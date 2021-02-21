COVID nurse comforts dying patient in family’s absence | USA TODAY

In addition to adapting to the pandemic as a nurse, Amanda Baetsle has also learned how to comfort her dying patients in their family's absence.
Calling a patient's loved ones to notify of their death wasn't a skillset Amanda Baetsle had before the pandemic hit. But Baestle knows that what she's learned will only make her into a better nurse.
Just recovered from COVID, it is no joke. Mask up folks!
@Orlando Sablon III thank God you’re a vessel to remind ppl it’s definitely Real 💯. I thank GOD you’re sharing your experience. Take care of yourself CONTINUOUSLY. Love to you & your family 🙏
Is there anyway that the Nurses can do a FaceTime call ☎️ and record them, for the last time? Or just a recording, if that’s the case.
If someone ignores this they have no heart
This is so sad. This is weighing on her emotionally. This whole situation is tragic.
This is absolutely heart shattering.
Lord Have Mercy 🙏I Love her..You’re a GOD sent💯. You’re in my thoughts heart prays…You’re such a Blessing to your patients, families co workers, to me as well. Take care of yourself ♥️ much as possible.. Continue Blessings to you & your family you’re a Winner. Love 💛🙏
Love from Ireland
God bless you for all you do.
Thank you for all you do you’re an amazing woman! And to all the men and women who do this thank you.
All nurses and DOCTORS should be an angel like her god bless everyone.
Their are thousands, millions of nurses that are sweet Angels.🇺🇸🌹
