled. Not because of some words Reagan once said, but because of the corruption and lack of real leadership that brought down their economy and undermined their whole system. And Putain brought it all back with his Make the Soviet Union Great Again movement.
Was your spelling of “Putain” deliberate? If so, I like it.
MASSOOGAH (MAke the Soviet Union Great Again)
You should watch the Adam Curtis doc “TraumaZone” on BBC. It’s a 7 hour doc about the fall of the Soviet Union and the creation of it’s oligarchs. It’s amazing. The fall of communism told through footage from 86 to 98.
@David Fewtrell Thanks. Glad to see this documentary is on youtube. Link to episode 1 : https://youtu.be/ke600MgW1F0
you want corruption look at the usa.the whole country is a disaster
Why Wagner Group use the lawyer, it seem that Wagner Group well known that their actions and involved in Ukraine’d battlefield’re illegal. It should be the lawyer advice wagner group to leave Ukraine as soon as and stop fighting and do violences in Ukraine’s region
Try watching it again. The Lawyer was representing the EX Wagner commander not Wagner.
Ukrainians are in a defensive line on the west end of Soledar behind railroad tracks and with artillery on high ground behind. The line from Kreminna to Donetsk is intact and you sure as hell don’t want RU soldiers to have contact with Ukrainian civilians and that includes ethnic Russians!
I’m glad I’m not judging this Wagner 😌person, it seems he’s wanting a free lunch but there is no such thing….is there?? I’m sure the Norwegians will do well in it’s determination of this man.
Being in a Norwegian prison might be better than any of his other options. Also, he might not have considered some of his actions to be war crimes, but western governments might.
The brave, small army of human rights activists within and outside Russia as well as the level-headed Norwegians will make sure he’s no danger to others.
@hymns4ever He’s not in prison, he’s in a safe place.
No sympathy whatsoever! “I am afraid for my life!” As are all Ukrainians. Just listen to the Russian POW interviews on Zolkin’s channel Not a single one “hurt” a civilian, not one has fired a mortar, not one has any idea how cities have been flattened. “It wasn’t me!”
Just like in Germany after WWII.
Agreed. Not only he is a member of Wagner, he is an officer. He has definitely participated in some sort of war crimes or crimes against humanity. As for POW’s interviews- I am more amazed how not a single one of them feels the need to apologise to Ukrainians.
Or the guy is just an FSB agent.
He joined Wagner, enough said..
Wait… Am I missing something here? This guy seeking asylum was a “commander” for only 4 months? Surely, he had prior military experience… But was he nonchalantly given the rank of commander?
He might have been very easily given a field command on entry into Ukraine 🇺🇦. The Wagner group is still just a loosely based group of military men and does not really have a completely cohesive society. There success has been their brutality which is why Putin wanted them in Ukraine 🇺🇦 to begin with. Still, they are just a group of not nice mercenaries who will do most anything to win, although they have been ineffective in Ukraine 🇺🇦.
Like ww2, the army was short trained men so promoted people to rank that would have taken years to normally achieve
You can see this on the battlefield feild as use only charged tactics not fire and maneuver
Zelensky aide explains how missile fell on apartment block in Dnepr
Published: 15 Jan 2023 | 07:51 GMT
The Russian projectile crashed into the building after being intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses, Aleksey Arestovich has said
A destroyed apartment building in Dnepr, Ukraine, January 14, 2023. © Vitalii Matokha / AFP
A Russian missile that fell on an apartment block in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnepr on Saturday was shot down mid-air by Kiev’s forces, Aleksey Arestovich, a senior adviser to President Vladimir Zelensky, has said.
Zelensky and Ukrainian officials initially reported that the nine-story building was hit by a Russian missile. According to regional Governor Valentin Reznichenko, the death toll had grown to 18 dead and 73 wounded on Sunday morning.
Arestovich, however, said in a YouTube interview with Russian activist Mark Feygin that the missile was brought down by Ukrainian troops.
Asked if the air defense forces in Dnepr had the opportunity to intercept the incoming missile, Arestovich stated: “It was shot down. It apparently fell on the [apartment] block. But it exploded when falling.”
The truth comes out .
The UKIS did it again.
Have a great one .
Facts always come out..
