COVID nurse comforts dying patient in family’s absence | USA TODAY

In addition to adapting to the pandemic as a nurse, Amanda Baetsle has also learned how to comfort her dying patients in their family's absence.

RELATED:

Calling a patient's loved ones to notify of their death wasn't a skillset Amanda Baetsle had before the pandemic hit. But Baestle knows that what she's learned will only make her into a better nurse.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#FirstResponders #COVIDNurse #COVID