Considered to be one of the greatest failures of the U.S. Navy, the Formosa Expedition (or the Paiwan War) of 1867 witnessed the retreat of U.S. forces
1812 lost to the brits and signed a declaration in 1814
The Battle of Powder River was fought on March 17th, 1876 in what is now the U.S. state of Montana. The event witnessed an embarrassing defeat.
The United States lost another war to Native American forces in the Red Cloud’s War. Waged between 1866 and 1868,
the Second Battle of Vailele on April 1st, 1899, during the Second Samoan War (1898-1899), the combined British, American, and Samoan forces loyal to Samoan Prince Tanu, were defeated by the Samoan rebels loyal to Mata’afa Iosefo, a Paramount Chief of Samoa, at Vailele in Samoa.
The United States, as a participant in the Allied intervention during the Russian Civil War of 1918, was forced to withdraw its troops after being unable to achieve the target of empowering the anti-Bolshevik “White” forces to fight against “Red” Bolshevism in Russia. In the aftermath of the First World War, the Allied forces launched a multi-national expedition with the initial target to aid the Czechoslovak Legion to secure its trade position in the Russian ports, as well as to strengthen their Eastern Front. However, the Allied forces had to retreat when factors like a lack of
domestic support, dilution of initial goals, and war-weariness started to turn the mission of Allied intervention into an unsuccessful one. Ultimately, the Reds defeated the Whites.
The Korean War (1950-1953) can be considered as a major defeat for the United States, the loss of soldiers and planes, russia and china got involved the end was for the United states.
The United States suffered a major defeat in the not-so-distant past during the Bay of Pigs Invasion in Cuba. On April 17th, 1961, Brigade 2506, a U.S. CIA-sponsored paramilitary group, attempted to invade Cuba and overthrow the Cuban communist government headed by Fidel Castro, the famous Cuban politician and revolutionary. However, the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, headed by Castro himself, severely defeated the United States’
The Vietnam War (1955-1975) is a black-marked event in the histories of both Vietnam and the United States, and one when the latter country, after losing thousands of soldiers in the war, was effectively badly defeated and forced to retreat.
in serbia was not a win with NATO and stealths were not invisible a 80 year old with a old cannon popped it down with many others and did 0 damage to any serbian military weapons.
Also lost to Canada
Lost with NATO to syria
Lost with NATO to Afghanistan
Left all their weapons, aircrafts everything
Lost trillions
Lost billions
Left their civilians behind
Before they ran out
25 marines went to sleep
Permanently at Kabul airport and scores beyond repair.
When Russia Stunned US & UK Naval Forces And Helped India Win The 1971 War
Oh cant forget Somalia
Cant forget clusters last stand.
But dont worry USA win in Hollywood movies.
Have a great night
@Greg Olson
Americans = BS
Hsve a great night
Watch a Hollywood movie where USA wins.
Thanks for the sesame street post
You’ve earnt you roubles there Trolsky 🤡W⚓️
@jimjoelliejack
Not Russian kermit .
According to AMERICANS the world is Russian.
Thanks for the sesame street post
Is that your pic , nice meaning kids laugh and making everyone laugh .
Have a great night
Watch a Hollywood movie where USA wins.
You do know the US ultimately won its wars with the natives and drove them to reservations. Also, the war of 1812 was not a defeat but a stalemate. Plus, Korea ended in a stalemate, not a defeat.
The US isn’t fighting, Ukraine is. The US, along with many other countries, is providing financial, equipment and intelligence support.
Watch out for Russian sources trying to discredit this man.
I vus only following Orders…..I had No Choice…..Oldest line in Warfare
General Hertling is spot on the Russians are using their most valuable resource manpower as cannon fodder. Changing the generals staff won’t make a blind bit of difference.
The whole Russian edifice is corrupt has hell. It’s like watching the death throws of a crime syndicate each mafioso boss jostling for power. The whole edifice needs to be brought to it knees and swept down a gutter why? Because it’s utter filth!
Well said, general, thank you!
He must have heard some pleasant descriptions of the Norwegian prison system.
Innocent wagner soldier…uhm right.
How can you describe him as a Wagner Commender when he only join the group 4 months ago ?CNN can you juss report truthful news without pushing your own narrative please
No surprise about the Moscow military leaders competition.
It’s always been like this.
If willing to do the right thing I hope the lawyer and him be safe
